The
browserstack-cypress-cli is BrowserStack's command-line interface (CLI) which
allows you to run your Cypress tests on BrowserStack.
Running your first Cypress test suite on BrowserStack is super easy - just install our CLI, configure the test run settings and start testing. Here’s a quick start guide to help you get started.
First, install the BrowserStack - Cypress CLI via
npm:
# Install the BrowserStack Cypress CLI
$ npm install -g browserstack-cypress-cli
Next, set up your BrowserStack credentials and configure the browsers that you want to run your tests on. Use the
init command to generate a sample
browserstack.json file, or alternatively create one from scratch.
# Create a sample configuration file for configurations and capabilities
$ browserstack-cypress init
Fill in the
auth,
browsers,
run_settings values in the
browserstack.json file to be able to run your tests. Refer to the configuration options to learn more about all the options you can use in
browserstack.json and the possible values that you can mention.
Make sure you also specify the
npm packages that your tests need to run using the
npm_dependencies option in
run_settings.
After you specify the required run settings, you can run your tests on BrowserStack:
$ browserstack-cypress run
After the tests are successfully submitted, you can access the test results on the BrowserStack Automate dashboard
To learn more about the different options the CLI supports - like running tests in parallel, running tests on
localhost URLs etc., refer to the BrowserStack Cypress documentation
Here are a few important links to get you started and help you successfully integrate the CLI into your CI/CD pipelines.
This project is released under MIT License. Please refer the LICENSE.md for more details.