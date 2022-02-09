openbase logo
browserstack-cypress-cli

by browserstack
1.12.0 (see all)

NPM package for the customers to run Cypress on Browserstack Infra

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Be the first to rate

Readme

BrowserStack Cypress CLI

npm version

Note: Running Cypress tests on BrowserStack is now in public beta. Learn more here

If you are looking for a getting started guide, and a more up-to date documentation, check out the BrowserStack Cypress documentation

The browserstack-cypress-cli is BrowserStack's command-line interface (CLI) which allows you to run your Cypress tests on BrowserStack.

Quick Start

Running your first Cypress test suite on BrowserStack is super easy - just install our CLI, configure the test run settings and start testing. Here’s a quick start guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Install the CLI

First, install the BrowserStack - Cypress CLI via npm:

# Install the BrowserStack Cypress CLI
$ npm install -g browserstack-cypress-cli

Step 2: Configure

Next, set up your BrowserStack credentials and configure the browsers that you want to run your tests on. Use the init command to generate a sample browserstack.json file, or alternatively create one from scratch.

# Create a sample configuration file for configurations and capabilities
$ browserstack-cypress init

Fill in the auth, browsers, run_settings values in the browserstack.json file to be able to run your tests. Refer to the configuration options to learn more about all the options you can use in browserstack.json and the possible values that you can mention.

Make sure you also specify the npm packages that your tests need to run using the npm_dependencies option in run_settings.

Step 3: Run your tests

After you specify the required run settings, you can run your tests on BrowserStack:

$ browserstack-cypress run

After the tests are successfully submitted, you can access the test results on the BrowserStack Automate dashboard

To learn more about the different options the CLI supports - like running tests in parallel, running tests on localhost URLs etc., refer to the BrowserStack Cypress documentation

Documentation

Here are a few important links to get you started and help you successfully integrate the CLI into your CI/CD pipelines.

Getting Help

If you need any help, want to share feedback or report issues while running the tests, reach out to us on support@browserstack.com.

License

This project is released under MIT License. Please refer the LICENSE.md for more details.

