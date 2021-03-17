pugify

pug transform for browserify v2. Sourcemaps generation included.

Configuration

Format

var b = browserify(); # these options are passed directly to pug compiler var pugConfig = { pretty : true , compileDebug : false }; # if babelConfig is defined, the output will be transpiled using babel, and the options are passed into babel transpiler # this is useful when you need to support old browsers, since pug compiles into ES6 format. var babelConfig = { presets : [ 'es2015' ] }; b.transform( require ( 'pugify' ).pug(pugConfig, babelConfig));

If you are using pugify programatically, you can pass options to the Pug compiler by calling pug() on the pugify transform:

var b = browserify(); b.transform( require ( 'pugify' ).pug({ pretty : true }));

If you are using pugify in a command line build, you can pass parameters by adding a "pugify" section to your package.json. You can either include parameters directly:

"pugify": { "pretty": true }

or for more complicated cases you can reference a .js file:

"pugify" : "./assets/pugify-config.js"

And then in pugify-config.js:

module . exports = { pretty: (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'production' ) ? false : true };

To disable sourcemap generation, which results in smaller compiled files for production builds, set pug option compileDebug to false in the options:

var b = browserify(); b.transform( require ( 'pugify' ).pug({ compileDebug : false }));

or in package.json: