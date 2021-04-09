The easiest way of running code in a browser environment.
Bundles
electronjs by default!
$ echo "console.log('Hey from ' + location); window.close()" | browser-run
Hey from http://localhost:53227/
$
Or use
browser-run programmatically:
var run = require('browser-run');
var browser = run();
browser.pipe(process.stdout);
browser.end('console.log(location); window.close()');
$ browserify main.js | browser-run
or
var browserify = require('browserify');
var browser = require('browser-run');
browserify('main.js').bundle().pipe(browser()).pipe(process.stdout);
$ browser-run --help
Run JavaScript in a browser.
Write code to stdin and receive console output on stdout.
Usage: browser-run [OPTIONS]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-b, --browser Browser to use. Always available: electron. Available if
installed: chrome, firefox, ie, safari [default: "electron"]
--sandbox Enable electron sandbox [boolean] [default: true]
--basedir Set this if you need to require node modules in node mode
-h, --help Print help [boolean]
-p, --port Starts listening on that port and waits for you to open a
browser
-s, --static Serve static assets from this directory
-m, --mock Path to code to handle requests for mocking a dynamic back-end
-i, --input Input type. Defaults to 'javascript', can be set to 'html'.
-n, --node Enable nodejs apis in electron
By using
--input html or
{ input: 'html' } you can provide a custom html file for browser-run to use. Keep in mind though that it always needs to have
<script src="/reporter.js"></script> above other script tags so browser-run is able to properly forward your
console.logs etc to the terminal.
By using
--mock mock.js or
{ mock: 'mock.js'} you can provide a custom server-side implementation and handle all requests that are sent to paths beginning with
/mock
mock.js needs to export a function that accepts
req and
res arguments for handling requests.
Example:
module.exports = function(req,res){
if (req.url === '/mock/echo') {
req.pipe(res)
}
}
Returns a duplex stream and starts a webserver.
opts can be:
port: If speficied, no browser will be started, so you can point one yourself to
http://localhost/<port>
browser: Browser to use. Defaults to
electron. Available if installed:
chrome
firefox
ie
safari
static: Serve static files from this directory
mock: Path to code to handle requests for mocking a dynamic back-end
input: Input type. Defaults to
javascript, can be set to
html.
node: Enable nodejs integration in electron
sandbox: Enable electron sandbox. Default:
true.
basedir: Set this if you need to require node modules in
node mode
If only an empty string is written to it, an error will be thrown as there is nothing to execute.
If you call
window.close() inside the script, the browser will exit.
Stop the underlying webserver.
In environments without a screen, you can use
Xvfb to simulate one.
This is a full example to run
npm test. Refer to the last 2 lines in the YAML config:
on:
- pull_request
- push
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v1
- run: npm install
- run: sudo apt-get install xvfb
- run: xvfb-run --auto-servernum npm test
Add this to your travis.yml:
addons:
apt:
packages:
- xvfb
install:
- export DISPLAY=':99.0'
- Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 &
- npm install
$ sudo apt-get install xvfb # or equivalent
$ export DISPLAY=':99.0'
$ Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 &
$ browser-run ...
There is also an example Docker image. Source
With npm do
$ npm install browser-run # for library
$ npm install -g browser-run # for cli
