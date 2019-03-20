NOTE: THIS PROJECT HAS BEEN DEPRECATED AND IS NO LONGER ACTIVELY MAINTAINED

For accessing selenium-webdriver samples please refer to this repository.

Installation

Install the latest published version using npm :

npm install browserstack-webdriver

In addition to the npm package, you will to download the WebDriver implementations you wish to utilize. As of 2.34.0, browserstack-webdriver natively supports the ChromeDriver. Simply download a copy and make sure it can be found on your PATH . The other drivers (e.g. Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari), still require the standalone Selenium server.

Running the tests

To run the tests, you will need to download a copy of the ChromeDriver and make sure it can be found on your PATH .

npm test browserstack-webdriver

To run the tests against multiple browsers, download the Selenium server and specify its location through the SELENIUM_SERVER_JAR environment variable. You can use the SELENIUM_BROWSER environment variable to define a comma-separated list of browsers you wish to test against. For example:

export SELENIUM_SERVER_JAR=path/to/selenium-server-standalone-2.33.0.jar SELENIUM_BROWSER=chrome,firefox npm test browserstack-webdriver

Usage

var webdriver = require ( 'browserstack-webdriver' ); var capabilities = { 'browserName' : 'firefox' , 'browserstack.user' : BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME, 'browserstack.key' : BROWSERSTACK_KEY } var driver = new webdriver.Builder(). usingServer( 'http://hub.browserstack.com/wd/hub' ). withCapabilities(capabilities). build(); driver.get( 'http://www.google.com/ncr' ); driver.findElement(webdriver.By.name( 'q' )).sendKeys( 'BrowserStack' ); driver.findElement(webdriver.By.name( 'btnG' )).click(); driver.getTitle().then( function ( title ) { console .log(title); }); driver.quit();

Documentation

API documentation is included in the docs module. The API documentation for the current release are also available online from the Selenium project. A full user guide is available on the Selenium project wiki.

Issues

Please report any issues using the Selenium issue tracker.

License

Copyright 2009-2014 Software Freedom Conservancy

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.