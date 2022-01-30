The config to share target browsers and Node.js versions between different front-end tools. It is used in:
All tools will find target browsers automatically,
when you add the following to
package.json:
"browserslist": [
"defaults",
"not IE 11",
"maintained node versions"
]
Or in
.browserslistrc config:
# Browsers that we support
defaults
not IE 11
maintained node versions
Developers set their version lists using queries like
last 2 versions
to be free from updating versions manually.
Browserslist will use
caniuse-lite with Can I Use data for this queries.
Browserslist will take queries from tool option,
browserslist config,
.browserslistrc config,
browserslist section in
package.json or environment variables.
browserslist-rs is a Browserslist port to Rust.
browserl.ist is an online tool to check
what browsers will be selected by some query.
browserslist-ga and
browserslist-ga-export download your website
browsers statistics to use it in
> 0.5% in my stats query.
browserslist-useragent-regexp compiles Browserslist query to a RegExp
to test browser useragent.
browserslist-useragent-ruby is a Ruby library to checks browser
by user agent string to match Browserslist.
browserslist-browserstack runs BrowserStack tests for all browsers
in Browserslist config.
browserslist-adobe-analytics use Adobe Analytics data to target browsers.
browserslist-new-relic generate a custom usage data file for Browserslist
from your New Relic Browser data.
caniuse-api returns browsers which support some specific feature.
npx browserslist in your project directory to see project’s
target browsers. This CLI tool is built-in and available in any project
with Autoprefixer.
These extensions will add syntax highlighting for
.browserslistrc files.
There is a
defaults query, which gives a reasonable configuration
for most users:
"browserslist": [
"defaults"
]
If you want to change the default set of browsers, we recommend combining
last 2 versions,
not dead with a usage number like
> 0.2%. This is
because
last n versions on its own does not add popular old versions, while
only using a percentage above
0.2% will in the long run make popular
browsers even more popular. We might run into a monopoly and stagnation
situation, as we had with Internet Explorer 6. Please use this setting
with caution.
Select browsers directly (
last 2 Chrome versions) only if you are making
a web app for a kiosk with one browser. There are a lot of browsers
on the market. If you are making general web app you should respect
browsers diversity.
Don’t remove browsers just because you don’t know them. Opera Mini has 100 million users in Africa and it is more popular in the global market than Microsoft Edge. Chinese QQ Browsers has more market share than Firefox and desktop Safari combined.
npx browserslist@latest --update-db updates
caniuse-lite version
in your npm, yarn or pnpm lock file. This update will bring data about
new browsers to polyfills tools like Autoprefixer or Babel and reduce
already unnecessary polyfills.
You need to do it regularly for three reasons:
last 2 versions or
>1%. For example, if you created your project
2 years ago and did not update your dependencies,
last 1 version
will return 2 year old browsers.
caniuse-lite deduplication: to synchronize version in different tools.
Browserslist will use browsers and Node.js versions query from one of these sources:
browserslist key in
package.json file in current or parent directories.
We recommend this way.
.browserslistrc config file in current or parent directories.
browserslist config file in current or parent directories.
BROWSERSLIST environment variable.
> 0.5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead.
An
or combiner can use the keyword
or as well as
,.
last 1 version or > 1% is equal to
last 1 version, > 1%.
and query combinations are also supported to perform an
intersection of all the previous queries:
last 1 version or chrome > 75 and > 1% will select
(
browser last version or
Chrome since 76) and
more than 1% marketshare.
There are 3 different ways to combine queries as depicted below. First you start with a single query and then we combine the queries to get our final list.
Obviously you can not start with a
not combiner, since there is no left-hand
side query to combine it with. The left-hand is always resolved as
and
combiner even if
or is used (this is an API implementation specificity).
|Query combiner type
|Illustration
|Example
or/
, combiner
(union)
> .5% or last 2 versions
> .5%, last 2 versions
and combiner
(intersection)
> .5% and last 2 versions
not combiner
(relative complement)
|All those three are equivalent to the first one
> .5% and not last 2 versions
> .5% or not last 2 versions
> .5%, not last 2 versions
A quick way to test your query is to do
npx browserslist '> 0.5%, not IE 11'
in your terminal.
You can specify the browser and Node.js versions by queries (case insensitive):
defaults: Browserslist’s default browsers
(
> 0.5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead).
> 5%: browsers versions selected by global usage statistics.
>=,
< and
<= work too.
> 5% in US: uses USA usage statistics.
It accepts two-letter country code.
> 5% in alt-AS: uses Asia region usage statistics.
List of all region codes can be found at
caniuse-lite/data/regions.
> 5% in my stats: uses custom usage data.
> 5% in browserslist-config-mycompany stats: uses custom usage data
from
browserslist-config-mycompany/browserslist-stats.json.
cover 99.5%: most popular browsers that provide coverage.
cover 99.5% in US: same as above, with two-letter country code.
cover 99.5% in my stats: uses custom usage data.
last 2 versions: the last 2 versions for each browser.
last 2 Chrome versions: the last 2 versions of Chrome browser.
last 2 major versions or
last 2 iOS major versions:
all minor/patch releases of last 2 major versions.
dead: browsers without official support or updates for 24 months.
Right now it is
IE 10,
IE_Mob 11,
BlackBerry 10,
BlackBerry 7,
Samsung 4 and
OperaMobile 12.1.
node 10 and
node 10.4: selects latest Node.js
10.x.x
or
10.4.x release.
current node: Node.js version used by Browserslist right now.
maintained node versions: all Node.js versions, which are still maintained
by Node.js Foundation.
iOS 7: the iOS browser version 7 directly.
Firefox > 20: versions of Firefox newer than 20.
>=,
< and
<= work too. It also works with Node.js.
ie 6-8: selects an inclusive range of versions.
Firefox ESR: the latest Firefox Extended Support Release.
PhantomJS 2.1 and
PhantomJS 1.9: selects Safari versions similar
to PhantomJS runtime.
extends browserslist-config-mycompany: take queries from
browserslist-config-mycompany npm package.
supports es6-module: browsers with support for specific features.
es6-module here is the
feat parameter at the URL of the Can I Use
page. A list of all available features can be found at
caniuse-lite/data/features.
browserslist config: the browsers defined in Browserslist config. Useful
in Differential Serving to modify user’s config like
browserslist config and supports es6-module.
since 2015 or
last 2 years: all versions released since year 2015
(also
since 2015-03 and
since 2015-03-10).
unreleased versions or
unreleased Chrome versions:
alpha and beta versions.
not ie <= 8: exclude IE 8 and lower from previous queries.
You can add
not to any query.
There is a grammar specification about the query syntax, which may be helpful if you're implementing a parser or something else.
Run
npx browserslist in project directory to see what browsers was selected
by your queries.
$ npx browserslist
and_chr 61
and_ff 56
and_qq 1.2
and_uc 11.4
android 56
baidu 7.12
bb 10
chrome 62
edge 16
firefox 56
ios_saf 11
opera 48
safari 11
samsung 5
The following table maps browser names & their target devices into identifiers used by browserslist.
|Browser Name
|Desktop
|Android
|iOS
|Other Mobile
|Android (WebView)
Android
|Baidu
Baidu
|BlackBerry
BlackBerry
bb
|Chrome
Chrome
ChromeAndroid
and_chr
|↪︎
ios_saf2
|Edge
Edge
|↪︎
and_chrome
|↪︎
ios_saf2
|Electron
Electron
|Firefox
Firefox
ff
FirefoxAndroid
and_ff
|↪︎
ios_saf2
|Internet Explorer
Explorer
ie
ie_mob
|Node.js
Node
|KaiOS Browser
kaios
|Opera
Opera
op_mob 1
|↪︎
ios_saf2
|Opera Mini
OperaMini
|QQ browser
and_qq
|Safari
Safari
iOS
ios_saf
|Samsung Internet
Samsung
|UC Browser
UCAndroid
and_uc
↪︎ name implies that the browser uses the same engine captured by
name
package.json
If you want to reduce config files in project root, you can specify
browsers in
package.json with
browserslist key:
{
"private": true,
"dependencies": {
"autoprefixer": "^6.5.4"
},
"browserslist": [
"last 1 version",
"> 1%",
"IE 10"
]
}
.browserslistrc
Separated Browserslist config should be named
.browserslistrc
and have browsers queries split by a new line.
Each line is combined with the
or combiner. Comments starts with
# symbol:
# Browsers that we support
last 1 version
> 1%
IE 10 # sorry
Browserslist will check config in every directory in
path.
So, if tool process
app/styles/main.css, you can put config to root,
app/ or
app/styles.
You can specify direct path in
BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG environment variables.
You can use the following query to reference an exported Browserslist config from another package:
"browserslist": [
"extends browserslist-config-mycompany"
]
For security reasons, external configuration only supports packages that have
the
browserslist-config- prefix. npm scoped packages are also supported, by
naming or prefixing the module with
@scope/browserslist-config, such as
@scope/browserslist-config or
@scope/browserslist-config-mycompany.
If you don’t accept Browserslist queries from users, you can disable the
validation by using the or
BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND environment variable.
BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND=1 npx webpack
Because this uses
npm's resolution, you can also reference specific files
in a package:
"browserslist": [
"extends browserslist-config-mycompany/desktop",
"extends browserslist-config-mycompany/mobile"
]
When writing a shared Browserslist package, just export an array.
browserslist-config-mycompany/index.js:
module.exports = [
'last 1 version',
'> 1%',
'ie 10'
]
You can also include a
browserslist-stats.json file as part of your shareable
config at the root and query it using
> 5% in browserslist-config-mycompany stats. It uses the same format
as
extends and the
dangerousExtend property as above.
You can export configs for different environments and select environment
by
BROWSERSLIST_ENV or
env option in your tool:
module.exports = {
development: [
'last 1 version'
],
production: [
'last 1 version',
'> 1%',
'ie 10'
]
}
You can also specify different browser queries for various environments.
Browserslist will choose query according to
BROWSERSLIST_ENV or
NODE_ENV
variables. If none of them is declared, Browserslist will firstly look
for
production queries and then use defaults.
In
package.json:
"browserslist": {
"production": [
"> 1%",
"ie 10"
],
"modern": [
"last 1 chrome version",
"last 1 firefox version"
],
"ssr": [
"node 12"
]
}
In
.browserslistrc config:
[production]
> 1%
ie 10
[modern]
last 1 chrome version
last 1 firefox version
[ssr]
node 12
If you have a website, you can query against the usage statistics of your site.
browserslist-ga will ask access to Google Analytics and then generate
browserslist-stats.json:
npx browserslist-ga
Or you can use
browserslist-ga-export to convert Google Analytics data without giving a password for Google account.
You can generate usage statistics file by any other method. File format should be like:
{
"ie": {
"6": 0.01,
"7": 0.4,
"8": 1.5
},
"chrome": {
…
},
…
}
Note that you can query against your custom usage data while also querying
against global or regional data. For example, the query
> 1% in my stats, > 5% in US, 10% is permitted.
const browserslist = require('browserslist')
// Your CSS/JS build tool code
function process (source, opts) {
const browsers = browserslist(opts.overrideBrowserslist, {
stats: opts.stats,
path: opts.file,
env: opts.env
})
// Your code to add features for selected browsers
}
Queries can be a string
"> 1%, IE 10"
or an array
['> 1%', 'IE 10'].
If a query is missing, Browserslist will look for a config file.
You can provide a
path option (that can be a file) to find the config file
relatively to it.
Options:
path: file or a directory path to look for config file. Default is
..
env: what environment section use from config. Default is
production.
stats: custom usage statistics data.
config: path to config if you want to set it manually.
ignoreUnknownVersions: do not throw on direct query (like
ie 12).
Default is
false.
dangerousExtend: Disable security checks for
extend query.
Default is
false.
throwOnMissing: throw a error if env is not found.
Default is
false.
mobileToDesktop: Use desktop browsers if Can I Use doesn’t have data
about this mobile version. Can I Use has only data only about
latest versions of mobile browsers. By default,
last 2 and_ff versions
returns
and_ff 90 and with this option it returns
and_ff 91, and_ff 90.
This option may lead to unknown browser version error (in example Can I Use
doesn’t have data for
and_ff 91 yet). Default is
false.
For non-JS environment and debug purpose you can use CLI tool:
browserslist "> 1%, IE 10"
You can get total users coverage for selected browsers by JS API:
browserslist.coverage(browserslist('> 1%'))
//=> 81.4
browserslist.coverage(browserslist('> 1% in US'), 'US')
//=> 83.1
browserslist.coverage(browserslist('> 1% in my stats'), 'my stats')
//=> 83.1
browserslist.coverage(browserslist('> 1% in my stats', { stats }), stats)
//=> 82.2
Or by CLI:
$ browserslist --coverage "> 1%"
These browsers account for 81.4% of all users globally
$ browserslist --coverage=US "> 1% in US"
These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in the US
$ browserslist --coverage "> 1% in my stats"
These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in custom statistics
$ browserslist --coverage "> 1% in my stats" --stats=./stats.json
These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in custom statistics
If a tool uses Browserslist inside, you can change the Browserslist settings with environment variables:
BROWSERSLIST with browsers queries.
BROWSERSLIST="> 5%" npx webpack
BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG with path to config file.
BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG=./config/browserslist npx webpack
BROWSERSLIST_ENV with environments string.
BROWSERSLIST_ENV="development" npx webpack
BROWSERSLIST_STATS with path to the custom usage data
for
> 1% in my stats query.
BROWSERSLIST_STATS=./config/usage_data.json npx webpack
BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE if you want to disable config reading cache.
BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE=1 npx webpack
BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND to disable security shareable config
name check.
BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND=1 npx webpack
Browserslist caches the configuration it reads from
package.json and
browserslist files, as well as knowledge about the existence of files,
for the duration of the hosting process.
To clear these caches, use:
browserslist.clearCaches()
To disable the caching altogether, set the
BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE
environment variable.
