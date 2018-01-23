fs for the browser using level-filesystem, level.js and browserify
npm install browserify-fs
To use simply require it and use it as you would fs
var fs = require('browserify-fs');
fs.mkdir('/home', function() {
fs.writeFile('/home/hello-world.txt', 'Hello world!\n', function() {
fs.readFile('/home/hello-world.txt', 'utf-8', function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
});
You can also make browserify replace
require('fs') with browserify-fs using
browserify -r fs:browserify-fs
Using the replacement you can browserify modules like tar-fs and mkdirp!
Checkout level-filesystem and level.js to see which browsers are supported
MIT