swap/swäp/ - an act of exchanging one thing for another
A transform that swaps out modules according to a config in your
package.json selected via an environment variable.
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-swap" ]
},
"browserify-swap": {
"@packages": [ "hyperwatch" ],
"dev": {
".*node_modules\/hyperwatch\/\\S+\\.js$": "./swap/some-hyperwatch-swap.js",
"util.js$": "myutil"
},
"test": {
"util.js$": "test-util"
}
}
}
'util.js$') is a regular expression
browserify-swap transform needs to be injected into its package,
therefore indicate those packages via the
@packages array
BROWSERIFYSWAP_ENV='dev' browserify . -o bundle.js
npm install browserify-swap
Looks up browserify_swap configuratios specified for the given file in the environment specified via
BROWSERIFYSWAP_ENV.
If found the file content is replaced with a require statement to the file to swap in for the original. Otherwise the file's content is just piped through.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
file
|String
|
full path to file being transformed
transform stream into which
browserify will pipe the original content of the file
MIT