Quick Start

Try visiting this link:

/standalone/concat-stream@latest

Also, wzrd.in has a nice url generating form.

What just happened?

Well, in this case, since someone has visited this link before you, the file was cached with leveldb. But if you were to try and grab a bundle that nobody else has tried to grab before, what would happen is this:

The module gets pulled down from npm and installed

The module gets browserified as a standalone bundle

The module gets sent to you, piping hot

The module gets cached so that you don't have to wait later on

API

There are a few API endpoints:

GET /bundle/:module

Get the latest version of :module.

GET /bundle/:module@:version

Get a version of :module which satisfies the given :version semver range. Defaults to latest.

GET /debug-bundle/:module

GET /debug-bundle/:module@:version

The same as the prior two, except with --debug passed to browserify.

GET /standalone/:module

GET /standalone/:module@:version

In this case, --standalone is passed to browserify.

GET /debug-standalone/:module

GET /debug-standalone/:module@:version

Both --debug and --standalone are passed to browserify!

POST /multi

POST a body that looks something like this:

{ "options" : { "debug" : true }, "dependencies" : { "concat-stream" : "0.1.x" , "hyperstream" : "0.2.x" } }

"options" is where you get to set "debug", "standalone", and "fullPaths". Usually, in this case, you'll probably only really care about debug. If you don't define "options", it will default to { "debug": false, "standalone": false, "fullPaths": false } .

What you get in return looks something like this:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK X-Powered-By : Express Location : /multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A== content-type : application/json Date : Sat, 22 Jun 2013 22:36:32 GMT Connection : keep-alive Transfer-Encoding : chunked { "concat-stream" : { "package" : , "bundle" : }, "hyperstream" : { "package" : , "bundle" : } }

The bundle gets permanently cached at /multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A== for future GETs.

GET /multi/:existing-bundle

If you saved the Location url from the POST earlier, you can just GET it instead of POSTing again.

GET /status/:module

GET /status/:module@:version

Get information on the build status of a module. Returns build information for all versions which satisfy the given semver (or latest in the event of a missing semver).

Blobs generally look something like this:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK X-Powered-By : Express Access-Control-Allow-Origin : * Content-Type : application/json; charset=utf-8 Content-Length : 109 ETag : "-9450086" Date : Sun, 26 Jan 2014 08:05:59 GMT Connection : keep-alive { "module" : "concat-stream" , "builds" : { "1.4.1" : { "ok" : true } } }

The "module" and "builds" fields should both exist. Keys for "builds" are the versions. Properties:

"ok": Whether the package has last built or not

"error": If the package was built insuccessfully ("ok" is false), this property will contain information about the error

Versions which have not been built will not be keyed onto "builds".

Heroku Installation

browserify-cdn is ready to run on Heroku:

heroku create my-browserify-cdn git push heroku master heroku ps:scale web=1

Docker Installation

You can build and run an image doing the following:

docker build -t "wzrd.in" /path/to/wzrd.in docker run -p 8080:8080 wzrd.in

Keep in mind that a new deploy will wipe the cache.

License

MIT