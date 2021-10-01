A utility to compile browserslist query to a RegExp to test browser useragent. Simplest example: you can detect supported browsers on client-side.
1) Create
.browserslistrc config, for example like this:
last 2 versions
not dead
2) Add script to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"supportedBrowsers": "echo \"module.exports = $(browserslist-useragent-regexp --allowHigherVersions);\" > supportedBrowsers.js"
}
}
{
"scripts": {
"supportedBrowsers": "(echo module.exports = && browserslist-useragent-regexp --allowHigherVersions) > supportedBrowsers.js"
}
}
3) Run this script, to compile RegExp:
npm run supportedBrowsers
# or
yarn supportedBrowsers
supportedBrowsers.js:
module.exports = /((CPU[ +]OS|iPhone[ +]OS|CPU[ +]iPhone|CPU IPhone OS)[ +]+(11[_\.](3|4)|12[_\.](0|1))(?:[_\.]\d+)?)|(OperaMini(?:\/att)?\/?(\d+)?(?:\.\d+)?(?:\.\d+)?)|(Opera\/.+Opera Mobi.+Version\/46\.0)|(Opera\/46\.0.+Opera Mobi)|(Opera Mobi.+Opera(?:\/|\s+)46\.0)|(SamsungBrowser\/(8|9)\.2)|(Edge\/(17|18)(?:\.0)?)|(HeadlessChrome(?:\/(72|73)\.0\.\d+)?)|((Chromium|Chrome)\/(72|73)\.0(?:\.\d+)?)|(IEMobile[ \/]11\.0)|(Version\/12\.(0|1)(?:\.\d+)?.*Safari\/)|(Trident\/7\.0)|(Firefox\/(65|66)\.0\.\d+)|(Firefox\/(65|66)\.0(pre|[ab]\d+[a-z]*)?)|(([MS]?IE) 11\.0)/;
4) Import RegExp from created file:
const supportedBrowsers = require('./supportedBrowsers');
if (supportedBrowsers.test(navigator.userAgent)) {
alert('Your browser is supported.');
}
npm i -D browserslist-useragent-regexp
# or
yarn add -D browserslist-useragent-regexp
As was written in article "Smart Bundling: Shipping legacy code to only legacy browsers": you can determinate, which bundle you should give to browser from server with
browserslist-useragent. But in this case you must have your own server with special logic. Now, with
browserslist-useragent-regexp, you can move that to client-side.
Development was inspired by this proposal from Mathias Bynens.
How to make differential resource loading and other optimizations with
browserslist-useragent-regexp you can read in article "Speed up with Browserslist".
Demo (sources, build script).
npx browserslist-useragent-regexp [query] [...options]
# or
yarn exec -- browserslist-useragent-regexp [query] [...options]
|Option
|Description
|Default
|query
|Manually provide a browserslist query. Specifying this overrides the browserslist configuration specified in your project.
|‑‑help, -h
|Print this message.
|‑‑verbose, -v
|Print additional info about RegExps.
|‑‑ignorePatch
|Ignore differences in patch browser numbers.
true
|‑‑ignoreMinor
|Ignore differences in minor browser versions.
false
|‑‑allowHigherVersions
|For all the browsers in the browserslist query, return a match if the useragent version is equal to or higher than the one specified in browserslist.
false
|‑‑allowZeroSubversions
|Ignore match of patch or patch and minor, if they are 0.
false
Module exposes two main methods:
Compile browserslist query to RegExps for each browser.
Compile browserslist query to one RegExp.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|browsers
string \| string[]
|—
|Manually provide a browserslist query (or an array of queries). Specifying this overrides the browserslist configuration specified in your project.
|env
string
|—
|When multiple browserslist environments are specified, pick the config belonging to this environment.
|ignorePatch
boolean
true
|Ignore differences in patch browser numbers.
|ignoreMinor
boolean
false
|Ignore differences in minor browser versions.
|allowHigherVersions
boolean
false
|For all the browsers in the browserslist query, return a match if the useragent version is equal to or higher than the one specified in browserslist.
|allowZeroSubversions
boolean
false
|Ignore match of patch or patch and minor, if they are 0.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|family
string
|Browser family.
|requestVersions
[number, number, number][]
|Versions provided by browserslist.
|regExp
RegExp
|RegExp to match useragent with family and versions.
|sourceRegExp
RegExp
|Original useragent RegExp, without versions.
|resultFixedVersion
[number, number, number] \| null
|Useragent version of RegExp.
|resultMinVersion
[number, number, number] \| null
|Useragent min version of RegExp.
|resultMaxVersion
[number, number, number] \| null
|Useragent max version of RegExp.