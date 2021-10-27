openbase logo
ricardov03

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.

Follow @Browsersync on twitter for news & updates.

Community

Features

Please visit browsersync.io for a full run-down of features

Requirements

Browsersync works by injecting an asynchronous script tag (<script async>...</script>) right after the <body> tag during initial request. In order for this to work properly the <body> tag must be present. Alternatively you can provide a custom rule for the snippet using snippetOptions

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x ?

Providing you haven't accessed any internal properties, everything will just work as there are no breaking changes to the public API. Internally however, we now use an immutable data structure for storing/retrieving options. So whereas before you could access urls like this...

browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
    console.log(bs.options.urls.local);
});

... you now access them in the following way:

browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
    console.log(bs.options.getIn(["urls", "local"]));
});

Install and trouble shooting

browsersync.io docs

Integrations / recipes

Browsersync recipes

Support

If you've found Browser-sync useful and would like to contribute to its continued development & support, please feel free to send a donation of any size - it would be greatly appreciated!

Support via PayPal

Supported by

Originally supported by JH - they provided financial support as well as access to a professional designer to help with Branding.

Apache 2 Copyright (c) 2021 Shane Osbourne

Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

This is a must-have on your -dev dependencies on today's web development. This simple tool allows you to auto-reload your browser any time you made a change on the files you are working on. This tool is highly integrative and I personally use it with Laravel and Laravel Mix. This tool really improves my development experience.

0
DanielIndia52 Ratings23 Reviews
Full Stack Developer. Open Source Contributor. AdminLTE Collaborator.
3 months ago
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings1 Review
5 months ago
EnesSarajevo16 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

