browserslist-useragent-regexp

by browserslist
3.0.2 (see all)

A utility to compile browserslist query to a RegExp to test browser useragent.

Readme

browserslist-useragent-regexp

A utility to compile browserslist query to a RegExp to test browser useragent. Simplest example: you can detect supported browsers on client-side.

1) Create .browserslistrc config, for example like this:

last 2 versions
not dead

2) Add script to package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "supportedBrowsers": "echo \"module.exports = $(browserslist-useragent-regexp --allowHigherVersions);\" > supportedBrowsers.js"
  }
}
for Windows users 
{
  "scripts": {
    "supportedBrowsers": "(echo module.exports = && browserslist-useragent-regexp --allowHigherVersions) > supportedBrowsers.js"
  }
}

3) Run this script, to compile RegExp:

npm run supportedBrowsers
# or
yarn supportedBrowsers

supportedBrowsers.js:

module.exports = /((CPU[ +]OS|iPhone[ +]OS|CPU[ +]iPhone|CPU IPhone OS)[ +]+(11[_\.](3|4)|12[_\.](0|1))(?:[_\.]\d+)?)|(OperaMini(?:\/att)?\/?(\d+)?(?:\.\d+)?(?:\.\d+)?)|(Opera\/.+Opera Mobi.+Version\/46\.0)|(Opera\/46\.0.+Opera Mobi)|(Opera Mobi.+Opera(?:\/|\s+)46\.0)|(SamsungBrowser\/(8|9)\.2)|(Edge\/(17|18)(?:\.0)?)|(HeadlessChrome(?:\/(72|73)\.0\.\d+)?)|((Chromium|Chrome)\/(72|73)\.0(?:\.\d+)?)|(IEMobile[ \/]11\.0)|(Version\/12\.(0|1)(?:\.\d+)?.*Safari\/)|(Trident\/7\.0)|(Firefox\/(65|66)\.0\.\d+)|(Firefox\/(65|66)\.0(pre|[ab]\d+[a-z]*)?)|(([MS]?IE) 11\.0)/;

4) Import RegExp from created file:

const supportedBrowsers = require('./supportedBrowsers');

if (supportedBrowsers.test(navigator.userAgent)) {
    alert('Your browser is supported.');
}

Install

npm i -D browserslist-useragent-regexp
# or
yarn add -D browserslist-useragent-regexp

Why?

As was written in article "Smart Bundling: Shipping legacy code to only legacy browsers": you can determinate, which bundle you should give to browser from server with browserslist-useragent. But in this case you must have your own server with special logic. Now, with browserslist-useragent-regexp, you can move that to client-side.

Development was inspired by this proposal from Mathias Bynens.

How to make differential resource loading and other optimizations with browserslist-useragent-regexp you can read in article "Speed up with Browserslist".

Demo (sources, build script).

CLI

npx browserslist-useragent-regexp [query] [...options]
# or
yarn exec -- browserslist-useragent-regexp [query] [...options]
OptionDescriptionDefault
queryManually provide a browserslist query. Specifying this overrides the browserslist configuration specified in your project.
‑‑help, -hPrint this message.
‑‑verbose, -vPrint additional info about RegExps.
‑‑ignorePatchIgnore differences in patch browser numbers.true
‑‑ignoreMinorIgnore differences in minor browser versions.false
‑‑allowHigherVersionsFor all the browsers in the browserslist query, return a match if the useragent version is equal to or higher than the one specified in browserslist.false
‑‑allowZeroSubversionsIgnore match of patch or patch and minor, if they are 0.false

JS API basics

Module exposes two main methods:

getUserAgentRegExps(options)

Compile browserslist query to RegExps for each browser.

getUserAgentRegExp(options)

Compile browserslist query to one RegExp.

Description of all methods you can find in Documentation.

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
browsersstring \| string[]Manually provide a browserslist query (or an array of queries). Specifying this overrides the browserslist configuration specified in your project.
envstringWhen multiple browserslist environments are specified, pick the config belonging to this environment.
ignorePatchbooleantrueIgnore differences in patch browser numbers.
ignoreMinorbooleanfalseIgnore differences in minor browser versions.
allowHigherVersionsbooleanfalseFor all the browsers in the browserslist query, return a match if the useragent version is equal to or higher than the one specified in browserslist.
allowZeroSubversionsbooleanfalseIgnore match of patch or patch and minor, if they are 0.

RegExp info object

PropertyTypeDescription
familystringBrowser family.
requestVersions[number, number, number][]Versions provided by browserslist.
regExpRegExpRegExp to match useragent with family and versions.
sourceRegExpRegExpOriginal useragent RegExp, without versions.
resultFixedVersion[number, number, number] \| nullUseragent version of RegExp.
resultMinVersion[number, number, number] \| nullUseragent min version of RegExp.
resultMaxVersion[number, number, number] \| nullUseragent max version of RegExp.

Other

