This module improves productivity by enabling instant web page refreshes anytime a front-end resource is modified on the server. This module supports live reloading of CSS and JavaScript without doing a full page refresh. This module utilizes the very efficient chokidar module for watching for changes to the file system. Web sockets are used to communicate with the browser. Minimal application code changes are required to benefit from this module.
Like
nodemon, this module provides a drop-in replacement for the
node command.
Compared to nodemon, the
browser-refresh module has the following benefits:
browser-refresh
.browser-refresh-ignore file (same format as
.gitignore and
.npmignore).
browser-refresh client if the application was launched using
browser-refresh. Please see: browser-refresh-taglib
browser-refresh process waits for the child process to tell it that it is ready to start serving traffic so that the web browser page is not refreshed too soon. This is done by the child process using
process.send('online')
File patterns to ignore are automatically loaded from the first file that exists in the following list:
.browser-refresh-ignore file in the current working directory
.gitignore file in the current working directory
If no ignore file is found then the following ignore file patterns are used:
node_modules/
static/
.cache/
.*
*.marko.js
*.dust.js
*.coffee.js
NOTE:
Patterns to ignore files with a directory should have
/ at the end.
For example, to ignore
node_modules directory use
node_modules/.
First, install the global command line interface for the
browser-refresh module:
npm install browser-refresh -g
Add the following code snippet to the appropriate location based on when your application is ready to start serving traffic:
if (process.send) {
process.send('online');
}
For example:
app.listen(port, function() {
console.log('Listening on port %d', port);
if (process.send) {
process.send('online');
}
});
Alternatively, pass an object that specifies a
url for
browser-refresh to launch the first time your app starts:
if (process.send) {
process.send({ event:'online', url:'http://localhost:8080/' });
}
Finally, add the following script to your page(s). Just before the closing
</body> tag is a good place.
'<script src="{process.env.BROWSER_REFRESH_URL}"></script>'
When
browser-refreshlaunches your app a new
BROWSER_REFRESH_URLenvironment variable is added with the URL that should be used to include the client-side script. The value of
BROWSER_REFRESH_URLwill be similar to
http://localhost:12345/browser-refresh.js(the port is random). You should use whatever means your templating language or UI library provides to add the script to your page(s).
If you're using Marko, checkout
browser-refresh-taglib which allows you to simply drop the following tag into your template instead of using the above
<script> tag:
<browser-refresh/>
Some of the features of the
browser-refresh module can be configured by creating
a
.browser-refresh JSON configuration file at the root of your project.
To enable SSL support you must provide values
sslCert and
sslKey
in your
.browser-refresh configuration file.
sslCert: The path to a SSL certificate
sslKey: The path to a SSL key
Example:
{
"sslCert": "server.crt",
"sslKey": "server.key"
}
browser-refresh by default will refresh the active tab after
1500ms when your Node.js server gets reloaded.
In case if you're server is taking longer time, You can optionally disable the
delay property by setting
delay to
false in the
.browser-refresh config json.
Example:
{
"delay": false
}
Or e.g. 3000 milliseconds
{
"delay": 3000
}
Note: After the server restart, the active page will get reloaded as long as you trigger the
online event on
process.send
Example:
app.listen(port, () => {
process.send && process.send('online'); // Process is a child process of browser-refresh
});
You can open up a webpage on server startup by passing a
url property to
process.send
Example:
app.listen(port, () => {
process.send && process.send({
event: 'online',
url: 'http://localhost:8080/'
});
});
Once you have installed
browser-refresh using the directions provided above, you can then start your application as normal, except replace
node with
browser-refresh. For example:
# Old: node server.js
# New:
browser-refresh server.js
If the
main property is configured correctly in your application's
package.json then you can simply start your application using the following command:
browser-refresh
The
browser-refresh command will pass all command line arguments to the child process. Therefore, you can pass any number of arguments to your application:
browser-refresh server.js --foo --bar
After launching your application using the
browser-refresh command, you can then load any web page as normal. If the
<browser-refresh> tag (or
{@browser-refresh/} helper) were used then any time a resoure is modified then the application will be restarted and, then, when the server is ready a message will be sent to all of the connected browsers via a web socket connection to trigger a reload of the same web page.
By default, this module does not try to be clever when handling a file modification. That is, by default, a full server restart and a full web page refresh are used whenever any type of file is modified on the server. This ensures that the server state and the client-side page state will always be correct and avoids frustrating edge cases. However, the
browser-refresh module allows for modules to register "special reload" handlers that can short-circuit a full server restart. To disable a full server restart for a particular file pattern, the child process needs to send a message to the
browser-refresh launcher process using the browser-refresh-client module.
For example, to enable special reloading, the following code can be used:
require('browser-refresh-client')
.enableSpecialReload('*.foo *.bar')
.onFileModified(function(path) {
// Handle the modification of either a *.foo file or
// a *.bar file...
});
Both the marko and lasso modules provide support for enabling special reload handlers when using the
browser-refresh module. Example usage:
require('marko/browser-refresh').enable();
require('lasso/browser-refresh').enable('*.marko *.css *.less *.styl *.scss *.sass *.png *.jpeg *.jpg *.gif *.webp *.svg');
To add your own special reload handlers for the
browser-refresh module, please use the following code as a guide:
For improved developer productivity, this module supports refreshing of CSS and images without doing a full page refresh (similar to LiveReload). This is an opt-in feature that can be enabled using code similar to the following:
var patterns = '*.css *.less *.styl *.scss *.sass *.png *.jpeg *.jpg *.gif *.webp *.svg';
require('browser-refresh-client')
.enableSpecialReload(patterns, { autoRefresh: false })
.onFileModified(function(path) {
// Code to handle the file modification goes here.
// Now trigger a refresh when we are ready:
if (isImage(path)) {
browserRefreshClient.refreshImages();
} else if (isStyle(path)) {
browserRefreshClient.refreshStyles();
} else {
browserRefreshClient.refreshPage();
}
});
If you are using
require('lasso/browser-refresh').enable(patterns), it is doing this for you automatically. Please see: lasso/browser-refresh/index.js
node
Any flags (arguments that start with
-) before the script path will be passed to the node executable:
browser-refresh --debug index.js
To use Typescript, you will need to require the ts-node register:
browser-refresh --require ts-node/register ./index.ts
Pull requests, bug reports and feature requests welcome.
ISC