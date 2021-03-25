require('modules') in the browser
Use a node-style
require() to organize your browser code
and load modules installed by npm.
browserify will recursively analyze all the
require() calls in your app in
order to build a bundle you can serve up to the browser in a single
<script>
tag.
Whip up a file,
main.js with some
require()s in it. You can use relative
paths like
'./foo.js' and
'../lib/bar.js' or module paths like
'gamma'
that will search
node_modules/ using
node's module lookup algorithm.
var foo = require('./foo.js');
var bar = require('../lib/bar.js');
var gamma = require('gamma');
var elem = document.getElementById('result');
var x = foo(100) + bar('baz');
elem.textContent = gamma(x);
Now just use the
browserify command to build a bundle starting at
main.js:
$ browserify main.js > bundle.js
All of the modules that
main.js needs are included in the
bundle.js from a
recursive walk of the
require() graph using
required.
To use this bundle, just toss a
<script src="bundle.js"></script> into your
html!
You can just as easily create bundle that will export a
require() function so
you can
require() modules from another script tag. Here we'll create a
bundle.js with the through
and duplexer modules.
$ browserify -r through -r duplexer > bundle.js
Then in your page you can do:
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
<script>
var through = require('through');
var duplexer = require('duplexer');
/* ... */
</script>
If browserify finds a
require function already defined in the page scope, it
will fall back to that function if it didn't find any matches in its own set of
bundled modules.
In this way you can use browserify to split up bundles among multiple pages to
get the benefit of caching for shared, infrequently-changing modules, while
still being able to use
require(). Just use a combination of
--external and
--require to factor out common dependencies.
For example, if a website with 2 pages,
beep.js:
var robot = require('./robot.js');
console.log(robot('beep'));
and
boop.js:
var robot = require('./robot.js');
console.log(robot('boop'));
both depend on
robot.js:
module.exports = function (s) { return s.toUpperCase() + '!' };
$ browserify -r ./robot > static/common.js
$ browserify -x ./robot.js beep.js > static/beep.js
$ browserify -x ./robot.js boop.js > static/boop.js
Then on the beep page you can have:
<script src="common.js"></script>
<script src="beep.js"></script>
while the boop page can have:
<script src="common.js"></script>
<script src="boop.js"></script>
You can use the API directly too:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var b = browserify();
b.add('./browser/main.js');
b.bundle().pipe(process.stdout);
Usage: browserify [entry files] {OPTIONS}
Standard Options:
--outfile, -o Write the browserify bundle to this file.
If unspecified, browserify prints to stdout.
--require, -r A module name or file to bundle.require()
Optionally use a colon separator to set the target.
--entry, -e An entry point of your app
--ignore, -i Omit a file from the output bundle.
--external, -x Reference a file from another bundle.
--transform, -t Use a transform module on top-level files.
--extension Consider files with specified extension as modules.
--command, -c Use a transform command on top-level files.
--standalone -s Generate a UMD bundle for the supplied export name.
This bundle works with other module systems and sets the name
given as a window global if no module system is found.
--debug -d Enable source maps that allow you to debug your files
separately.
--help, -h Show this message
For advanced options, type `browserify help advanced`.
Specify a parameter.
Advanced Options:
--insert-globals, --ig, --fast [default: false]
Skip detection and always insert definitions for process, global,
__filename, and __dirname.
benefit: faster builds
cost: extra bytes
--detect-globals, --dg [default: true]
Detect the presence of process, global, __filename, and __dirname and define
these values when present.
benefit: npm modules more likely to work
cost: slower builds
--ignore-missing, --im [default: false]
Ignore `require()` statements that don't resolve to anything.
--noparse=FILE
Don't parse FILE at all. This will make bundling much, much faster for giant
libs like jquery or threejs.
--deps
Instead of standard bundle output, print the dependency array generated by
module-deps.
--list
Print each file in the dependency graph. Useful for makefiles.
Many npm modules that don't do IO will just work after being browserified. Others take more work.
Many node built-in modules have been wrapped to work in the browser, but only
when you explicitly
require() or use their functionality.
When you
require() any of these modules, you will get a browser-specific shim:
Additionally if you use any of these variables, they will be defined in the bundled output in a browser-appropriate way:
var browserify = require('browserify')
Create a browserify instance
b from the entry main
files or
opts.entries.
files can be an array of files or a single file.
You can also specify an
opts.noParse array which will skip all require() and
global parsing for each file in the array. Use this for giant libs like jquery
or threejs that don't have any requires or node-style globals but take forever
to parse.
opts.extensions is an array of optional extra extensions for the module lookup
machinery to use when the extension has not been specified.
By default browserify considers only
.js and
.json files in such cases.
Note that if files do not contain javascript source code then you also need to specify a corresponding transform for them.
Add an entry file from
file that will be executed when the bundle loads.
Make
file available from outside the bundle with
require(file).
The
file param is anything that can be resolved by
require.resolve().
Use the
expose property of opts to specify a custom dependency name.
require('./vendor/angular/angular.js', {expose: 'angular'}) enables
require('angular')
Bundle the files and their dependencies into a single javascript file.
Return a readable stream with the javascript file contents or
optionally specify a
cb(err, src) to get the buffered results.
When
opts.insertGlobals is true, always insert
process,
global,
__filename, and
__dirname without analyzing the AST for faster builds but
larger output bundles. Default false.
When
opts.detectGlobals is true, scan all files for
process,
global,
__filename, and
__dirname, defining as necessary. With this option npm
modules are more likely to work but bundling takes longer. Default true.
When
opts.debug is true, add a source map inline to the end of the bundle.
This makes debugging easier because you can see all the original files if
you are in a modern enough browser.
When
opts.standalone is a non-empty string, a standalone module is created
with that name and a umd wrapper.
opts.insertGlobalVars will be passed to
insert-module-globals
as the
opts.vars parameter.
Prevent
file from being loaded into the current bundle, instead referencing
from another bundle.
Prevent the module name or file at
file from showing up in the output bundle.
Transform source code before parsing it for
require() calls with the transform
function or module name
tr.
If
tr is a function, it will be called with
tr(file) and it should return a
through-stream
that takes the raw file contents and produces the transformed source.
If
tr is a string, it should be a module name or file path of a
transform module
with a signature of:
var through = require('through');
module.exports = function (file) { return through() };
You don't need to necessarily use the through module, this is just a simple example.
Here's how you might compile coffee script on the fly using
.transform():
var coffee = require('coffee-script');
var through = require('through');
b.transform(function (file) {
var data = '';
return through(write, end);
function write (buf) { data += buf }
function end () {
this.queue(coffee.compile(data));
this.queue(null);
}
});
Note that on the command-line with the
-c flag you can just do:
$ browserify -c 'coffee -sc' main.coffee > bundle.js
Or better still, use the coffeeify module:
$ npm install coffeeify
$ browserify -t coffeeify main.coffee > bundle.js
browserify uses the
package.json in its module resolution algorithm just like
node, but there is a special
"browser" field you can set to override file
resolution for browser-specific versions.
You can specify source transforms in the package.json in the
browserify.transform field. There is more information about how source
transforms work in package.json on the
module-deps readme.
When a file is resolved for the bundle, the bundle emits a
'file' event with
the full
file path, the
id string passed to
require(), and the
parent
object used by
browser-resolve.
You could use the
file event to implement a file watcher to regenerate bundles
when files change.
Here is a list of known source transforms:
brfs - inline
fs.readFileSync() calls with file contents
coffeeify - compile
.coffee files to javascript automatically
icsify - compile
.iced IcedCoffeeScript files to javascript automatically
caching-coffeeify - coffeeify version that caches previously compiled files to optimize the compilation step
decomponentify - use component client packages seamlessly with browserify.
debowerify - use bower client packages more easily with browserify.
deAMDify - translate AMD modules to Node-style modules automatically
hbsfy - precompile handlebars templates to javascript functions automatically
rfileify - inline
rfile(path)
calls with file contents
(also supports
ruglify and any other
rfile derivatives)
liveify - compile livescript files to javascript automatically
es6ify - compile ES6 files to ES5 javascript automatically
turn - minimal modules for a hypothetical es6 with lua's return
rfolderify - turn calls to rfolder into a map of requires of the files in the thing
If you want to efficiently re-compile the bundle automatically when you edit files, you can use watchify.
If you are using express or connect, you can use enchilada or browserify-middleware to host your bundles as middleware.
If you want a standalone web server for development that will create bundles on demand, check out browservefy.
With npm do:
npm install -g browserify
MIT