browser-stink

by BrowserSync
1.0.0 (see all)

Keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites. http://browsersync.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

11.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

30

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Keep multiple browsers & devices in sync when building websites.

Follow @Browsersync on twitter for news & updates.

Community

Features

Please visit browsersync.io for a full run-down of features

Requirements

Browsersync works by injecting an asynchronous script tag (<script async>...</script>) right after the <body> tag during initial request. In order for this to work properly the <body> tag must be present. Alternatively you can provide a custom rule for the snippet using snippetOptions

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x ?

Providing you haven't accessed any internal properties, everything will just work as there are no breaking changes to the public API. Internally however, we now use an immutable data structure for storing/retrieving options. So whereas before you could access urls like this...

browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
    console.log(bs.options.urls.local);
});

... you now access them in the following way:

browserSync({server: true}, function(err, bs) {
    console.log(bs.options.getIn(["urls", "local"]));
});

Install and trouble shooting

browsersync.io docs

Integrations / recipes

Browsersync recipes

Support

If you've found Browser-sync useful and would like to contribute to its continued development & support, please feel free to send a donation of any size - it would be greatly appreciated!

Support via PayPal

Supported by

Originally supported by JH - they provided financial support as well as access to a professional designer to help with Branding.

Apache 2 Copyright (c) 2021 Shane Osbourne

