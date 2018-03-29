A ponyfill/polyfill for browser Promise unhandledrejection events.

See: https://www.chromestatus.com/features/4805872211460096

Install

npm i browser-unhandled-rejection

or

yarn add browser-unhandled-rejection

Usage

Automatic polyfill

This automatically applies the polyfill to the global Promise object if it is needed.

import {auto} from 'browser-unhandled-rejection' ; auto();

Manual polyfill

The following snippet is equivalent to auto() :

import {polyfill} from 'browser-unhandled-rejection' ; if ( typeof PromiseRejectionEvent !== 'undefined' ) { polyfill(); }

Ponyfill

This may may useful if you don't want to mutate window.Promise :