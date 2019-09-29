openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

browserify-cdn

by browserify
0.3.2 (see all)

browserify as a service.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

616

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

17

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
I wrote this module a very long time ago; you should use something else.

Readme

browserify-as-a-service

Build Status

Places

Quick Start

Try visiting this link:

/standalone/concat-stream@latest

Also, wzrd.in has a nice url generating form.

What just happened?

Well, in this case, since someone has visited this link before you, the file was cached with leveldb. But if you were to try and grab a bundle that nobody else has tried to grab before, what would happen is this:

  • The module gets pulled down from npm and installed
  • The module gets browserified as a standalone bundle
  • The module gets sent to you, piping hot
  • The module gets cached so that you don't have to wait later on

API

There are a few API endpoints:

GET /bundle/:module

Get the latest version of :module.

GET /bundle/:module@:version

Get a version of :module which satisfies the given :version semver range. Defaults to latest.

GET /debug-bundle/:module

GET /debug-bundle/:module@:version

The same as the prior two, except with --debug passed to browserify.

GET /standalone/:module

GET /standalone/:module@:version

In this case, --standalone is passed to browserify.

GET /debug-standalone/:module

GET /debug-standalone/:module@:version

Both --debug and --standalone are passed to browserify!

POST /multi

POST a body that looks something like this:

{
  "options": {
    "debug": true
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "concat-stream": "0.1.x",
    "hyperstream": "0.2.x"
  }
}

"options" is where you get to set "debug", "standalone", and "fullPaths". Usually, in this case, you'll probably only really care about debug. If you don't define "options", it will default to { "debug": false, "standalone": false, "fullPaths": false }.

What you get in return looks something like this:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: Express
Location: /multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A==
content-type: application/json
Date: Sat, 22 Jun 2013 22:36:32 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Transfer-Encoding: chunked

{
  "concat-stream": {
    "package": /* the concat-stream package.json */,
    "bundle": /* the concat-stream bundle */
  },
  "hyperstream": {
    "package": /* the hyperstream package.json */,
    "bundle": /* the hyperstream bundle */
  }
}

The bundle gets permanently cached at /multi/48GOmL0XvnRZn32bkpz75A== for future GETs.

GET /multi/:existing-bundle

If you saved the Location url from the POST earlier, you can just GET it instead of POSTing again.

GET /status/:module

GET /status/:module@:version

Get information on the build status of a module. Returns build information for all versions which satisfy the given semver (or latest in the event of a missing semver).

Blobs generally look something like this:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: Express
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *
Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 109
ETag: "-9450086"
Date: Sun, 26 Jan 2014 08:05:59 GMT
Connection: keep-alive

{
  "module": "concat-stream",
  "builds": {
    "1.4.1": {
      "ok": true
    }
  }
}

The "module" and "builds" fields should both exist. Keys for "builds" are the versions. Properties:

  • "ok": Whether the package has last built or not
  • "error": If the package was built insuccessfully ("ok" is false), this property will contain information about the error

Versions which have not been built will not be keyed onto "builds".

Heroku Installation

browserify-cdn is ready to run on Heroku:

heroku create my-browserify-cdn
git push heroku master
heroku ps:scale web=1

Docker Installation

You can build and run an image doing the following:

docker build -t "wzrd.in" /path/to/wzrd.in
docker run -p 8080:8080 wzrd.in

Keep in mind that a new deploy will wipe the cache.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial