openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bca

browserify-cache-api

by James Friend
3.0.1 (see all)

Attaches per-module caching of module resolution and transformation to a browserify instance.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

browserify-cache-api

Attaches per-module caching of module resolution and transformation to a browserify instance.

Caches to a file on disk, invalidated by source file modification time.

Used by browserify-incremental

  // create a browserify instance
  var b = browserify({
    // cache and packageCache opts are required
    cache: {},
    packageCache: {},
    // and then your opts...
  });

  // attach caching, specifying a location to store the cache file
  browserifyCache(b, {cacheFile: './tmp/browserify-cache.json'});

  // browserify module resolution + transformation is now cached

Contributing

Please see the Contributor Guidelines.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial