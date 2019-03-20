NOTE: THIS PROJECT HAS BEEN DEPRECATED AND IS NO LONGER ACTIVELY MAINTAINED
For accessing selenium-webdriver samples please refer to this repository.
Install the latest published version using
npm:
npm install browserstack-webdriver
In addition to the npm package, you will to download the WebDriver
implementations you wish to utilize. As of 2.34.0,
browserstack-webdriver
natively supports the ChromeDriver.
Simply download a copy and make sure it can be found on your
PATH. The other
drivers (e.g. Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari), still require the
standalone Selenium server.
To run the tests, you will need to download a copy of the
ChromeDriver and make
sure it can be found on your
PATH.
npm test browserstack-webdriver
To run the tests against multiple browsers, download the
Selenium server and
specify its location through the
SELENIUM_SERVER_JAR environment variable.
You can use the
SELENIUM_BROWSER environment variable to define a
comma-separated list of browsers you wish to test against. For example:
export SELENIUM_SERVER_JAR=path/to/selenium-server-standalone-2.33.0.jar
SELENIUM_BROWSER=chrome,firefox npm test browserstack-webdriver
var webdriver = require('browserstack-webdriver');
// Input capabilities
var capabilities = {
'browserName' : 'firefox',
'browserstack.user' : BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME,
'browserstack.key' : BROWSERSTACK_KEY
}
var driver = new webdriver.Builder().
usingServer('http://hub.browserstack.com/wd/hub').
withCapabilities(capabilities).
build();
driver.get('http://www.google.com/ncr');
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.name('q')).sendKeys('BrowserStack');
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.name('btnG')).click();
driver.getTitle().then(function(title) {
console.log(title);
});
driver.quit();
API documentation is included in the docs module. The API documentation for the current release are also available online from the Selenium project. A full user guide is available on the Selenium project wiki.
Please report any issues using the Selenium issue tracker.
Copyright 2009-2014 Software Freedom Conservancy
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.