Many internet users are still using very old, out-dated browsers – most of them for no actual reason. We want to remind these unobtrusively to update their browser.
Go to browser-update.org, choose the browsers you want to be notified and embed the code into your website.
Or use the npm package:
Install it using npm:
npm install browser-update --save
And load it (using browserify, webpack or similar):
var browserUpdate = require('browser-update');
browserUpdate({ [configuration-options] })
If you want to include only the browser-detection script and the notification will be loaded from our cdn only if really an outdated browser is detected (to save some kilobytes), use this:
var browserUpdate = require('browser-update/update.npm.js');
browserUpdate({ [configuration-options] })
If you have an ES6 compatible build environment, you can of course use the import statement:
import browserUpdate from 'browser-update';
Options can be something like:
{
required: {
e:-2,
i:11,
f:-3,
o:-3,
s:10.1,
c:"64.0.3282.16817",
samsung: 7.0,
vivaldi: 1.2
},
insecure:true
}
See the available options to see how you can customize it to your needs.
More information, our motivation and the features can be found on our web site.
The page currently translated into more than 30 languages. If you want to improve the translations or translate into a new language please see our translation manual.
We are using the browserstack.com cross browser testing tool to make sure the notification and website is shown correctly on all kinds of browsers and devices.