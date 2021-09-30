A node.js JavaScript client for working with BrowserStack through its REST API (aka Javascript Testing API), Automate API, App Automate API, and Screenshots API.
npm install browserstack
var BrowserStack = require("browserstack");
var browserStackCredentials = {
username: "foo",
password: "p455w0rd!!1"
};
// REST API
var client = BrowserStack.createClient(browserStackCredentials);
client.getBrowsers(function(error, browsers) {
console.log("The following browsers are available for testing");
console.log(browsers);
});
// Automate API
var automateClient = BrowserStack.createAutomateClient(browserStackCredentials);
automateClient.getBrowsers(function(error, browsers) {
console.log("The following browsers are available for automated testing");
console.log(browsers);
});
// App Automate API
// Show the upload builds for mobile app automation
var appAutomateClient = BrowserStack.createAppAutomateClient(browserStackCredentials);
appAutomateClient.getBuilds(function(error, builds) {
console.log("The following builds are available for app automated testing");
console.log(builds);
});
// Screenshots API
var screenshotClient = BrowserStack.createScreenshotClient(browserStackCredentials);
screenshotClient.getBrowsers(function(error, browsers) {
console.log("The following browsers are available for screenshots");
console.log(browsers);
});
A common pattern in the APIs is a "browser object" which is just a plain object with the following properties:
os: The operating system.
os_version: The operating system version.
browser: The browser name.
browser_version: The browser version.
device: The device name.
A browser object may only have one of
browser or
device set; which property is set will depend on
os.
Worker objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:
id: The worker id.
status: A string representing the current status of the worker.
"running",
"queue".
Project objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:
id: The id of the project.
name: The name of the project.
created_at: When the project was created.
updated_at: When the project was most recently updated.
user_id
group_id
Build objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:
hashed_id: The hashed if of the build.
name: The name of the build.
status: The status of the build.
duration
Extended build objects are build objects with the following additional properties:
id: The id of the build.
automation_project_id: The id of the project this build belongs to.
updated_at: When the build was created.
created_at: When the build was most recently updated.
delta
tags
user_id
group_id
Session objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:
hashed_id: The hashed ID of the session.
name: The name of the session.
build_name: The name of the build this session belongs to.
project_name: The name of the project this session belongs to.
status: The status of the session.
browser_url: The most recenly loaded URL the worker.
duration: The duration in seconds that the session has been active.
logs: The URL for the session logs.
video_url: The URL for the session video.
reason: The reason the session was terminated.
Screenshot job objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:
job_id: The id of the job.
state: The state of the job.
win_res: The screen resolution for browsers running on Windows. May be one of:
"1024x768",
"1280x1024".
mac_res: The screen resolution for browsers running on Mac OS X. May be one of:
"1024x768",
"1280x960",
"1280x1024",
"1600x1200",
"1920x1080".
orientation: The screen orientation for devices. May be one of:
"portrait",
"landscape".
quality: The quality of the screenshot. May be one of:
"original",
"compressed".
wait_time: The number of seconds to wait before taking the screenshot. May be one of:
2,
5,
10,
15,
20,
60.
local: Boolean indicating whether a local testing connection should be used.
browsers: A collection of browser objects indicating which browsers and devices to take screenshots with.
Screenshot state objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:
id: The id of the screenshot object.
state: The state of the screenshot.
url: The URL of the page the screenshot was generated from.
thumb_url: The URL for the screenshot thumbnail.
image_url: The URL for the full-size screenshot.
created_at: The timestamp indicating when the screenshot was generated.
Note: For earlier versions of the API, please see the wiki.
Creates a new client instance.
settings: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.
username: The username for the BrowserStack account.
password: The password for the BrowserStack account.
version (optional; default:
4): Which version of the BrowserStack API to use.
server (optional; default:
{ host: "api.browserstack.com", port: 80 }): An object containing
host and
port to connect to a different BrowserStack API compatible service.
proxy (optional; default:
null): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack (or
settings.server). e.g.
"http://proxy.example.com:1234"
Gets the list of available browsers.
callback (
function(error, browsers)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
browsers: An array of browser objects.
Creates a worker.
settings: A hash of settings for the worker (an extended browser object).
os: See browser object for details.
os_version: See browser object for details.
browser: See browser object for details.
browser_version: See browser object for details.
device: See browser object for details.
url (optional): Which URL to navigate to upon creation.
timeout (optional): Maximum life of the worker (in seconds). Maximum value of
1800. Specifying
0 will use the default of
300.
name (optional): Provide a name for the worker.
build (optional): Group workers into a build.
project (optional): Provide the project the worker belongs to.
browserstack.video (optional): Set to
false to disable video recording.
callback (
function(error, worker)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
worker A worker object.
Note: A special value of
"latest" is supported for
browser_version, which will use the latest stable version.
Gets the status of a worker.
id: The id of the worker.
callback (
function(error, worker)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
worker: A worker object.
Change the URL of a worker.
id: The id of the worker.
options: Configuration for the URL change.
url: The new URL to set.
timeout (optional): Set a new timeout for this worker, see createWorker for details.
callback (
function(error, data)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: An object with a
message, confirming the URL change.
Terminates an active worker.
id: The id of the worker to terminate.
callback (
function(error, data)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: An object with a
time property indicating how long the worker was alive.
Gets the status of all workers.
callback (
function(error, workers)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
workers: An array of worker objects.
Take a screenshot at current state of worker.
callback (
function(error, data)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: An object with a
url property having the public url for the screenshot.
Gets the latest version of a browser.
browser: Which browser to get the latest version for. See browser object for details.
callback (
function(error, version)): A callback to invoke when the version is determined.
version: The latest version of the browser.
Note: Since mobile devices do not have version numbers, there is no latest version.
Gets the latest version of all browsers.
callback (
function(error, versions)): A callback to invoke when the versions are determined.
versions: A hash of browser names and versions.
callback (
function(error, status)): A callback to invoke when the status is determined.
used_time: Time used so far this month, in seconds.
total_available_time: Total available time, in seconds. Paid plans have unlimited API time and will receive the string
"Unlimited Testing Time" instead of a number.
running_sessions: Number of running sessions.
sessions_limit: Number of allowable concurrent sessions.
Creates a new client instance.
settings: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.
username: The username for the BrowserStack account.
password: The password for the BrowserStack account.
proxy (optional; default:
null): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g.
"http://proxy.example.com:1234"
Gets information about your group's Automate plan, including the maximum number of parallel sessions allowed and the number of parallel sessions currently running.
callback (
function(error, plan)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
plan: An object with
parallel_sessions_max_allowed,
parallel_sessions_running, and
automate_plan showing the current state of your plan.
Gets the list of available browsers.
callback (
function(error, browsers)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
browsers: An array of browser objects.
Gets the list of projects.
callback (
function(error, projects)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
projects: An array of project objects.
Gets information about a project.
id: The ID of the project.
callback (
function(error, project)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
project: A project object including an array of extended build objects.
Gets the list of builds.
options (optional): An object containing search parameters.
limit: The number of builds to return. Defaults to
10.
status: Filter builds based on status. May be one of
"running",
"done",
"failed",
"timeout".
callback (
function(error, builds)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
builds: An array of build objects.
Gets the list of sessions in a build.
buildId: The hashed ID of the build.
options (optional): An object containing search parameters.
limit: The number of sessions to return. Defaults to
10.
status: Filter sessions based on status. May be one of
"running",
"done",
"failed".
callback (
function(error, sessions)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
sessions: An array of session objects.
Gets the details for a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
callback (
function(error, session)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
session: A session object.
Updates the status of a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
options: An object containing the parameters.
status: New status value. May be one of
"completed" or
"error".
callback (
function(error, session)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
session: The updated session object.
Deletes a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
callback (
function(error, data)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: An object with a
message, confirming the deletion.
Creates a new client instance.
settings: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.
username: The username for the BrowserStack account.
password: The password for the BrowserStack account.
proxy (optional; default:
null): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g.
"http://proxy.example.com:1234"
Gets information about your group's App Automate plan, including the maximum number of parallel sessions allowed and the number of parallel sessions currently running.
callback (
function(error, plan)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
plan: An object with
parallel_sessions_max_allowed,
parallel_sessions_running, and
automate_plan showing the current state of your plan.
Gets the list of projects.
callback (
function(error, projects)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
projects: An array of project objects.
Gets information about a project.
id: The ID of the project.
callback (
function(error, project)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
project: A project object including an array of extended build objects.
Gets the list of builds.
options (optional): An object containing search parameters.
limit: The number of builds to return. Defaults to
10.
status: Filter builds based on status. May be one of
"running",
"done",
"failed",
"timeout".
callback (
function(error, builds)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
builds: An array of build objects.
Gets the list of sessions in a build.
buildId: The hashed ID of the build.
options (optional): An object containing search parameters.
limit: The number of sessions to return. Defaults to
10.
status: Filter sessions based on status. May be one of
"running",
"done",
"failed".
callback (
function(error, sessions)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
sessions: An array of session objects.
Gets the details for a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
callback (
function(error, session)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
session: A session object.
Updates the status of a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
options: An object containing the parameters.
status: New status value. May be one of
"completed" or
"error".
callback (
function(error, session)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
session: The updated session object.
Deletes a session.
id: The hashed ID of the session.
callback (
function(error, data)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: An object with a
message, confirming the deletion.
Creates a new client instance.
settings: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.
username: The username for the BrowserStack account.
password: The password for the BrowserStack account.
proxy (optional; default:
null): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g.
"http://proxy.example.com:1234"
Gets the list of available browsers.
callback (
function(error, browsers)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
browsers: An array of browser objects.
Creates a job to take screenshots.
options: A hash of settings for the screenshots. See screenshot job objects for details.
url: The URL of the desired page.
browsers: A collection of browser objects indicating which browsers and devices to take screenshots with.
win_res (optional): Only required if taking a screenshot on Windows. Defaults to
"1024x768".
mac_res (optional): Only required if taking a screenshot on Mac OS X. Defaults to "1024x768"`.
orientation (optional): Defaults to
"portrait".
quality (optional): Defaults to
"compressed".
wait_time (optional): Defaults to
5.
local (optional): Defaults to
false.
callback (
function(error, job)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
job: A screenshot job object containing screenshot state objects in place of browser objects.
Gets details about the current status of a screenshot job.
id: The id of the job.
callback (
function(error, job)): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
job: A screenshot job object containing screenshot state objects in place of browser objects.
To run the full test suite, you must have a BrowserStack account. Run
npm test with the
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME and
BROWSERSTACK_KEY environment variables set.
To run just the lint checks, run
npm lint.
Copyright node-browserstack contributors. Released under the terms of the MIT license.