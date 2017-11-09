Adds automatic browser reloading support to
brunch when using the
brunch watch command.
The plugin uses BrowserSync technology to keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.
Make sure that you have removed auto-reload brunch from your package.json if you were using it.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install --save browser-sync-brunch.
Or, do manual install:
"browser-sync-brunch": "x.y.z" to
package.json of your brunch app.
"browser-sync-brunch": "git+ssh://git@github.com:ocombe/browser-sync-brunch.git".
In most cases, browser-sync-brunch works out of the box without any further configuration. Stylesheet and image changes will be applied seamlessly, and any other changes will trigger a page refresh.
If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch config file (such as
brunch-config.coffee).
You can use any BrowserSync option, refer to their documentation for the complete list.
Example:
exports.config: {
...
plugins: {
browserSync: {
port: 3333,
logLevel: "debug"
}
}
}
Be careful, this plugin won't work with Brunch workers enabled because of an error in Brunch source code.*