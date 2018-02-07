about:tracing, Chrome Devtools timeline, IE UI Responsiveness tab, Xperf, etc.
Please see the wiki pages for more information. You can find information about supported browsers, getting started, command line usage, reference for the Node API etc.
Install the tool using
npm install -g browser-perf and then run
$ browser-perf http://yourwebsite.com --browsers=chrome,firefox --selenium=ondemand.saucelabs.com --username=username --accesskey=accesskey
ondemand.saucelabs.com
localhost:4444/wd/hub
ondemand.saucelabs.com
hub.browserstack.com
See the wiki page for an extensive list of command line options and more usage scenarios.
Here is a video of the command line usage
browser-perf is also a node module and has the following API
var browserPerf = require('browser-perf');
browserPerf('/*URL of the page to be tested*/', function(err, res) {
// res - array of objects. Metrics for this URL
if (err) {
console.log('ERROR: ' + err);
} else {
console.log(res);
}
}, {
selenium: 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub',
browsers: ['chrome', 'firefox']
username: SAUCE_USERNAME // if running tests on the cloud
});
See the API wiki page for more details on configuring. Instructions on using it for Cordova apps is also on the wiki
Licensed under BSD-2 Clause. See License.txt for more details
Please ping me if you would need help setting this up.