Try visiting this link:
/standalone/concat-stream@latest
Also, wzrd.in has a nice url generating form.
Well, in this case, since someone has visited this link before you, the file was cached with leveldb. But if you were to try and grab a bundle that nobody else has tried to grab before, what would happen is this:
There are a few API endpoints:
Get the latest version of :module.
Get a version of
:module which satisfies the given
:version
semver range. Defaults to latest.
The same as the prior two, except with
--debug passed to browserify.
In this case,
--standalone is passed to browserify.
Both
--debug and
--standalone are passed to browserify!
POST a body that looks something like this:
{
"options": {
"debug": true
},
"dependencies": {
"concat-stream": "0.1.x",
"hyperstream": "0.2.x"
}
}
"options" is where you get to set "debug", "standalone", and "fullPaths".
Usually, in this case, you'll probably only really care about debug. If you
don't define "options", it will default to
{ "debug": false, "standalone": false, "fullPaths": false }.
What you get in return looks something like this:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: Express
Location: /multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A==
content-type: application/json
Date: Sat, 22 Jun 2013 22:36:32 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
{
"concat-stream": {
"package": /* the concat-stream package.json */,
"bundle": /* the concat-stream bundle */
},
"hyperstream": {
"package": /* the hyperstream package.json */,
"bundle": /* the hyperstream bundle */
}
}
The bundle gets permanently cached at
/multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A== for
future GETs.
If you saved the Location url from the POST earlier, you can just GET it instead of POSTing again.
Get information on the build status of a module. Returns build information for all versions which satisfy the given semver (or latest in the event of a missing semver).
Blobs generally look something like this:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: Express
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *
Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 109
ETag: "-9450086"
Date: Sun, 26 Jan 2014 08:05:59 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
{
"module": "concat-stream",
"builds": {
"1.4.1": {
"ok": true
}
}
}
The "module" and "builds" fields should both exist. Keys for "builds" are the versions. Properties:
Versions which have not been built will not be keyed onto "builds".
browserify-cdn is ready to run on Heroku:
heroku create my-browserify-cdn
git push heroku master
heroku ps:scale web=1
You can build and run an image doing the following:
docker build -t "wzrd.in" /path/to/wzrd.in
docker run -p 8080:8080 wzrd.in
Keep in mind that a new deploy will wipe the cache.
MIT