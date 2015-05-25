CLI utility to set up a remote browser repl.

How to use

$ npm install -g browser-repl $ export SAUCE_USERNAME= "your username" $ export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY= "your key" $ repl ie6

Sign up for a free OSS account on SauceLabs.

How it works

browser-repl is built on top of the wd module, which is an implementation of the webdriver protocol.

Once a browser session is established, socket.io is used to establish a persistent connection that works on all browsers as fast as possible.

The socket.io server is hosted locally, and a reverse tunnel is set up with localtunnel which gives your computer a temporary URL of the format https://{uid}.localtunnel.me .

The lines you enter are subsequently eval d. A global window.onerror hook is also set to capture errors. Summoning repl with the -n argument disables this.

Contributors

License

MIT - Copyright © 2014 Automattic, Inc.