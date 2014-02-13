Browser Request: The easiest HTTP library you'll ever see

Browser Request is a port of Mikeal Rogers's ubiquitous and excellent [request][req] package to the browser.

Jealous of Node.js? Pining for clever callbacks? Request is for you.

Don't care about Node.js? Looking for less tedium and a no-nonsense API? Request is for you too.

Examples

Fetch a resource:

request( '/some/resource.txt' , function ( er, response, body ) { if (er) throw er; console .log( "I got: " + body); })

Send a resource:

request.put({ uri : '/some/resource.xml' , body : '<foo><bar/></foo>' }, function ( er, response ) { if (er) throw new Error ( "XML PUT failed (" + er + "): HTTP status was " + response.status); console .log( "Stored the XML" ); })

To work with JSON, set options.json to true . Request will set the Content-Type and Accept headers, and handle parsing and serialization.

request({ method : 'POST' , url : '/db' , body : '{"relaxed":true}' , json : true }, on_response) function on_response ( er, response, body ) { if (er) throw er if (result.ok) console .log( 'Server ok, id = ' + result.id) }

Or, use this shorthand version (pass data into the json option directly):

request({ method : 'POST' , url : '/db' , json :{ relaxed : true }}, on_response)

Convenient CouchDB

Browser Request provides a CouchDB wrapper. It is the same as the JSON wrapper, however it will indicate an error if the HTTP query was fine, but there was a problem at the database level. The most common example is 409 Conflict .

request.couch({ method : 'PUT' , url : '/db/existing_doc' , body :{ "will_conflict" : "you bet!" }}, function ( er, resp, result ) { if (er.error === 'conflict' ) return console .error( "Couch said no: " + er.reason); if (er) throw er; console .log( "Existing doc stored. This must have been the first run." ); })

See the [Node.js Request README][req] for several more examples. Request intends to maintain feature parity with Node request (except what the browser disallows). If you find a discrepancy, please submit a bug report. Thanks!

Usage

Browserify

Browser Request is a [browserify][browserify]-enabled package.

First, add browser-request to your Node project

npm install browser-request

Next, make a module that uses the package.

var request = require ( 'browser-request' ) request( '/' , function ( er, res ) { if (!er) return console .log( 'browser-request got your root path:

' + res.body) console .log( 'There was an error, but at least browser-request loaded and ran!' ) throw er })

To build this for the browser, run it through browserify.

$ browserify --entry example .js --outfile example-built .js

Deploy example-built.js to your web site and use it from your page.

< script src = "example-built.js" > </ script >

License

Browser Request is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.