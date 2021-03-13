Google / Google Workspace Browserslist Shared Config

This configuration reflects Google's supported browser policy for their suite of web applications.

What is Browserslist?

Share browsers list between different front-end tools, like Autoprefixer, Stylelint and babel-preset-env.

Browser support

Google Workspace dropped support for Internet Explorer on March 15th, 2021

(Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, etc.)

Desktop browsers [policy]

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Edge

Chrome for Android (caniuse data caveat: best covered by matching desktop Chrome versions)

iOS Safari

Usage

{ "browserslist" : [ "extends browserslist-config-google" ] }

Alternative configuration

If you need:

browserslist-config-google/gdocs

browserslist-config-google/modern

browserslist-config-google/no-ie

browserslist-config-google/popular

... continue using v2.0.0