openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bf

browserify-fs

by Mathias Buus
1.0.0 (see all)

fs for the browser using level-filesystem and browserify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.5K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

browserify-fs

fs for the browser using level-filesystem, level.js and browserify

npm install browserify-fs

dat

Usage

To use simply require it and use it as you would fs

var fs = require('browserify-fs');

fs.mkdir('/home', function() {
    fs.writeFile('/home/hello-world.txt', 'Hello world!\n', function() {
        fs.readFile('/home/hello-world.txt', 'utf-8', function(err, data) {
            console.log(data);
        });
    });
});

You can also make browserify replace require('fs') with browserify-fs using

browserify -r fs:browserify-fs

Using the replacement you can browserify modules like tar-fs and mkdirp!

Checkout level-filesystem and level.js to see which browsers are supported

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
DanieleB891 Rating0 Reviews
July 2, 2020
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial