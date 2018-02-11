openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bp

browserify-postcss

by ZOU Bin
0.4.0 (see all)

transform contents using postcss

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

browserify-postcss

version status dependencies devDependencies

A browserify transform to work with postcss.

Example

The build script:

var browserify = require('browserify')
var fs = require('fs')

var b = browserify(__dirname + '/src/entry.js')
b.transform('browserify-postcss', {
  // a list of postcss plugins
  plugin: [
    'postcss-import',
    'postcss-advanced-variables',
    ['postcss-custom-url', [
      ['inline', { maxSize: 10 }],
      ['copy', {
        assetOutFolder: __dirname + '/static/assets',
        baseUrl: 'assets',
        name: '[name].[hash]',
      }],
    ]],
  ],
  // basedir where to search plugins
  basedir: __dirname + '/src',
  // insert a style element to apply the styles
  inject: true,
})
b.bundle().pipe(
  fs.createWriteStream(to)
)

entry.js:

require('./entry.css')

console.log('styles from entry.css are applied')

Options

plugin

Specify a list of postcss plugins to apply.

Type: String, Array Default: null

basedir

Specify where to look for plugins.

postCssOptions

Specify the options for the postcss processor.

The from and to fields will be set to the css file path by default.

The to option is used to calculated url() in the final styles. However, if your postcss plugin does not need it, don't bother to specify.

inject

Specify how to use the styles:

If true, styles are applied immediately. If false, require('style.css') will return the string representation of the styles.

extensions

A list of file extensions to identify styles.

Type: Array

Default: ['.css', '.scss', '.sass']

Watch

Imported files will NOT be watched when used with watchify.

  • reduce-css: bundle css files without requireing them in js.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial