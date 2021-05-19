Generate
browserslist-stats.json using Browserslist-GA without logging into a Google Account.
browserslist-ga-export allows you to generate the same Browserslist custom usage data file that Browserslist-GA would generate for a Google Analytics view without requiring you to log into a Google Account. Instead of logging into a Google Account, you must provide a CSV export of a Google Analytics custom report. You may optionally provide multiple CSV files to generate a custom usage data file representing the merged data of multiple views.
npm install browserslist-ga-export --save-dev
Ensure that language is set to "English (United States)" in user language settings. See #5 and #14 for an explanation of why this is necessary.
Create a custom report with the specifications listed below. You will be able to use this custom report for one or more desired Google Analytics view(s) associated with a Google Analytics account.
For each desired view, follow these steps to export the custom report as a CSV file:
Use the browserslist-ga-export CLI to convert the CSV file(s) into a custom usage data file (
browserslist-stats.json by default). See CLI documentation for more details.
browserslist-ga-export --reportPath {String} [options]
browserslist-ga-export
Create or update a custom usage data JSON file from one or more report CSV files given a report path and an output path.
--reportPath (
-r)
Path or glob path pattern of report CSV file(s) to process.
--ignoreRows (
-i)
Number of rows at beginning of report CSV file(s) to exclude from processing. Default value is based on the default format of Google Analytics custom report CSV exports.
7
--outputPath (
-o)
Output path for generated custom usage data file.
'browserslist-stats.json'
browserslist-ga-export --reportPath browserslist-report.csv
browserslist-ga-export -r browserslist-reports/*.csv
browserslist-ga-export -r browser-report.csv -o browser-stats.json
browserslist-ga-export -r browser-report.csv -i 0