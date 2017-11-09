Adds automatic browser reloading support to brunch when using the brunch watch command.

The plugin uses BrowserSync technology to keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.

Features from BrowserSync

Scroll - I can keep your pages in sync when scrolling. Forms - You fill out a form in one browser, I'll copy the data to all the others. Links - I'll watch your clicks and make all the other browsers follow you. CSS injecting - I can even watch your CSS files & inject them when they change. Live Reload - I can also watch files like HTML and PHP & when they change I can reload all browsers for you. Built-in Server - Yep, I can serve static files too if you need me to (uses Connect). Use with any back-end setup - I even have a proxy option so that I can be used with existing PHP, Rails, Python, Node or ASP.net setup. Public URL - View your website via a URL that any internet connected device can access & maintain all BrowserSync features. Browser Stack support - Use the all of my features when viewing your site through Browser Stack.

Installation

Make sure that you have removed auto-reload brunch from your package.json if you were using it.

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save browser-sync-brunch .

Or, do manual install:

Add "browser-sync-brunch": "x.y.z" to package.json of your brunch app.

to of your brunch app. If you want to use git version of plugin, add "browser-sync-brunch": "git+ssh://git@github.com:ocombe/browser-sync-brunch.git" .

Usage

In most cases, browser-sync-brunch works out of the box without any further configuration. Stylesheet and image changes will be applied seamlessly, and any other changes will trigger a page refresh.

Brunch plugin settings

If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch config file (such as brunch-config.coffee ). You can use any BrowserSync option, refer to their documentation for the complete list.

Example:

exports.config: { ... plugins: { browserSync : { port : 3333 , logLevel : "debug" } } }

Be careful, this plugin won't work with Brunch workers enabled because of an error in Brunch source code.*