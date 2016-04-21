#browserify-resolutions Bower resolutions for npm + Browserify... sort of.

A Browserify plugin that allows more explicit control of module deduping. It purges duplicate modules from the output bundle and prevents modules from loading several times.

A large dependency tree may include multiple versions of the same module, which may result in it being bundled multiple times, greatly increasing the bundle's size.

What about npm dedupe ?

It can be sufficient, but is sometimes hamstrung as third party modules may be asking for incompatible versions of the same library.

What about peerDependencies ?

Hopefully solves this problem in the future, but currently difficult to work with: https://github.com/npm/npm/issues/6565

What about Browserify's own dedupe?

It currently only dedupes identical source files. Even if deduped, a library may be instantiated several times.

E.g., even if Angular is deduped and only bundled once, you may still see:

WARNING: Tried to load angular more than once.

How to use

Pass either an array of package names to dedupe or "*" to dedupe everything possible.

var resolutions = require ( 'browserify-resolutions' );

browserify(options) .plugin(resolutions, [ 'angular' ]) .bundle();

browserify(options) .plugin(resolutions, '*' ) .bundle();

via Browserify CLI