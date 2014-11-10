#browserify-handlebars
A browserify transform for handlebar templates! Yay!
###Installation:
npm install browserify-handlebars
###Usage:
Make a handlebars template like so:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello there, {{name}}</p>
</body>
</html>
Now
require() the handlebar template file in code like so:
var aTemplateFunction = require('./template.handlebars');
var html = aTemplateFunction({title: "An instantiated template!", name: "David"});
and run browserify with the transform option:
browserify -t browserify-handlebars entry-point.js
That's all!
This transform module packages the handlebars templates with the handlebars runtime, which is smaller than the complete handlebars library. This is good, because it means smaller bundle files for you.