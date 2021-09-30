A node.js JavaScript client for working with BrowserStack through its REST API (aka Javascript Testing API), Automate API, App Automate API, and Screenshots API.

Installation

npm install browserstack

Usage

var BrowserStack = require ( "browserstack" ); var browserStackCredentials = { username : "foo" , password : "p455w0rd!!1" }; var client = BrowserStack.createClient(browserStackCredentials); client.getBrowsers( function ( error, browsers ) { console .log( "The following browsers are available for testing" ); console .log(browsers); }); var automateClient = BrowserStack.createAutomateClient(browserStackCredentials); automateClient.getBrowsers( function ( error, browsers ) { console .log( "The following browsers are available for automated testing" ); console .log(browsers); }); var appAutomateClient = BrowserStack.createAppAutomateClient(browserStackCredentials); appAutomateClient.getBuilds( function ( error, builds ) { console .log( "The following builds are available for app automated testing" ); console .log(builds); }); var screenshotClient = BrowserStack.createScreenshotClient(browserStackCredentials); screenshotClient.getBrowsers( function ( error, browsers ) { console .log( "The following browsers are available for screenshots" ); console .log(browsers); });

API

Objects

browser objects

A common pattern in the APIs is a "browser object" which is just a plain object with the following properties:

os : The operating system.

: The operating system. os_version : The operating system version.

: The operating system version. browser : The browser name.

: The browser name. browser_version : The browser version.

: The browser version. device : The device name.

A browser object may only have one of browser or device set; which property is set will depend on os .

worker objects

Worker objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:

id : The worker id.

: The worker id. status : A string representing the current status of the worker. Possible statuses: "running" , "queue" .

: A string representing the current status of the worker.

project objects

Project objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:

id : The id of the project.

: The id of the project. name : The name of the project.

: The name of the project. created_at : When the project was created.

: When the project was created. updated_at : When the project was most recently updated.

: When the project was most recently updated. user_id

group_id

build objects

Build objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:

hashed_id : The hashed if of the build.

: The hashed if of the build. name : The name of the build.

: The name of the build. status : The status of the build.

: The status of the build. duration

extended build objects

Extended build objects are build objects with the following additional properties:

id : The id of the build.

: The id of the build. automation_project_id : The id of the project this build belongs to.

: The id of the project this build belongs to. updated_at : When the build was created.

: When the build was created. created_at : When the build was most recently updated.

: When the build was most recently updated. delta

tags

user_id

group_id

session objects

Session objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:

hashed_id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. name : The name of the session.

: The name of the session. build_name : The name of the build this session belongs to.

: The name of the build this session belongs to. project_name : The name of the project this session belongs to.

: The name of the project this session belongs to. status : The status of the session.

: The status of the session. browser_url : The most recenly loaded URL the worker.

: The most recenly loaded URL the worker. duration : The duration in seconds that the session has been active.

: The duration in seconds that the session has been active. logs : The URL for the session logs.

: The URL for the session logs. video_url : The URL for the session video.

: The URL for the session video. reason : The reason the session was terminated.

screenshot job objects

Screenshot job objects are plain objects which contain the following properties:

job_id : The id of the job.

: The id of the job. state : The state of the job.

: The state of the job. win_res : The screen resolution for browsers running on Windows. May be one of: "1024x768" , "1280x1024" .

: The screen resolution for browsers running on Windows. May be one of: , . mac_res : The screen resolution for browsers running on Mac OS X. May be one of: "1024x768" , "1280x960" , "1280x1024" , "1600x1200" , "1920x1080" .

: The screen resolution for browsers running on Mac OS X. May be one of: , , , , . orientation : The screen orientation for devices. May be one of: "portrait" , "landscape" .

: The screen orientation for devices. May be one of: , . quality : The quality of the screenshot. May be one of: "original" , "compressed" .

: The quality of the screenshot. May be one of: , . wait_time : The number of seconds to wait before taking the screenshot. May be one of: 2 , 5 , 10 , 15 , 20 , 60 .

: The number of seconds to wait before taking the screenshot. May be one of: , , , , , . local : Boolean indicating whether a local testing connection should be used.

: Boolean indicating whether a local testing connection should be used. browsers : A collection of browser objects indicating which browsers and devices to take screenshots with.

screenshot state objects

Screenshot state objects are extended browser objects which contain the following additional properties:

id : The id of the screenshot object.

: The id of the screenshot object. state : The state of the screenshot.

: The state of the screenshot. url : The URL of the page the screenshot was generated from.

: The URL of the page the screenshot was generated from. thumb_url : The URL for the screenshot thumbnail.

: The URL for the screenshot thumbnail. image_url : The URL for the full-size screenshot.

: The URL for the full-size screenshot. created_at : The timestamp indicating when the screenshot was generated.

REST API v4

Note: For earlier versions of the API, please see the wiki.

Creates a new client instance.

settings : A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client. username : The username for the BrowserStack account. password : The password for the BrowserStack account. version (optional; default: 4 ): Which version of the BrowserStack API to use. server (optional; default: { host: "api.browserstack.com", port: 80 } ): An object containing host and port to connect to a different BrowserStack API compatible service. proxy (optional; default: null ): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack (or settings.server ). e.g. "http://proxy.example.com:1234"

: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.

Gets the list of available browsers.

callback ( function(error, browsers) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. browsers : An array of browser objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Creates a worker.

settings : A hash of settings for the worker (an extended browser object). os : See browser object for details. os_version : See browser object for details. browser : See browser object for details. browser_version : See browser object for details. device : See browser object for details. url (optional): Which URL to navigate to upon creation. timeout (optional): Maximum life of the worker (in seconds). Maximum value of 1800 . Specifying 0 will use the default of 300 . name (optional): Provide a name for the worker. build (optional): Group workers into a build. project (optional): Provide the project the worker belongs to. browserstack.video (optional): Set to false to disable video recording.

: A hash of settings for the worker (an extended browser object). callback ( function(error, worker) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. worker A worker object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Note: A special value of "latest" is supported for browser_version , which will use the latest stable version.

Gets the status of a worker.

id : The id of the worker.

: The id of the worker. callback ( function(error, worker) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. worker : A worker object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Change the URL of a worker.

id : The id of the worker.

: The id of the worker. options : Configuration for the URL change. url : The new URL to set. timeout (optional): Set a new timeout for this worker, see createWorker for details.

: Configuration for the URL change. callback ( function(error, data) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : An object with a message , confirming the URL change.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Terminates an active worker.

id : The id of the worker to terminate.

: The id of the worker to terminate. callback ( function(error, data) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : An object with a time property indicating how long the worker was alive.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the status of all workers.

callback ( function(error, workers) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. workers : An array of worker objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Take a screenshot at current state of worker.

callback ( function(error, data) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : An object with a url property having the public url for the screenshot.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the latest version of a browser.

browser : Which browser to get the latest version for. See browser object for details.

: Which browser to get the latest version for. See browser object for details. callback ( function(error, version) ): A callback to invoke when the version is determined. version : The latest version of the browser.

( ): A callback to invoke when the version is determined.

Note: Since mobile devices do not have version numbers, there is no latest version.

Gets the latest version of all browsers.

callback ( function(error, versions) ): A callback to invoke when the versions are determined. versions : A hash of browser names and versions.

( ): A callback to invoke when the versions are determined.

callback ( function(error, status) ): A callback to invoke when the status is determined. used_time : Time used so far this month, in seconds. total_available_time : Total available time, in seconds. Paid plans have unlimited API time and will receive the string "Unlimited Testing Time" instead of a number. running_sessions : Number of running sessions. sessions_limit : Number of allowable concurrent sessions.

( ): A callback to invoke when the status is determined.

Automate API

Creates a new client instance.

settings : A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client. username : The username for the BrowserStack account. password : The password for the BrowserStack account. proxy (optional; default: null ): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g. "http://proxy.example.com:1234"

: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.

Gets information about your group's Automate plan, including the maximum number of parallel sessions allowed and the number of parallel sessions currently running.

callback ( function(error, plan) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. plan : An object with parallel_sessions_max_allowed , parallel_sessions_running , and automate_plan showing the current state of your plan.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of available browsers.

callback ( function(error, browsers) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. browsers : An array of browser objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of projects.

callback ( function(error, projects) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. projects : An array of project objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets information about a project.

id : The ID of the project.

: The ID of the project. callback ( function(error, project) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. project : A project object including an array of extended build objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of builds.

options (optional): An object containing search parameters. limit : The number of builds to return. Defaults to 10 . status : Filter builds based on status. May be one of "running" , "done" , "failed" , "timeout" .

(optional): An object containing search parameters. callback ( function(error, builds) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. builds : An array of build objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of sessions in a build.

buildId : The hashed ID of the build.

: The hashed ID of the build. options (optional): An object containing search parameters. limit : The number of sessions to return. Defaults to 10 . status : Filter sessions based on status. May be one of "running" , "done" , "failed" .

(optional): An object containing search parameters. callback ( function(error, sessions) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. sessions : An array of session objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the details for a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. callback ( function(error, session) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. session : A session object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Updates the status of a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. options : An object containing the parameters. status : New status value. May be one of "completed" or "error" .

: An object containing the parameters. callback ( function(error, session) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. session : The updated session object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Deletes a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. callback ( function(error, data) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : An object with a message , confirming the deletion.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

App Automate API

Creates a new client instance.

settings : A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client. username : The username for the BrowserStack account. password : The password for the BrowserStack account. proxy (optional; default: null ): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g. "http://proxy.example.com:1234"

: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.

Gets information about your group's App Automate plan, including the maximum number of parallel sessions allowed and the number of parallel sessions currently running.

callback ( function(error, plan) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. plan : An object with parallel_sessions_max_allowed , parallel_sessions_running , and automate_plan showing the current state of your plan.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of projects.

callback ( function(error, projects) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. projects : An array of project objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets information about a project.

id : The ID of the project.

: The ID of the project. callback ( function(error, project) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. project : A project object including an array of extended build objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of builds.

options (optional): An object containing search parameters. limit : The number of builds to return. Defaults to 10 . status : Filter builds based on status. May be one of "running" , "done" , "failed" , "timeout" .

(optional): An object containing search parameters. callback ( function(error, builds) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. builds : An array of build objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the list of sessions in a build.

buildId : The hashed ID of the build.

: The hashed ID of the build. options (optional): An object containing search parameters. limit : The number of sessions to return. Defaults to 10 . status : Filter sessions based on status. May be one of "running" , "done" , "failed" .

(optional): An object containing search parameters. callback ( function(error, sessions) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. sessions : An array of session objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets the details for a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. callback ( function(error, session) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. session : A session object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Updates the status of a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. options : An object containing the parameters. status : New status value. May be one of "completed" or "error" .

: An object containing the parameters. callback ( function(error, session) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. session : The updated session object.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Deletes a session.

id : The hashed ID of the session.

: The hashed ID of the session. callback ( function(error, data) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : An object with a message , confirming the deletion.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Screenshots API

Creates a new client instance.

settings : A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client. username : The username for the BrowserStack account. password : The password for the BrowserStack account. proxy (optional; default: null ): Proxy server supporting HTTPS to be used for connecting to BrowserStack. e.g. "http://proxy.example.com:1234"

: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.

Gets the list of available browsers.

callback ( function(error, browsers) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. browsers : An array of browser objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Creates a job to take screenshots.

options : A hash of settings for the screenshots. See screenshot job objects for details. url : The URL of the desired page. browsers : A collection of browser objects indicating which browsers and devices to take screenshots with. win_res (optional): Only required if taking a screenshot on Windows. Defaults to "1024x768" . mac_res (optional): Only required if taking a screenshot on Mac OS X. Defaults to "1024x768"`. orientation (optional): Defaults to "portrait" . quality (optional): Defaults to "compressed" . wait_time (optional): Defaults to 5 . local (optional): Defaults to false .

: A hash of settings for the screenshots. See screenshot job objects for details. callback ( function(error, job) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. job : A screenshot job object containing screenshot state objects in place of browser objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Gets details about the current status of a screenshot job.

id : The id of the job.

: The id of the job. callback ( function(error, job) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. job : A screenshot job object containing screenshot state objects in place of browser objects.

( ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Tests

To run the full test suite, you must have a BrowserStack account. Run npm test with the BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME and BROWSERSTACK_KEY environment variables set.

To run just the lint checks, run npm lint .

License

Copyright node-browserstack contributors. Released under the terms of the MIT license.