{
"main": "./js/entry.js",
"browser": {
"jquery": "./js/vendor/jquery.js"
},
"browserify-shim": {
"jquery": "$",
"three": "global:THREE"
},
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-shim" ]
},
"dependencies": {
"browserify-shim": "~3.2.0"
}
}
browserify . -d -o bundle.js
global:*
npm install browserify browserify-shim
For a version compatible with browserify@1.x run
npm install browserify-shim@1.x instead.
For a version compatible with the v2 API
npm install browserify-shim@2.x instead.
The core features of browserify-shim are:
window object.
depends for shimming libraries that depend on other libraries being in the global namespace.
Additionally, it handles the following real-world edge cases:
var foo = ... on the script level and assume it gets attached to the
window object.
Since the only way they will ever be run is in the global context — "ahem, … NO?!"
define and also
module be
undefined, in order to fix improperly-authored
libraries that need
shimming but try anyway to use AMD or CommonJS. For more info read the comment inside this
fixture
require('jquery') although
'jquery' isn't installed due to the library being
improperly published or installed incorrectly via a downloader like bower
Since
browserify-shim is a proper
browserify transform you can publish packages with files that need to be shimmed,
granted that you specify the shim config inside the
package.json.
When
browserify resolves your package it will run the
browserify-shim transform and thus shim what's necessary
when generating the bundle.
browserify-shim walks upwards from each source file and uses the first
"browserify-shim" configuration it finds in a
package.json file. You can't shim files outside your project from your project's package. You can add multiple
package.json files as long as browserify-shim can always find a package above each source file with the right configuration.
In most cases you want to install it as a devDependency via:
npm install -D browserify-shim
Inside
package.json add:
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-shim" ]
}
}
Browserify transforms are run in order and may modify your source code along the way. You'll typically want to include browserify-shim last.
Inside
package.json add:
{
"browserify-shim": {
"./js/vendor/jquery.js": "$",
"three": "global:THREE"
}
}
The above includes
./js/vendor/jquery.js (relative to the
package.json) in the bundle and exports
window.$.
Additionally it exposes
window.THREE as
three, so you can
var three = require('three'). More info
below.
Since
jquery does not depend on other shimmed modules and thus has no
depends field, we used the short form to
specify its exports, however the example above is equivalent to:
{
"browserify-shim": {
"./js/vendor/jquery.js": { "exports": "$" }
}
}
global:*
In some cases the libraries you are using are very large and you'd prefer to add them via a script tag instead to get the following benefits:
We'll show how this works by taking the rather huge yet awesome
THREE.js library as an example:
<!-- index.html -->
<head>
<meta charset=utf-8 />
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r61/three.min.js"></script>
</head>
package.json
{
"browserify-shim": {
"three": "global:THREE"
}
}
In case you are using an external shim config, you may achieve the same by specifying the global via an
exports.
module.exports = {
'three': { exports: 'global:THREE' }
}
more about external configs here
Note:
THREE.js attaches
window.THREE.
var THREE = require('three');
var THREE = window.THREE?
You want to avoid spreading the knowledge that
THREE is a global and stay consistent in how you resolve dependencies.
Additionally if
THREE would ever be published to npm and you decide to install it from there,
you don't have to change any of your code since it already is
requireing it properly.
You may expose files under a different name via the
browser field and refer to them under that alias in the shim config:
{
"browser": {
"jquery": "./js/vendor/jquery.js"
},
"browserify-shim": {
"jquery": "$"
}
}
This also allows you to require this module under the alias, i.e.:
var $ = require('jquery').
{
"browserify-shim": "./config/shim.js"
}
The external shim format is very similar to the way in which the shim is specified inside the
package.json. See
below for more details.
You may encounter problems when your shim config isn't properly setup. In that case you can diagnose them via the
BROWSERIFYSHIM_DIAGNOSTICS flag.
Simply set the flag when building your bundle, i.e.:
BROWSERIFYSHIM_DIAGNOSTICS=1 browserify -d . -o js/bundle.js
or in a
build.js script add:
process.env.BROWSERIFYSHIM_DIAGNOSTICS=1 to the top.
Some libraries depend on other libraries to have attached their exports to the window for historical reasons :(. (Hopefully soon we can truly say that this bad design is history.)
In this contrived example we are shimming four libraries since none of them are commonJS compatible:
We will be using the
depends field in order to ensure that a dependency is included and initialized before a library
that depends on it is initialized.
Below are three examples, each showing a way to properly shim the above mentioned modules.
package.json without aliases
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-shim" ]
},
"browserify-shim": {
"./vendor/x.js" : "$",
"./vendor/x-ui.js" : { "depends": [ "./vendor/x.js" ] },
"./vendor/y.js" : { "exports": "Y", "depends": [ "./vendor/x.js:$" ] },
"./vendor/z.js" : { "exports": "zorro", "depends": [ "./vendor/x.js:$", "./vendor/y.js:YNOT" ] }
}
}
Note: the
depends array consists of entries of the format
path-to-file:export
package.json with aliases
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-shim" ]
},
"browser": {
"x" : "./vendor/x.js",
"x-ui" : "./vendor/x-ui.js",
"y" : "./vendor/y.js",
"z" : "./vendor/z.js"
},
"browserify-shim": {
"x" : "$",
"x-ui" : { "depends": [ "x" ] },
"y" : { "exports": "Y", "depends": [ "x:$" ] },
"z" : { "exports": "zorro", "depends": [ "x:$", "y:YNOT" ] }
}
}
Note: the
depends entries make use of the aliases as well
alias:export
./config/shim.js without aliases
package.json
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [ "browserify-shim" ]
},
"browserify-shim": "./config/shim.js"
}
shim.js
module.exports = {
'../vendor/x.js' : { 'exports': '$' },
'../vendor/x-ui.js' : { 'depends': { '../vendor/x.js': null } },
'../vendor/y.js' : { 'exports': 'Y', 'depends': { '../vendor/x.js': '$' } },
'../vendor/z.js' : { 'exports': 'zorro', 'depends': { '../vendor/x.js': '$', '../vendor/y.js': 'YNOT' } }
}
Note: all paths are relative to
./config/shim.js instead of the
package.json.
The main difference to
a) is the
depends field specification. Instead it being an array of strings it expresses its dependencies as a hashmap:
path-to-file
node_modules
of your package