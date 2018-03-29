openbase logo
bur

browser-unhandled-rejection

by Ryan Tsao
1.0.2 (see all)

A ponyfill/polyfill for browser Promise unhandledrejection events

Readme

browser-unhandled-rejection

A ponyfill/polyfill for browser Promise unhandledrejection events.

See: https://www.chromestatus.com/features/4805872211460096

Install

npm i browser-unhandled-rejection

or

yarn add browser-unhandled-rejection

Usage

Automatic polyfill

This automatically applies the polyfill to the global Promise object if it is needed.

import {auto} from 'browser-unhandled-rejection';

auto(); // Applies polyfill if necessary to window.Promise

Manual polyfill

The following snippet is equivalent to auto():

import {polyfill} from 'browser-unhandled-rejection';

if (typeof PromiseRejectionEvent !== 'undefined') {
  polyfill(); // Polyfills window.Promise
}

Ponyfill

This may may useful if you don't want to mutate window.Promise:

import MyPromise from 'browser-unhandled-rejection';

window.addEventListener('unhandledrejection', () => {
  console.log('unhandledrejection was triggered');
});

MyPromise.reject('will trigger unhandledrejection event');

new MyPromise((resolve, reject) => {
  reject('will also trigger unhandledrejection event');
});

