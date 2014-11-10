openbase logo
bh

browserify-handlebars

by David Manning
1.0.0 (see all)

browserify transform module for handlebars

Downloads/wk

377

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#browserify-handlebars

A browserify transform for handlebar templates! Yay!

###Installation:

npm install browserify-handlebars

###Usage:

Make a handlebars template like so:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Hello there, {{name}}</p>
</body>
</html>

Now require() the handlebar template file in code like so:

var aTemplateFunction = require('./template.handlebars');

var html = aTemplateFunction({title: "An instantiated template!", name: "David"});

and run browserify with the transform option:

browserify -t browserify-handlebars entry-point.js

That's all!

Implementation details

This transform module packages the handlebars templates with the handlebars runtime, which is smaller than the complete handlebars library. This is good, because it means smaller bundle files for you.

