Report browser settings like whatsmybrowser.org in a plain-old JavaScript object.

Often, when a visitor to your website reports an issue, it can be difficult or impossible to reproduce the same issue without asking your visitor what software and settings they use.

Lately, in this situation, I ask my visitors to send me the report from whatsmybrowser.org. But then, I realized that most of that information is available, via JavaScript, by parsing the user agent when the visitor is submitting their issue. So I set out to create a script that would provide that information.

Note, this is meant for reporting and not for application logic; your application should use feature detection, not browser detection. Therefore, only the most common browser names and OS names are reported, see the Coverage section below for more details. The full user agent string is always provided and it can help you identify any browser. If you need to report on every browser and OS or other information in the user agent string, then take a look at platform.js and/or UAParser.js.

Usage

Package manager support is planned, but for now load this script into a browser and call browserReport() with a callback. Note, some values maybe null if the information is not available.

Asynchronous Usage

< script src = "browser-report.js" > </ script > < script > browserReport( function ( err, report ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(report); }); </ script >

Synchronous Usage

Note, the remote client IP address is not available in the synchronous function call.

< script src = "browser-report.js" > </ script > < script > var report = browserReportSync(); console .log(report); </ script >

Report Object Format

The report object has the following keys and value types.

{ "browser" : { "name" : (string), "version" : (string) }, "cookies" : (boolean), "flash" : { "version" : (string) }, "ip" : (string), "java" : { "version" : (string) }, "lang" : (array || string), "os" : { "name" : (string), "version" : (string) }, "screen" : { "colors" : (number), "dppx" : (number), "height" : (number), "width" : (number) }, "scripts" : (boolean), "timestamp" : (string), "userAgent" : (string), "viewport" : { "height" : (number), "layout" : { "height" : (number), "width" : (number) } "width" : (number), "zoom" : (number) } "websockets" : (boolean) }

Coverage

The goal is to correctly identify all browsers included on caniuse.com according to their browser usage table. As of March 2019, their browser usage table accounts for 98.43% of global usage based on data from StatCounter GlobalStats Browser Market Share.

Browser test coverage, as of v2.2.10, matches at 98.43%

Operating systems are also correctly identified for the top seven operating systems as reported by StatCounter GlobalStats OS Market Share. As of February 2019, the top seven accounts for 94.7% of global traffic.

Operating system test coverage, as of v2.2.11, matches the top seven at 94.7%

Benchmarks

The script file size is roughly 4K when gzipped and roughly 2K when minified and gzipped. The synchronous call takes about 4ms on a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 with Google Chrome 72. The asynchronous call is largely dependent on how long it takes for ipify.org to respond with the IP address.

TODO

In chronological order (oldest first); not in order of priority. Contributions welcome!

add module support for node, es2016, commonJS, and bower

server side support (node) not all information is available server side but a lot of information can be extracted from the user agent and the remote IP address is available

report on other/all plugins (may not be needed anymore)

report on value for font size of root element (not in node)

report on the client's Do-Not-Track setting (may not be needed anymore)

report if the client supports third-party cookies

add custom website

run tests with mocha cli (requires module support)

setup travis-ci (requests tests with mocha cli)

get browser-report on cdnjs.com

Changelog

2.2.12 – October 21, 2019

upgraded all deps to latest

resolves security issue with eslint

2.2.11 – March 25, 2019

added support for detecting Chrome OS

added support for detecting KaiOS

added tests to make sure OS detection works correctly for top 7 operating systems as reported by StatCounter GlobalStats

2.2.10 – March 21, 2019

updated test cases based on lastest stats from caniuse.com added nine new test cases updated eight existing test cases

added support for Android versions that are single numbers

added support for reporting mobile QQ Browsers correctly

upgraded dev dependencies

minor code changes for new version of eslint

minor test changes for new version of mocha

added badges ✅

2.2.9 – August 13, 2018

fixed bug in version number for Android Browser

updated test cases based on lastest stats from caniuse.com

added performance marks and measures to sample page

updated documentation

2.2.8 – January 18, 2017

added test cases for detecting Opera Mobile

added test cases for detecting Samsung Internet

added test cases for detecting UC Browser 11

added test case for detecting Safari on iOS 10

added test case for detecting Opera 42 on Windows

added test case for detecting Edge 14 on Windows

updated test cases for major browsers to latest versions

2.2.7 – July 11, 2016

updated cookie detection to workaround Microsoft Edge behavior

2.2.6 — February 4, 2016

Updated browser usage stats

Updated benchmarks

Updated build to run tests before build

Simplified code for deprecated values

2.2.5 — February 2, 2016

converted Markdown links to references

updated documentation

fixed bugs in IE8

updated sample to run in IE 8, 7, and 6

2.2.4 — February 1, 2016

added test cases and detection for Opera Mini Opera 15 and above Opera 12 and below Opera 9 and below BlackBerry Browser 6, 7, and 10



2.2.3 – January 29, 2016

added test cases Firefox on Android and iOS UC Browser for Android

improved browser and os detection

2.2.2 – January 29, 2016

added test case for Nokia Lumia 625

improved browser and os detection

2.2.1 – January 29, 2016

added unit tests

improved browser and os detection

2.2.0 – January 14, 2016

added raw values for width and height of screen

added value for dots per pixel (dppx) of screen

deprecated screen.size and screen.resolution

added raw values for width and height of visual viewport

deprecated browser.size

added raw values for width and height of layout viewport

added value for zoom level of visual viewport

2.1.0 – January 13, 2016

added a sample webpage

2.0.1 - December 21, 2015

fixed bug in IE8 when checking plugins

2.0.0 – October 26, 2015

browserReport() is now async and expects a callback

is now async and expects a callback the previous synchronous function can still be found in browserReportSync()

the remote client IP address is now reported from ipify.org

a random UUID is now generated for cookie test instead of using the same UUID every time

report now includes the client's preferred language(s) for displaying pages

report now includes a timestamp with the client's locale date, time and time zone

1.0.0 — September 11, 2015

initial version

reports the same browser details as whatsmybrowser.org, except IP address

Inspiration

This Q&A on StackOverflow is what got me started on creating this.

License

browser-report is available under the MIT License.