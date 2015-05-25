CLI utility to set up a remote browser repl.
$ npm install -g browser-repl
$ export SAUCE_USERNAME="your username"
$ export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY="your key"
$ repl ie6
Sign up for a free OSS account on SauceLabs.
browser-repl is built on top of the
wd module, which is an
implementation of the webdriver protocol.
Once a browser session is established, socket.io is used to establish a persistent connection that works on all browsers as fast as possible.
The socket.io server is hosted locally, and a reverse tunnel is set up
with localtunnel
which gives your computer a temporary URL of the format
https://{uid}.localtunnel.me.
The lines you enter are subsequently
evald.
A global
window.onerror hook is also set to capture errors.
Summoning
repl with the
-n argument disables this.
MIT - Copyright © 2014 Automattic, Inc.