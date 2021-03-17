openbase logo
bj

browserify-jade

by Andrey Sidorov
1.0.2 (see all)

jade transform for browserify v2. Sourcemaps generation included.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

863

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pugify

pug transform for browserify v2. Sourcemaps generation included.

screen shot 2013-08-28 at 5 02 16 pm

Bitdeli Badge

Configuration

Format

    var b = browserify();
    # these options are passed directly to pug compiler
    var pugConfig = {
        pretty: true,
        compileDebug: false
    };
    # if babelConfig is defined, the output will be transpiled using babel, and the options are passed into babel transpiler
    # this is useful when you need to support old browsers, since pug compiles into ES6 format.
    var babelConfig = {
        presets: ['es2015']
    };
    b.transform(require('pugify').pug(pugConfig, babelConfig));

If you are using pugify programatically, you can pass options to the Pug compiler by calling pug() on the pugify transform:

    var b = browserify();
    b.transform(require('pugify').pug({
        pretty: true
    }));

If you are using pugify in a command line build, you can pass parameters by adding a "pugify" section to your package.json. You can either include parameters directly:

    "pugify": {
        "pretty": true
    }

or for more complicated cases you can reference a .js file:

    "pugify": "./assets/pugify-config.js"

And then in pugify-config.js:

    module.exports = {
        pretty: (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'production') ? false : true
    };

To disable sourcemap generation, which results in smaller compiled files for production builds, set pug option compileDebug to false in the options:

    var b = browserify();
    b.transform(require('pugify').pug({
        compileDebug: false
    }));

or in package.json:

     "pugify": {
        "compileDebug": false
    }

