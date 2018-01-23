fs for the browser using level-filesystem, level.js and browserify

npm install browserify-fs

Usage

To use simply require it and use it as you would fs

var fs = require ( 'browserify-fs' ); fs.mkdir( '/home' , function ( ) { fs.writeFile( '/home/hello-world.txt' , 'Hello world!

' , function ( ) { fs.readFile( '/home/hello-world.txt' , 'utf-8' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); }); });

You can also make browserify replace require('fs') with browserify-fs using

browserify -r fs :browserify-fs

Using the replacement you can browserify modules like tar-fs and mkdirp!

Checkout level-filesystem and level.js to see which browsers are supported

License

MIT