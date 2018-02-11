A browserify transform to work with postcss.
The build script:
var browserify = require('browserify')
var fs = require('fs')
var b = browserify(__dirname + '/src/entry.js')
b.transform('browserify-postcss', {
// a list of postcss plugins
plugin: [
'postcss-import',
'postcss-advanced-variables',
['postcss-custom-url', [
['inline', { maxSize: 10 }],
['copy', {
assetOutFolder: __dirname + '/static/assets',
baseUrl: 'assets',
name: '[name].[hash]',
}],
]],
],
// basedir where to search plugins
basedir: __dirname + '/src',
// insert a style element to apply the styles
inject: true,
})
b.bundle().pipe(
fs.createWriteStream(to)
)
entry.js:
require('./entry.css')
console.log('styles from entry.css are applied')
Specify a list of postcss plugins to apply.
Type:
String,
Array
Default:
null
Specify where to look for plugins.
Specify the options for the postcss processor.
The
from and
to fields will be set to the css file path by default.
The
to option is used to calculated
url() in the final styles.
However, if your postcss plugin does not need it,
don't bother to specify.
Specify how to use the styles:
If
true, styles are applied immediately.
If
false,
require('style.css') will return the string representation of the styles.
A list of file extensions to identify styles.
Type:
Array
Default:
['.css', '.scss', '.sass']
Imported files will NOT be watched when used with watchify.
requireing them in js.