openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

browserify-swap

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.2.2 (see all)

A transform that swaps out modules according to a config in your package.json selected via an environment variable.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

310

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

browserify-swap build status

swap/swäp/ - an act of exchanging one thing for another

A transform that swaps out modules according to a config in your package.json selected via an environment variable.

package.json

{
  "browserify": {
    "transform": [ "browserify-swap" ]
  },
  "browserify-swap": {
    "@packages": [ "hyperwatch" ],
    "dev": {
      ".*node_modules\/hyperwatch\/\\S+\\.js$": "./swap/some-hyperwatch-swap.js",
      "util.js$": "myutil"
    },
    "test": {
      "util.js$": "test-util"
    }
  }
}
  • each file matcher (i.e. 'util.js$') is a regular expression
  • in order to swap files of dependencies the browserify-swap transform needs to be injected into its package, therefore indicate those packages via the @packages array
BROWSERIFYSWAP_ENV='dev' browserify . -o bundle.js

Installation

npm install browserify-swap

API

browserifySwap(file) → {TransformStream}

Looks up browserify_swap configuratios specified for the given file in the environment specified via BROWSERIFYSWAP_ENV.

If found the file content is replaced with a require statement to the file to swap in for the original. Otherwise the file's content is just piped through.

Parameters:
Name Type Description
file String

full path to file being transformed
Source:
Returns:

transform stream into which browserify will pipe the original content of the file

Type
TransformStream

generated with docme

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial