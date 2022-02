This module contains minor modifications to the original by Automattic. It disregards legacy platform support and has zero dependencies, making it much lower weight.

This is an extraction of Node's inspect utility from the util module, with two fundamental advantages:

Single, focused module

Ready for use in-browser

How to use

With some kind of module bundler (webpack, etc):

import inspect from 'browser-util-inspect' ; console .log(inspect({}));

License

MIT – Copyright (c) 2010-2014 Joyent, Inc.