Find if a given user agent string satisfies a browserslist query.
It automatically reads the browserslist configuration specified in your project,
but you can also specify the same using the
options parameter.
If you wish to target modern browsers, read this.
npm install browserslist-useragent
const { matchesUA } = require('browserslist-useragent')
matchesUA(userAgentString, options)
// with browserslist config inferred
matchesUA('Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; rv:54.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/54.0')
//returns boolean
// with explicit browserslist
matchesUA(
'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; rv:54.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/54.0',
{ browsers: ['Firefox > 53'] }
)
// returns true
|Option
|Default Value
|Description
|browsers
|—
|Manually provide a browserslist query (or an array of queries). Specifying this overrides the browserslist configuration specified in your project.
|env
|—
|When multiple browserslist environments are specified, pick the config belonging to this environment.
|path
process.cwd()
|Specify a folder to search for the browserslist config (if it differs from the current working directory)
|ignorePatch
true
|Ignore differences in patch browser numbers
|ignoreMinor
false
|Ignore differences in minor browser versions
|allowHigherVersions
false
|For all the browsers in the browserslist query, return a match if the user agent version is equal to or higher than the one specified in browserslist. See why this might be useful.
and_chr |
ChromeAndroid |
Chrome
Samsung
ff |
and_ff |
FirefoxAndroid |
Firefox
ios_saf |
iOS
Safari
ie |
ie_mob
Edge
Electron
PRs to add more browserslist supported browsers are welcome 👋
All browsers on iOS (Chrome, Firefox etc) use Safari's WebKit as the underlying engine, and hence will be resolved to Safari. Since
browserslist is usually used for
transpiling / autoprefixing for browsers, this behaviour is what's intended in most cases, but might surprise you otherwise.
Right now, Chrome for Android and Firefox for Android are resolved to their desktop equivalents. The
caniuse database does not currently store historical data for these browsers separately (except the last version) See #156. However,
safari for iOS and desktop can be matched separately, since this data is available for both.
unreleased versions to your browserslist query, and set
ignoreMinor and
ignorePatch to true so that alpha / beta / canary versions of browsers are matched.
allowHigherVersions to
true. For all the browsers specified in your browserslist query, this will return a match if the user agent version is equal to or higher than those specified in your browserslist query. Use this with care though, since it's a wildcard, and only lightly tested.