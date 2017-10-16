A browserify transform for the istanbul code coverage tool.

Installing

npm install --save-dev browserify-istanbul

Usage

There are several ways to register browserify transforms: on the command line, in your package.json , or using the browserify API. You can use all of these with browserify-istanbul: see the browserify docs for more info.

There are a few options available to browserify-istanbul when you use it from JavaScript. They are shown in the following code example:

var istanbul = require ( 'browserify-istanbul' ); browserifyBundle.transform(istanbul); browserifyBundle.transform(istanbul({ ignore : [ '**/node_modules/**' , '**/bower_components/**' , '**/test/**' , '**/tests/**' , '**/*.json' ], defaultIgnore : true }));

Command line

without options:

./node_modules/.bin/browserify -t browserify-istanbul test / test -*.js -o bundle.js

with options

./node_modules/.bin/browserify -t [ browserify-istanbul --ignore "**/bower_components/**" ] test / test -*.js -o bundle.js

Interacting With Coverage Reports

To load and manipulate coverage reports, the command line tool nyc can be used:

output the the __coverage__ object to ./.nyc_output/coverage.json .

this can be facilitated using a library like mocha-phantomjs-istanbul.

execute nyc with a list of reporters.

nyc report --reporter=lcov --reporter=text-summary .

See istanbul.js.org for more examples and documentation.

License

MIT