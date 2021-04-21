A command line interface to run browser tests over BrowserStack.
Install globally:
npm -g install browserstack-runner
Then, after setting up the configuration, run tests with:
You can also install locally and run the local binary:
npm install browserstack-runner
node_modules/.bin/browserstack-runner
If you're getting an error
EACCES open ... BrowserStackLocal, configure npm to install modules using something other than the default "nobody" user:
npm -g config set user [user]
Where
[user] is replaced with a local user with enough permissions.
CLI options:
--path: Can be used if a different test runner is needed other than the one present in the
browserstack.json file.
--pid: Custom
pid file that stores the pid's of the BrowserStackLocal instances created.
--verbose or
-v: For verbose logging.
--browsers or
-b: Space separated list of
cli_key as defined in the
browserstack.json file. This will run tests on the selected browsers only. If not present tests will run on all browsers present in the configuration file.
Sample Usage:
browserstack_runner --browsers 1 2 3 --path 'path/to/test/runner' --pid 'path/to/pid/file' -v
browserstack-runner can also be used as a module. To run your tests, inside your project do -
var browserstackRunner = require("browserstack-runner");
var config = require("./browserstack.json");
browserstackRunner.run(config, function(error, report) {
if (error) {
console.log("Error:" + error);
return;
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(report, null, 2));
console.log("Test Finished");
});
The callback to
browserstackRunner.run is called with two params -
error: This parameter is either
null or an
Error object (if test execution failed) with message as the reason of why executing the tests on
BrowserStack failed.
report: This is an array which can be used to keep track of the executed tests and suites in a run. Each object in the array has the following keys -
The structure of the
report object is as follows -
[
{
"browser": "Windows 7, Firefox 47.0",
"tests": [
{
"name": "isOdd()",
"suiteName": "Odd Tests",
"fullName": ["Odd Tests", "isOdd()"],
"status": "passed",
"runtime": 2,
"errors": [],
"assertions": [
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "One is an odd number"
},
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "Three is an odd number"
},
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "Zero is not odd number"
}
]
}
],
"suites": {
"fullName": [],
"childSuites": [
{
"name": "Odd Tests",
"fullName": ["Odd Tests"],
"childSuites": [],
"tests": [
{
"name": "isOdd()",
"suiteName": "Odd Tests",
"fullName": ["Odd Tests", "isOdd()"],
"status": "passed",
"runtime": 2,
"errors": [],
"assertions": [
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "One is an odd number"
},
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "Three is an odd number"
},
{
"passed": true,
"actual": true,
"expected": true,
"message": "Zero is not odd number"
}
]
}
],
"status": "passed",
"testCounts": {
"passed": 1,
"failed": 0,
"skipped": 0,
"total": 1
},
"runtime": 2
}
],
"tests": [],
"status": "passed",
"testCounts": {
"passed": 1,
"failed": 0,
"skipped": 0,
"total": 1
},
"runtime": 2
}
}
]
To run browser tests on BrowserStack infrastructure, you need to create a
browserstack.json file in project's root directory (the directory from which tests are run), by running this command:
browserstack-runner init [preset] [path]
preset: Path of a custom preset file. Default:
presets/default.json
path: Path to test file. Default:
path/to/test/runner
browserstack.json
username: BrowserStack username (Or
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME environment variable)
key: BrowserStack access key (Or
BROWSERSTACK_KEY environment variable)
test_path: Path to the test page which will run the tests when opened in a browser.
test_framework: Specify test framework which will run the tests. Currently supporting qunit, jasmine, jasmine1.3.1, jasmine2 and mocha.
test_server_port: Specify test server port that will be opened from BrowserStack. If not set the default port 8888 will be used. Find a list of all supported ports on browerstack.com.
timeout: Specify worker timeout with BrowserStack.
browsers: A list of browsers on which tests are to be run. Find a list of all supported browsers and platforms on browerstack.com.
build: A string to identify your test run in Browserstack. In
TRAVIS setup
TRAVIS_COMMIT will be the default identifier.
proxy: Specify a proxy to use for the local tunnel. Object with
host,
port,
username and
password properties.
exit_with_fail: If set to true the cli process will exit with fail if any of the tests failed. Useful for automatic build systems.
tunnel_pid_file: Specify a path to file to save the tunnel process id into. Can also by specified using the
--pid flag while launching browserstack-runner from the command line.
A sample configuration file:
{
"username": "<username>",
"key": "<access key>",
"test_framework": "qunit|jasmine|jasmine2|mocha",
"test_path": ["relative/path/to/test/page1", "relative/path/to/test/page2"],
"test_server_port": "8899",
"browsers": [
{
"browser": "ie",
"browser_version": "10.0",
"device": null,
"os": "Windows",
"os_version": "8",
"cli_key": 1
},
{
"os": "android",
"os_version": "4.0",
"device": "Samsung Galaxy Nexus",
"cli_key": 2
},
{
"os": "ios",
"os_version": "7.0",
"device": "iPhone 5S",
"cli_key": 3
}
]
}
browsers parameter
browsers parameter is a list of objects, where each object contains the details of the browsers on which you want to run your tests. This object differs for browsers on desktop platforms and browsers on mobile platforms. Browsers on desktop platform should contain
browser,
browser_version,
os,
os_version parameters set as required and the
cli_key parameter is optional and can be used in the command line when tests need to be run on a set of browsers from the
browserstack.json file.
Example:
{
"browser": "ie",
"browser_version": "10.0",
"os": "Windows",
"os_version": "8",
"cli_key": 1
}
For mobile platforms,
os,
os_version and
device parameters are required.
Example:
[
{
"os": "ios",
"os_version": "8.3",
"device": "iPhone 6 Plus",
"cli_key": 1
},
{
"os": "android",
"os_version": "4.0",
"device": "Google Nexus",
"cli_key": 2
}
]
For a full list of supported browsers, platforms and other details, visit the BrowserStack site.
browsers configuration
When
os and
os_version granularity is not desired, following configuration can be used:
[browser]_current or browser_latest: will assign the latest version of the browser.
[browser]_previous: will assign the previous version of the browser.
[browser]_[version]: will assign the version specified of the browser. Minor versions can be concatenated with underscores.
This can also be mixed with fine-grained configuration.
Example:
{
"browsers": [
"chrome_previous",
"chrome_latest",
"firefox_previous",
"firefox_latest",
"ie_6",
"ie_11",
"opera_12_1",
"safari_5_1",
{
"browser": "ie",
"browser_version": "10.0",
"device": null,
"os": "Windows",
"os_version": "8",
"cli_key": 1
}
]
}
Note: These shortcuts work only for browsers on desktop platforms supported by BrowserStack.
Add the following in
browserstack.json
{
"proxy": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3128,
"username": "foo",
"password": "bar"
}
}
To avoid duplication of system or user specific information across several configuration files, use these environment variables:
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME: BrowserStack user name.
BROWSERSTACK_KEY: BrowserStack key.
TUNNEL_ID: Identifier for the current instance of the tunnel process. In
TRAVIS setup
TRAVIS_JOB_ID will be the default identifier.
BROWSERSTACK_JSON: Path to the browserstack.json file. If null,
browserstack.json in the root directory will be used.
BROWSERSTACK_LOCAL_BINARY_PATH: Path to the browserstack local binary present on the system. If null,
BrowserStackLocal in the
lib/ directory will be used.
To avoid checking in the BrowserStack
username and
key in your source control system, the corresponding environment variables can be used.
These can also be provided by a build server, for example using secure environment variables on Travis CI.
Check out code sample here.
BrowserStack Runner is currently tested by running test cases defined in QUnit, Mocha, and Spine repositories.
To run tests:
npm test
To run a larger suite of tests ensuring compatibility with older versions of QUnit, etc.:
npm run test-ci
Tests are also run for every pull request, courtesy Travis CI.
You might face build timeout issue on Travis if runner takes more than 10 minutes to run tests.
There are 2 possible ways to solve this problem:
console.log every 1-2 minutes. This will output to console and hence avoid Travis build timeout
travis_wait function provided by Travis-CI. You can prefix
browserstack-runner command by
travis-wait in your
travis.yml file
We would recommend using
travis_wait function. It also allows you to configure wait time (ex:
travis_wait 20 browserstack-runner, this will extend wait time to 20 minutes). Read more about
travis_wait here