The config to share target browsers and Node.js versions between different front-end tools. It is used in:

All tools will find target browsers automatically, when you add the following to package.json :

"browserslist" : [ "defaults" , "not IE 11" , "maintained node versions" ]

Or in .browserslistrc config:

defaults not IE 11 maintained node versions

Developers set their version lists using queries like last 2 versions to be free from updating versions manually. Browserslist will use caniuse-lite with Can I Use data for this queries.

Browserslist will take queries from tool option, browserslist config, .browserslistrc config, browserslist section in package.json or environment variables.

browserslist-rs is a Browserslist port to Rust.

is a Browserslist port to Rust. browserl.ist is an online tool to check what browsers will be selected by some query.

is an online tool to check what browsers will be selected by some query. browserslist-ga and browserslist-ga-export download your website browsers statistics to use it in > 0.5% in my stats query.

and download your website browsers statistics to use it in query. browserslist-useragent-regexp compiles Browserslist query to a RegExp to test browser useragent.

compiles Browserslist query to a RegExp to test browser useragent. browserslist-useragent-ruby is a Ruby library to checks browser by user agent string to match Browserslist.

is a Ruby library to checks browser by user agent string to match Browserslist. browserslist-browserstack runs BrowserStack tests for all browsers in Browserslist config.

runs BrowserStack tests for all browsers in Browserslist config. browserslist-adobe-analytics use Adobe Analytics data to target browsers.

use Adobe Analytics data to target browsers. browserslist-new-relic generate a custom usage data file for Browserslist from your New Relic Browser data.

generate a custom usage data file for Browserslist from your New Relic Browser data. caniuse-api returns browsers which support some specific feature.

returns browsers which support some specific feature. Run npx browserslist in your project directory to see project’s target browsers. This CLI tool is built-in and available in any project with Autoprefixer.

These extensions will add syntax highlighting for .browserslistrc files.

Best Practices

There is a defaults query, which gives a reasonable configuration for most users: "browserslist" : [ "defaults" ]

If you want to change the default set of browsers, we recommend combining last 2 versions , not dead with a usage number like > 0.2% . This is because last n versions on its own does not add popular old versions, while only using a percentage above 0.2% will in the long run make popular browsers even more popular. We might run into a monopoly and stagnation situation, as we had with Internet Explorer 6. Please use this setting with caution.

Select browsers directly ( last 2 Chrome versions ) only if you are making a web app for a kiosk with one browser. There are a lot of browsers on the market. If you are making general web app you should respect browsers diversity.

Don’t remove browsers just because you don’t know them. Opera Mini has 100 million users in Africa and it is more popular in the global market than Microsoft Edge. Chinese QQ Browsers has more market share than Firefox and desktop Safari combined.

Browsers Data Updating

npx browserslist@latest --update-db updates caniuse-lite version in your npm, yarn or pnpm lock file. This update will bring data about new browsers to polyfills tools like Autoprefixer or Babel and reduce already unnecessary polyfills.

You need to do it regularly for three reasons:

To use the latest browser’s versions and statistics in queries like last 2 versions or >1% . For example, if you created your project 2 years ago and did not update your dependencies, last 1 version will return 2 year old browsers. Actual browsers data will lead to using less polyfills. It will reduce size of JS and CSS files and improve website performance. caniuse-lite deduplication: to synchronize version in different tools.

Queries

Browserslist will use browsers and Node.js versions query from one of these sources:

browserslist key in package.json file in current or parent directories. We recommend this way. .browserslistrc config file in current or parent directories. browserslist config file in current or parent directories. BROWSERSLIST environment variable. If the above methods did not produce a valid result Browserslist will use defaults: > 0.5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead .

Query Composition

An or combiner can use the keyword or as well as , . last 1 version or > 1% is equal to last 1 version, > 1% .

and query combinations are also supported to perform an intersection of all the previous queries: last 1 version or chrome > 75 and > 1% will select ( browser last version or Chrome since 76 ) and more than 1% marketshare .

There are 3 different ways to combine queries as depicted below. First you start with a single query and then we combine the queries to get our final list.

Obviously you can not start with a not combiner, since there is no left-hand side query to combine it with. The left-hand is always resolved as and combiner even if or is used (this is an API implementation specificity).

Query combiner type Illustration Example or / , combiner

(union) > .5% or last 2 versions

> .5%, last 2 versions and combiner

(intersection) > .5% and last 2 versions not combiner

(relative complement) All those three are equivalent to the first one

> .5% and not last 2 versions

> .5% or not last 2 versions

> .5%, not last 2 versions

A quick way to test your query is to do npx browserslist '> 0.5%, not IE 11' in your terminal.

Full List

You can specify the browser and Node.js versions by queries (case insensitive):

defaults : Browserslist’s default browsers ( > 0.5%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead ).

: Browserslist’s default browsers ( ). By usage statistics: > 5% : browsers versions selected by global usage statistics. >= , < and <= work too. > 5% in US : uses USA usage statistics. It accepts two-letter country code. > 5% in alt-AS : uses Asia region usage statistics. List of all region codes can be found at caniuse-lite/data/regions . > 5% in my stats : uses custom usage data. > 5% in browserslist-config-mycompany stats : uses custom usage data from browserslist-config-mycompany/browserslist-stats.json . cover 99.5% : most popular browsers that provide coverage. cover 99.5% in US : same as above, with two-letter country code. cover 99.5% in my stats : uses custom usage data.

Last versions: last 2 versions : the last 2 versions for each browser. last 2 Chrome versions : the last 2 versions of Chrome browser. last 2 major versions or last 2 iOS major versions : all minor/patch releases of last 2 major versions.

dead : browsers without official support or updates for 24 months. Right now it is IE 10 , IE_Mob 11 , BlackBerry 10 , BlackBerry 7 , Samsung 4 and OperaMobile 12.1 .

: browsers without official support or updates for 24 months. Right now it is , , , , and . Node.js versions: node 10 and node 10.4 : selects latest Node.js 10.x.x or 10.4.x release. current node : Node.js version used by Browserslist right now. maintained node versions : all Node.js versions, which are still maintained by Node.js Foundation.

Browsers versions: iOS 7 : the iOS browser version 7 directly. Firefox > 20 : versions of Firefox newer than 20. >= , < and <= work too. It also works with Node.js. ie 6-8 : selects an inclusive range of versions. Firefox ESR : the latest Firefox Extended Support Release. PhantomJS 2.1 and PhantomJS 1.9 : selects Safari versions similar to PhantomJS runtime.

extends browserslist-config-mycompany : take queries from browserslist-config-mycompany npm package.

: take queries from npm package. supports es6-module : browsers with support for specific features. es6-module here is the feat parameter at the URL of the Can I Use page. A list of all available features can be found at caniuse-lite/data/features .

: browsers with support for specific features. here is the parameter at the URL of the Can I Use page. A list of all available features can be found at . browserslist config : the browsers defined in Browserslist config. Useful in Differential Serving to modify user’s config like browserslist config and supports es6-module .

: the browsers defined in Browserslist config. Useful in Differential Serving to modify user’s config like . since 2015 or last 2 years : all versions released since year 2015 (also since 2015-03 and since 2015-03-10 ).

or : all versions released since year 2015 (also and ). unreleased versions or unreleased Chrome versions : alpha and beta versions.

or : alpha and beta versions. not ie <= 8 : exclude IE 8 and lower from previous queries.

You can add not to any query.

Grammar Definition

There is a grammar specification about the query syntax, which may be helpful if you're implementing a parser or something else.

Debug

Run npx browserslist in project directory to see what browsers was selected by your queries.

$ npx browserslist and_chr 61 and_ff 56 and_qq 1.2 and_uc 11.4 android 56 baidu 7.12 bb 10 chrome 62 edge 16 firefox 56 ios_saf 11 opera 48 safari 11 samsung 5

Browsers

The following table maps browser names & their target devices into identifiers used by browserslist.

Browser Name Desktop Android iOS Other Mobile Android (WebView) Android Baidu Baidu BlackBerry BlackBerry bb Chrome Chrome ChromeAndroid and_chr ↪︎ ios_saf 2 Edge Edge ↪︎ and_chrome ↪︎ ios_saf 2 Electron Electron Firefox Firefox ff FirefoxAndroid and_ff ↪︎ ios_saf 2 Internet Explorer Explorer ie ie_mob Node.js Node KaiOS Browser kaios Opera Opera op_mob 1 ↪︎ ios_saf 2 Opera Mini OperaMini QQ browser and_qq Safari Safari iOS ios_saf Samsung Internet Samsung UC Browser UCAndroid and_uc

↪︎ name implies that the browser uses the same engine captured by name

implies that the browser uses the same engine captured by 1 Opera Mobile ≈ Chrome Android

Opera Mobile ≈ Chrome Android 2 All iOS browsers use WebKit

Config File

If you want to reduce config files in project root, you can specify browsers in package.json with browserslist key:

{ "private" : true , "dependencies" : { "autoprefixer" : "^6.5.4" }, "browserslist" : [ "last 1 version" , "> 1%" , "IE 10" ] }

Separated Browserslist config should be named .browserslistrc and have browsers queries split by a new line. Each line is combined with the or combiner. Comments starts with # symbol:

last 1 version > 1 % IE 10

Browserslist will check config in every directory in path . So, if tool process app/styles/main.css , you can put config to root, app/ or app/styles .

You can specify direct path in BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG environment variables.

Shareable Configs

You can use the following query to reference an exported Browserslist config from another package:

"browserslist" : [ "extends browserslist-config-mycompany" ]

For security reasons, external configuration only supports packages that have the browserslist-config- prefix. npm scoped packages are also supported, by naming or prefixing the module with @scope/browserslist-config , such as @scope/browserslist-config or @scope/browserslist-config-mycompany .

If you don’t accept Browserslist queries from users, you can disable the validation by using the or BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND environment variable.

BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND=1 npx webpack

Because this uses npm 's resolution, you can also reference specific files in a package:

"browserslist" : [ "extends browserslist-config-mycompany/desktop" , "extends browserslist-config-mycompany/mobile" ]

When writing a shared Browserslist package, just export an array. browserslist-config-mycompany/index.js :

module .exports = [ 'last 1 version' , '> 1%' , 'ie 10' ]

You can also include a browserslist-stats.json file as part of your shareable config at the root and query it using > 5% in browserslist-config-mycompany stats . It uses the same format as extends and the dangerousExtend property as above.

You can export configs for different environments and select environment by BROWSERSLIST_ENV or env option in your tool:

module .exports = { development : [ 'last 1 version' ], production : [ 'last 1 version' , '> 1%' , 'ie 10' ] }

Configuring for Different Environments

You can also specify different browser queries for various environments. Browserslist will choose query according to BROWSERSLIST_ENV or NODE_ENV variables. If none of them is declared, Browserslist will firstly look for production queries and then use defaults.

In package.json :

"browserslist" : { "production" : [ "> 1%" , "ie 10" ], "modern" : [ "last 1 chrome version" , "last 1 firefox version" ], "ssr" : [ "node 12" ] }

In .browserslistrc config:

[production] > 1% ie 10 [modern] last 1 chrome version last 1 firefox version [ssr] node 12

Custom Usage Data

If you have a website, you can query against the usage statistics of your site. browserslist-ga will ask access to Google Analytics and then generate browserslist-stats.json :

npx browserslist-ga

Or you can use browserslist-ga-export to convert Google Analytics data without giving a password for Google account.

You can generate usage statistics file by any other method. File format should be like:

{ "ie" : { "6" : 0.01 , "7" : 0.4 , "8" : 1.5 }, "chrome" : { … }, … }

Note that you can query against your custom usage data while also querying against global or regional data. For example, the query > 1% in my stats, > 5% in US, 10% is permitted.

JS API

const browserslist = require ( 'browserslist' ) function process ( source, opts ) { const browsers = browserslist(opts.overrideBrowserslist, { stats : opts.stats, path : opts.file, env : opts.env }) }

Queries can be a string "> 1%, IE 10" or an array ['> 1%', 'IE 10'] .

If a query is missing, Browserslist will look for a config file. You can provide a path option (that can be a file) to find the config file relatively to it.

Options:

path : file or a directory path to look for config file. Default is . .

: file or a directory path to look for config file. Default is . env : what environment section use from config. Default is production .

: what environment section use from config. Default is . stats : custom usage statistics data.

: custom usage statistics data. config : path to config if you want to set it manually.

: path to config if you want to set it manually. ignoreUnknownVersions : do not throw on direct query (like ie 12 ). Default is false .

: do not throw on direct query (like ). Default is . dangerousExtend : Disable security checks for extend query. Default is false .

: Disable security checks for query. Default is . throwOnMissing : throw a error if env is not found. Default is false .

: throw a error if env is not found. Default is . mobileToDesktop : Use desktop browsers if Can I Use doesn’t have data about this mobile version. Can I Use has only data only about latest versions of mobile browsers. By default, last 2 and_ff versions returns and_ff 90 and with this option it returns and_ff 91, and_ff 90 . This option may lead to unknown browser version error (in example Can I Use doesn’t have data for and_ff 91 yet). Default is false .

For non-JS environment and debug purpose you can use CLI tool:

browserslist "> 1%, IE 10"

You can get total users coverage for selected browsers by JS API:

browserslist.coverage(browserslist( '> 1%' ))

browserslist.coverage(browserslist( '> 1% in US' ), 'US' )

browserslist.coverage(browserslist( '> 1% in my stats' ), 'my stats' )

browserslist.coverage(browserslist( '> 1% in my stats' , { stats }), stats)

Or by CLI:

$ browserslist --coverage "> 1%" These browsers account for 81.4% of all users globally

$ browserslist --coverage=US "> 1% in US" These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in the US

$ browserslist --coverage "> 1% in my stats" These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in custom statistics

$ browserslist --coverage "> 1% in my stats" --stats=./stats.json These browsers account for 83.1% of all users in custom statistics

Environment Variables

If a tool uses Browserslist inside, you can change the Browserslist settings with environment variables:

BROWSERSLIST with browsers queries. BROWSERSLIST= "> 5%" npx webpack

BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG with path to config file. BROWSERSLIST_CONFIG=./config/browserslist npx webpack

BROWSERSLIST_ENV with environments string. BROWSERSLIST_ENV= "development" npx webpack

BROWSERSLIST_STATS with path to the custom usage data for > 1% in my stats query. BROWSERSLIST_STATS=./config/usage_data.json npx webpack

BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE if you want to disable config reading cache. BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE=1 npx webpack

BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND to disable security shareable config name check. BROWSERSLIST_DANGEROUS_EXTEND=1 npx webpack

Cache

Browserslist caches the configuration it reads from package.json and browserslist files, as well as knowledge about the existence of files, for the duration of the hosting process.

To clear these caches, use:

browserslist.clearCaches()

To disable the caching altogether, set the BROWSERSLIST_DISABLE_CACHE environment variable.

