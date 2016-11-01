This package contains tools for helping you write transforms for browserify.
Many different transforms perform certain basic functionality, such as turning the contents of a stream into a string, or loading configuration from package.json. This package contains helper methods to perform these common tasks, so you don't have to write them over and over again:
makeStringTransform() creates a transform which consumes and returns a string, instead of using a stream.
makeFalafelTransform() parses a JS file using falafel and allows you to modify the code.
makeRequireTransform() passes you the contents of each
require() call in each script, and allows you to rewrite the require statement.
make*Transform() functions will support, then
loadTransformConfig() will load configuration for you.
runTransform() can be used to unit test your shiny new transform.
Install with
npm install --save browserify-transform-tools.
Browserify transforms work on streams. This is all well and good, until you want to call a library like "falafel" which doesn't work with streams. (If you're using falafel specifically, see below for
makeFalafelTransform.)
Suppose you are writing a transform called "unbluify" which replaces all occurances of "blue" with a color loaded from a configuration:
var options = {excludeExtensions: [".json"]};
module.exports = transformTools.makeStringTransform("unbluify", options,
function (content, transformOptions, done) {
var file = transformOptions.file;
if(!transformOptions.config) {
return done(new Error("Could not find unbluify configuration."));
}
done(null, content.replace(/blue/g, transformOptions.config.newColor));
});
Notice that the color we replace "blue" with gets loaded from configuration. The configuration can be set in a variety of ways. A simple example is to set it directly in package.json:
{
"name": "myProject",
"version": "1.0.0",
...
"unbluify": {"newColor": "red"}
}
See the section on "Loading Configuration" below for details on where configuration can be loaded from.
Parameters for
makeStringTransform():
transformFn(contents, transformOptions, done) - Function which is called to
do the transform.
contents are the contents of the file.
done(err, transformed) is
a callback which must be called, passing the a string with the transformed contents of the
file.
transformOptions consists of:
transformOptions.file is the name of the file (as would be passed to a normal browserify transform.)
transformOptions.config is the configuration for your transform, loaded either from
browserify or from package.json.
transformOptions.configData is the configuration data for the transform (see
loadTransformConfig below for details on where this comes from.)
options.excludeExtensions - A list of extensions which will not be processed. e.g.
"['.coffee', '.jade']"
options.includeExtensions - A list of extensions to process. If this options is not
specified, then all extensions will be processed. If this option is specified, then
any file with an extension not in this list will skipped.
options.jsFilesOnly - If set true, then your transform will only run on "javascript" files.
This is handy for Falafel and Require transforms, defined below. This is equivalent to
passing
includeExtensions: [".js", ".coffee", ".coffee.md", ".litcoffee", "._js", "._coffee", ".jsx", ".es", ".es6"].
Many transforms are based on falafel. browserify-transform-tools provides an easy way to define such transforms. Here is an example which wraps all array expressions in a call to
fn():
var options = {};
// Wraps all array expressions in a call to fn(). e.g. '[1,2,3]' becomes 'fn([1,2,3])'.
module.exports = transformTools.makeFalafelTransform("array-fnify", options,
function (node, transformOptions, done) {
if (node.type === 'ArrayExpression') {
node.update('fn(' + node.source() + ')');
}
done();
});
makeFalafelTransform() will be called once for every node in your JS file. You can update the node. Be sure to pass errors back via
done(err), and call
done() when complete.
Options passed to
makeFalafelTransform() are the same as for
makeStringTransform(), as are the transformOptions passed to the transform function. You can additionally pass a
options.falafelOptions to
makeFalafelTransform - this object will be passed as an options object directly to falafel.
Many transforms are focused on transforming
require() calls. browserify-transform-tools has a solution for this:
transform = transformTools.makeRequireTransform("requireTransform",
{evaluateArguments: true},
function(args, opts, cb) {
if (args[0] === "foo") {
return cb(null, "require('bar')");
} else {
return cb();
}
});
This will take all calls to
require("foo") and transform them to
require('bar'). Note that makeRequireTransform can parse many simple expressions, so the above would succesfully parse
require("f" + "oo"), for example. Any expression involving core JavaScript,
__filename,
__dirname,
path, and
join (where join is an alias for
path.join) can be parsed. Setting the
evaluateArguments option to false will disable this behavior, in which case the source code for everything inside the ()s will be returned.
Note that
makeRequireTransform expects your function to return the complete
require(...) call. This makes it possible to write require transforms which will, for example, inline resources.
Again, all other options you can pass to
makeStringTransform are valid here, too.
These transforms are focused on transforming arbitrary function calls:
transform = transformTools.makeRequireTransform("requireTransform",
{evaluateArguments: true, functionNames: ["foobar"]},
function(functionParams, opts, cb) {
if (functionParams.args[0].value === "foo") {
return cb(null, functionParams.name + "('bar')");
} else {
return cb();
}
});
This will take all calls to
foobar("foo") and transform them to
foobar('bar'). Note that makeFunctionTransform can parse many simple expressions, so the above would succesfully parse
foobar("f" + "oo"), for example. Any expression involving core JavaScript,
__filename,
__dirname,
path, and
join (where join is an alias for
path.join) can be parsed. Setting the
evaluateArguments option to false will disable this behavior, in which case the source code for everything inside the ()s will be returned.
Note that
makeFunctionTransform expects your function to return the complete
[functionName](...) call. This makes it possible to write function transforms which will, for example, inline resources.
The option
functionNames can either be a string or an array of strings. If no functionName is provided
makeFunctionTransform fallbacks to
require() calls.
The
functionParams object which is passed to the given transform function has 2 attributes. The first one is
name which is the function name The second one is
args and is an ordered array of the function args. Each entry consists of
value and
type. Type can be one of these values:
Literal, Identifier, FunctionExpression, ObjectExpression, ArrayExpression.
Again, all other options you can pass to
makeStringTransform are valid here, too.
All
make*Transform() functions will automatically load configuration for your transform and make it available via
transformOptions.config (and through the more detailed
transformOptions.configData.) Functions are also provided for reading configuration if you are not using one of the
make*Transform() functions.
Transform configuration can be loaded from a project's package.json file, from a js or coffee file specified in package.json, or programatically. For details, see the transform configuration documentation.
If you want to unit test your transform, then
runTransform() is for you:
var myTransform = transformTools.makeFalafelTransform(...);
var dummyJsFile = path.resolve(__dirname, "../testFixtures/testWithConfig/dummy.js");
var content = "console.log('Hello World!');";
transformTools.runTransform(myTransform, dummyJsFile, {content: content},
function(err, transformed) {
// Verify transformed is what we expect...
}
);
Some of this was heavily inspired by: