bcg

browserslist-config-google

by August “Kai” Kaiser
3.0.1 (see all)

Google / Google Workspace Browserslist Shared Config

Readme

Google / Google Workspace Browserslist Shared Config

This configuration reflects Google's supported browser policy for their suite of web applications.

NPM

What is Browserslist?

Share browsers list between different front-end tools, like Autoprefixer, Stylelint and babel-preset-env.

Browser support

Google Workspace dropped support for Internet Explorer on March 15th, 2021

(Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, etc.)

Desktop browsers [policy]

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Edge

Mobile [policy]

  • Chrome for Android (caniuse data caveat: best covered by matching desktop Chrome versions)
  • iOS Safari

Usage

package.json

{
  "browserslist": ["extends browserslist-config-google"]
}

Alternative configuration

If you need:

  • browserslist-config-google/gdocs
  • browserslist-config-google/modern
  • browserslist-config-google/no-ie
  • browserslist-config-google/popular

... continue using v2.0.0

