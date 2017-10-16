A browserify transform for the istanbul code coverage tool.
npm install --save-dev browserify-istanbul
There are several ways to register browserify transforms: on the command line, in your
package.json, or using the browserify API.
You can use all of these with browserify-istanbul: see the browserify docs for more info.
There are a few options available to browserify-istanbul when you use it from JavaScript. They are shown in the following code example:
var istanbul = require('browserify-istanbul');
// use without any options...
browserifyBundle.transform(istanbul);
// or with some options...
browserifyBundle.transform(istanbul({
// ignore these glob paths (the ones shown are the defaults)
ignore: ['**/node_modules/**', '**/bower_components/**', '**/test/**', '**/tests/**', '**/*.json'],
// by default, any paths you include in the ignore option are ignored
// in addition to the defaults. set the defaultIgnore option to false
// to only ignore the paths you specify.
defaultIgnore: true
}));
./node_modules/.bin/browserify -t browserify-istanbul test/test-*.js -o bundle.js
./node_modules/.bin/browserify -t [ browserify-istanbul --ignore "**/bower_components/**" ] test/test-*.js -o bundle.js
To load and manipulate coverage reports, the command line tool nyc can be used:
__coverage__ object to
./.nyc_output/coverage.json.
nyc report --reporter=lcov --reporter=text-summary.
See istanbul.js.org for more examples and documentation.
MIT