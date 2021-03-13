This configuration reflects Google's supported browser policy for their suite of web applications.
Share browsers list between different front-end tools, like Autoprefixer, Stylelint and babel-preset-env.
Google Workspace dropped support for Internet Explorer on March 15th, 2021
(Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, etc.)
{
"browserslist": ["extends browserslist-config-google"]
}
If you need:
browserslist-config-google/gdocs
browserslist-config-google/modern
browserslist-config-google/no-ie
browserslist-config-google/popular
... continue using v2.0.0