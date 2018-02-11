A browserify transform to work with postcss.

Example

The build script:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var b = browserify(__dirname + '/src/entry.js' ) b.transform( 'browserify-postcss' , { plugin : [ 'postcss-import' , 'postcss-advanced-variables' , [ 'postcss-custom-url' , [ [ 'inline' , { maxSize : 10 }], [ 'copy' , { assetOutFolder : __dirname + '/static/assets' , baseUrl : 'assets' , name : '[name].[hash]' , }], ]], ], basedir : __dirname + '/src' , inject : true , }) b.bundle().pipe( fs.createWriteStream(to) )

entry.js:

require ( './entry.css' ) console .log( 'styles from entry.css are applied' )

Options

plugin

Specify a list of postcss plugins to apply.

Type: String , Array Default: null

basedir

Specify where to look for plugins.

postCssOptions

Specify the options for the postcss processor.

The from and to fields will be set to the css file path by default.

The to option is used to calculated url() in the final styles. However, if your postcss plugin does not need it, don't bother to specify.

inject

Specify how to use the styles:

If true , styles are applied immediately. If false , require('style.css') will return the string representation of the styles.

extensions

A list of file extensions to identify styles.

Type: Array

Default: ['.css', '.scss', '.sass']

Watch

Imported files will NOT be watched when used with watchify.

