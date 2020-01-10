BrowserFS v2.0.0-beta

BrowserFS is an in-browser file system that emulates the Node JS file system API and supports storing and retrieving files from various backends. BrowserFS also integrates nicely into the Emscripten file system.

Backends

BrowserFS is highly extensible, and ships with many filesystem backends:

HTTPRequest : Downloads files on-demand from a webserver via XMLHttpRequest or fetch .

: Downloads files on-demand from a webserver via or . LocalStorage : Stores files in the browser's localStorage .

: Stores files in the browser's . HTML5FS : Stores files into the HTML5 FileSystem API.

: Stores files into the HTML5 API. IndexedDB : Stores files into the browser's IndexedDB object database.

: Stores files into the browser's object database. Dropbox : Stores files into the user's Dropbox account. Note: You provide this filesystem with an authenticated DropboxJS V2 JS SDK client.

: Stores files into the user's Dropbox account. InMemory : Stores files in-memory. Thus, it is a temporary file store that clears when the user navigates away.

: Stores files in-memory. Thus, it is a temporary file store that clears when the user navigates away. ZipFS : Read-only zip file-backed FS. Lazily decompresses files as you access them. Supports DEFLATE out-of-the-box. Have super old zip files? The browserfs-zipfs-extras package adds support for EXPLODE, UNREDUCE, and UNSHRINK.

: Read-only zip file-backed FS. Lazily decompresses files as you access them. IsoFS : Mount an .iso file into the file system. Supports Microsoft Joliet and Rock Ridge extensions to the ISO9660 standard.

: Mount an .iso file into the file system. WorkerFS : Lets you mount the BrowserFS file system configured in the main thread in a WebWorker, or the other way around!

: Lets you mount the BrowserFS file system configured in the main thread in a WebWorker, or the other way around! MountableFileSystem : Lets you mount multiple file systems into a single directory hierarchy, as in *nix-based OSes.

: Lets you mount multiple file systems into a single directory hierarchy, as in *nix-based OSes. OverlayFS : Mount a read-only file system as read-write by overlaying a writable file system on top of it. Like Docker's overlayfs, it will only write changed files to the writable file system.

: Mount a read-only file system as read-write by overlaying a writable file system on top of it. Like Docker's overlayfs, it will only write changed files to the writable file system. AsyncMirror : Use an asynchronous backend synchronously. Invaluable for Emscripten; let your Emscripten applications write to larger file stores with no additional effort! Note: Loads the entire contents of the file system into a synchronous backend during construction. Performs synchronous operations in-memory, and enqueues them to be mirrored onto the asynchronous backend.

: Use an asynchronous backend synchronously. Invaluable for Emscripten; let your Emscripten applications write to larger file stores with no additional effort! FolderAdapter : Wraps a file system, and scopes all interactions to a subfolder of that file system.

: Wraps a file system, and scopes all interactions to a subfolder of that file system. Emscripten : Lets you mount Emscripten file systems inside BrowserFS.

More backends can be defined by separate libraries, so long as they extend the BaseFileSystem class. Multiple backends can be active at once at different locations in the directory hierarchy.

For more information, see the API documentation for BrowserFS.

Building

Prerequisites:

Node and NPM

Run yarn install (or npm install ) to install local dependencies and build BrowserFS

A minified build can be found in dist/browserfs.min.js , and the unminified build can be found in dist/browserfs.js .

Custom builds:

If you want to build BrowserFS with a subset of the available backends, change src/core/backends.ts to include only the backends you require, and re-build.

Using

Using BrowserFS.configure() , you can easily configure BrowserFS to use a variety of file system types.

Here's a simple usage example using the LocalStorage-backed file system:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "browserfs.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > BrowserFS.install( window ); BrowserFS.configure({ fs : "LocalStorage" }, function ( e ) { if (e) { throw e; } }); </ script >

Now, you can write code like this:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.writeFile( '/test.txt' , 'Cool, I can do this in the browser!' , function ( err ) { fs.readFile( '/test.txt' , function ( err, contents ) { console .log(contents.toString()); }); });

The following code mounts a zip file to /zip , in-memory storage to /tmp , and IndexedDB browser-local storage to /home :

fetch( 'mydata.zip' ).then( function ( response ) { return response.arrayBuffer(); }).then( function ( zipData ) { var Buffer = BrowserFS.BFSRequire( 'buffer' ).Buffer; BrowserFS.configure({ fs : "MountableFileSystem" , options : { "/zip" : { fs : "ZipFS" , options : { zipData : Buffer.from(zipData) } }, "/tmp" : { fs : "InMemory" }, "/home" : { fs : "IndexedDB" } } }, function ( e ) { if (e) { throw e; } }); });

Using with Browserify and Webpack

BrowserFS is published as a UMD module, so you can either include it on your webpage in a script tag or bundle it with your favorite JavaScript module bundler.

You can also use BrowserFS to supply your application with fs , path , and buffer modules, as well as the Buffer and process globals. BrowserFS contains shim modules for fs , buffer , path , and process that you can use with Webpack and Browserify.

Webpack:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'fs' : 'browserfs/dist/shims/fs.js' , 'buffer' : 'browserfs/dist/shims/buffer.js' , 'path' : 'browserfs/dist/shims/path.js' , 'processGlobal' : 'browserfs/dist/shims/process.js' , 'bufferGlobal' : 'browserfs/dist/shims/bufferGlobal.js' , 'bfsGlobal' : require .resolve( 'browserfs' ) } }, module : { noParse : /browserfs\.js/ }, plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ BrowserFS : 'bfsGlobal' , process : 'processGlobal' , Buffer : 'bufferGlobal' }) ], node : { process : false , Buffer : false } };

Browserify:

var browserfsPath = require .resolve( 'browserfs' ); var browserifyConfig = { builtins : Object .assign({}, require ( 'browserify/lib/builtins' ), { "buffer" : require .resolve( 'browserfs/dist/shims/buffer.js' ), "fs" : require .resolve( "browserfs/dist/shims/fs.js" ), "path" : require .resolve( "browserfs/dist/shims/path.js" ) }), insertGlobalVars : { "process" : function ( ) { return "require('browserfs/dist/shims/process.js')" }, 'Buffer' : function ( ) { return "require('buffer').Buffer" }, "BrowserFS" : function ( ) { return "require('" + browserfsPath + "')" } } };

Using with Node

You can use BrowserFS with Node. Simply add browserfs as an NPM dependency, and require('browserfs') . The object returned from this action is the same BrowserFS global described above.

If you need BrowserFS to return Node Buffer objects (instead of objects that implement the same interface), simply require('browserfs/dist/node/index') instead.

Using with Emscripten

You can use any synchronous BrowserFS file systems with Emscripten! Persist particular folders in the Emscripten file system to localStorage , or enable Emscripten to synchronously download files from another folder as they are requested.

Include browserfs.min.js into the page, and configure BrowserFS prior to running your Emscripten code. Then, add code similar to the following to your Module 's preRun array:

function setupBFS ( ) { var BFS = new BrowserFS.EmscriptenFS(); FS.createFolder(FS.root, 'data' , true , true ); FS.mount(BFS, { root : '/' }, '/data' ); }

Note: Do NOT use BrowserFS.install(window) on a page with an Emscripten application! Emscripten will be tricked into thinking that it is running in Node JS.

If you wish to use an asynchronous BrowserFS backend with Emscripten (e.g. Dropbox), you'll need to wrap it into an AsyncMirror file system first:

function asyncSetup ( dropboxClient, cb ) { BrowserFS.configure({ fs : "AsyncMirror" , options : { sync : { fs : "InMemory" }, async : { fs : "Dropbox" , options : { client : dropboxClient } } } }, cb); } function setupBFS ( ) { var BFS = new BrowserFS.EmscriptenFS(); FS.createFolder(FS.root, 'data' , true , true ); FS.mount(BFS, { root : '/' }, '/data' ); }

Testing

To run unit tests, simply run npm test .

Citing

BrowserFS is a component of the Doppio and Browsix research projects from the PLASMA lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. If you decide to use BrowserFS in a project that leads to a publication, please cite the academic papers on Doppio and Browsix:

John Vilk and Emery D. Berger. Doppio: Breaking the Browser Language Barrier. In Proceedings of the 35th ACM SIGPLAN Conference on Programming Language Design and Implementation (2014), pp. 508–518.

@inproceedings{VilkDoppio, author = {John Vilk and Emery D. Berger}, title = {{Doppio: Breaking the Browser Language Barrier}}, booktitle = {Proceedings of the 35th {ACM} {SIGPLAN} Conference on Programming Language Design and Implementation}, pages = {508--518}, year = {2014}, url = {http://doi.acm.org/10.1145/2594291.2594293}, doi = {10.1145/2594291.2594293} }

Bobby Powers, John Vilk, and Emery D. Berger. Browsix: Bridging the Gap Between Unix and the Browser. In Proceedings of the Twenty-Second International Conference on Architectural Support for Programming Languages and Operating Systems (2017), pp. 253–266.

@inproceedings{PowersBrowsix, author = {Bobby Powers and John Vilk and Emery D. Berger}, title = {{Browsix: Bridging the Gap Between Unix and the Browser}}, booktitle = {Proceedings of the Twenty-Second International Conference on Architectural Support for Programming Languages and Operating Systems}, pages = {253--266}, year = {2017}, url = {http://doi.acm.org/10.1145/3037697.3037727}, doi = {10.1145/3037697.3037727} }

License