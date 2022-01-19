A simple module for encrypting & decrypting JavaScript objects with a password in the browser.
Serializes the encrypted payload as a string of text for easy storage.
Uses browser native crypto to be the lightest possible module you can have, with the most vetted internals you could ask for (the real guts here are implemented by the browser provider).
You need to have Node.js installed.
yarn install @metamask/browser-passworder
const { strict: assert } = require('assert');
const passworder = require('browser-passworder');
const secrets = { coolStuff: 'all', ssn: 'livin large' };
const password = 'hunter55';
passworder
.encrypt(password, secrets)
.then(function (blob) {
return passworder.decrypt(password, blob);
})
.then(function (result) {
assert.deepEqual(result, secrets);
});
There are also some more advanced internal methods you can choose to use, but that's the basic version of it.
The most advanced alternate usage would be if you want to cache the password-derived key to speed up performance for many encryptions/decryptions with the same password.
The serialized text is stored as a JSON blob that includes three base64-encoded fields,
data,
iv, and
salt, none of which you need to worry about.
A key is derived from the password using
PBKDF2 with a salt sampled from
crypto.getRandomValues().
The data is encrypted using the
AES-GCM algorithm with an initialization vector sampled from
crypto.getRandomValues().
nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
yarn /
yarn install command directly. Use
yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.
Run
yarn test to run the tests once.
Run
yarn lint to run the linter, or run
yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.
The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions
action-create-release-pr and
action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.
Choose a release version.
If this release is backporting changes onto a previous release, then ensure there is a major version branch for that version (e.g.
1.x for a
v1 backport release).
v1.0.2 release, you'd want to ensure there was a
1.x branch that was set to the
v1.0.1 tag.
Trigger the
workflow_dispatch event manually for the
Create Release Pull Request action to create the release PR.
action-create-release-pr workflow to create the release PR.
Update the changelog to move each change entry into the appropriate change category (See here for the full list of change categories, and the correct ordering), and edit them to be more easily understood by users of the package.
yarn auto-changelog validate --rc to check that the changelog is correctly formatted.
Review and QA the release.
Squash & Merge the release.
action-publish-release workflow to tag the final release commit and publish the release on GitHub.
Publish the release on npm.
npm publish --dry-run to examine the release contents to ensure the correct files are included. Compare to previous releases if necessary (e.g. using
https://unpkg.com/browse/[package name]@[package version]/).
npm publish.