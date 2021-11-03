A comprehensive, compact MIME type module.
npm install mime
It is recommended that you use a bundler such as webpack or browserify to package your code. However, browser-ready versions are available via skypack.dev as follows:
// Full version
<script type="module">
import mime from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/mime";
</script>
// "lite" version
<script type="module">
import mime from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/mime/lite";
</script>
For the full version (800+ MIME types, 1,000+ extensions):
const mime = require('mime');
mime.getType('txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
mime.getExtension('text/plain'); // ⇨ 'txt'
See Mime API below for API details.
The "lite" version of this module omits vendor-specific (
*/vnd.*) and
experimental (
*/x-*) types. It weighs in at ~2.5KB, compared to 8KB for the
full version. To load the lite version:
const mime = require('mime/lite');
For those of you wondering about the difference between these [popular] NPM modules, here's a brief rundown ...
mime-db is "the source of
truth" for MIME type information. It is not an API. Rather, it is a canonical
dataset of mime type definitions pulled from IANA, Apache, NGINX, and custom mappings
submitted by the Node.js community.
mime-types is a thin
wrapper around mime-db that provides an API drop-in compatible(ish) with
mime @ < v1.3.6 API.
mime is, as of v2, a self-contained module bundled with a pre-optimized version
of the
mime-db dataset. It provides a simplified API with the following characteristics:
|Module
|Size
mime-db
|18 KB
mime-types
|same as mime-db
mime
|8 KB
mime/lite
|2 KB
Both
require('mime') and
require('mime/lite') return instances of the MIME
class, documented below.
Note: Inputs to this API are case-insensitive. Outputs (returned values) will be lowercase.
Most users of this module will not need to create Mime instances directly. However if you would like to create custom mappings, you may do so as follows ...
// Require Mime class
const Mime = require('mime/Mime');
// Define mime type -> extensions map
const typeMap = {
'text/abc': ['abc', 'alpha', 'bet'],
'text/def': ['leppard']
};
// Create and use Mime instance
const myMime = new Mime(typeMap);
myMime.getType('abc'); // ⇨ 'text/abc'
myMime.getExtension('text/def'); // ⇨ 'leppard'
If more than one map argument is provided, each map is
define()ed (see below), in order.
Get mime type for the given path or extension. E.g.
mime.getType('js'); // ⇨ 'application/javascript'
mime.getType('json'); // ⇨ 'application/json'
mime.getType('txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
mime.getType('dir/text.txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
mime.getType('dir\\text.txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
mime.getType('.text.txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
mime.getType('.txt'); // ⇨ 'text/plain'
null is returned in cases where an extension is not detected or recognized
mime.getType('foo/txt'); // ⇨ null
mime.getType('bogus_type'); // ⇨ null
Get extension for the given mime type. Charset options (often included in Content-Type headers) are ignored.
mime.getExtension('text/plain'); // ⇨ 'txt'
mime.getExtension('application/json'); // ⇨ 'json'
mime.getExtension('text/html; charset=utf8'); // ⇨ 'html'
Define [more] type mappings.
typeMap is a map of type -> extensions, as documented in
new Mime, above.
By default this method will throw an error if you try to map a type to an
extension that is already assigned to another type. Passing
true for the
force argument will suppress this behavior (overriding any previous mapping).
mime.define({'text/x-abc': ['abc', 'abcd']});
mime.getType('abcd'); // ⇨ 'text/x-abc'
mime.getExtension('text/x-abc') // ⇨ 'abc'
mime [path_or_extension]
E.g.
> mime scripts/jquery.js
application/javascript
