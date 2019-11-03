Attaches per-module caching of module resolution and transformation to a browserify instance.
Caches to a file on disk, invalidated by source file modification time.
Used by browserify-incremental
// create a browserify instance
var b = browserify({
// cache and packageCache opts are required
cache: {},
packageCache: {},
// and then your opts...
});
// attach caching, specifying a location to store the cache file
browserifyCache(b, {cacheFile: './tmp/browserify-cache.json'});
// browserify module resolution + transformation is now cached
Please see the Contributor Guidelines.