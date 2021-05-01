Bundle browserify modules into a single scope, a la rollup.
Caveats:
require() calls to simple variable assignments.
If a module wraps
require() somehow it probably will not work.
In practice this is quite rare.
factor-bundle to split output code into separate files will not work with this plugin.
npm install --save-dev browser-pack-flat
browserify /path/to/app.js | browser-unpack | browser-pack-flat
Or as a plugin:
browserify /path/to/app.js -p browser-pack-flat
The plugin replaces the
browser-pack module used by default by browserify.
With the Node API:
var browserify = require('browserify')
var packFlat = require('browser-pack-flat')
browserify({ entries: './src/app.js' })
.plugin(packFlat, { /* options */ })
.bundle()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('bundle.js'))
browserify uses browser-pack to output a bundle.
browser-pack uses a small
require-like runtime and wraps modules in functions to get a module loading behaviour that's almost identical to Node.js.
However this resolution can take a few milliseconds across an entire bundle.
Input:
var unique = require('uniq');
var data = [1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6];
console.log(unique(data));
With browser-pack, this bundle would output:
(function e(t,n,r){function s(o,u){if(!n[o]){if(!t[o]){var a=typeof require=="function"&&require;if(!u&&a)return a(o,!0);if(i)return i(o,!0);var f=new Error("Cannot find module '"+o+"'");throw f.code="MODULE_NOT_FOUND",f}var l=n[o]={exports:{}};t[o][0].call(l.exports,function(e){var n=t[o][1][e];return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)}return n[o].exports}var i=typeof require=="function"&&require;for(var o=0;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]);return s})({1:[function(require,module,exports){
var unique = require('uniq');
var data = [1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6];
console.log(unique(data));
},{"uniq":2}],2:[function(require,module,exports){
"use strict"
/* -- snip -- */
function unique(list, compare, sorted) {
if(list.length === 0) {
return list
}
if(compare) {
if(!sorted) {
list.sort(compare)
}
return unique_pred(list, compare)
}
if(!sorted) {
list.sort()
}
return unique_eq(list)
}
module.exports = unique
},{}]},{},[1]);
browser-pack-flat instead rewrites
require() calls and
module.exports assignments to simple variables, and sorts the modules so that the module that would be executed first, is at the top of the bundle.
It doesn't need a runtime in most cases, and no function calls to execute modules.
(function(){
"use strict"
/* -- snip -- */
function unique(list, compare, sorted) {
if(list.length === 0) {
return list
}
if(compare) {
if(!sorted) {
list.sort(compare)
}
return unique_pred(list, compare)
}
if(!sorted) {
list.sort()
}
return unique_eq(list)
}
var _$unique_2 = unique
var _$main_1 = {};
/* removed: var _$unique_2 = require('uniq'); */;
var data = [1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6];
console.log(_$unique_2(data));
}());
Instead of
require('uniq'), the main module simply refers to
_$unique_2, which is the exports value of the
uniq module.
The only function wrapper is the outermost one, which prevents variables from leaking into the
window (global scope).
Sometimes it's not possible to sort modules in their execution order, because in the Node.js module system, a module can require another module that requires the first module: a circular dependency.
browser-pack-flat addresses this with a small runtime, to lazily execute modules that are part of a circular dependency chain.
This works similarly to how the Node.js module system works, and to how the standard browser-pack works too.
Instead of rewriting
require()s to variables and
module.exports to a variable assignment, in "circular modules" browser-pack-flat adds a function wrapper.
When a circular module is
require()d, browser-pack-flat will call the function wrapper, which executes the module and caches the exports.
Below,
a.js depends on
b.js, and
b.js depends on
a.js:
// app.js
console.log(
require('./a')()
)
// a.js
var b = require('./b')
module.exports = function () {
return b()
}
// b.js
module.exports = function () {
return require('./a').toString()
}
With browser-pack-flat, this becomes:
(function(){
var createModuleFactory = function createModuleFactory(factory) {
var module; return function () { if (!module) { module = { exports: {} }; factory(module, module.exports) } return module.exports }
};
var _$a_1 = createModuleFactory(function (module, exports) {
var b = _$b_3()
module.exports = function () {
return b()
}
});
var _$b_3 = createModuleFactory(function (module, exports) {
module.exports = function () {
return _$a_1().toString()
}
});
var _$app_2 = {};
console.log(
_$a_1()()
)
}());
The
createModuleFactory helper returns the exports of the module it wraps, evaluating the module on the first call.
Instead of replacing
require('./a') with
_$a_1 like browser-pack-flat normally would, it replaced it with
_$a_1().
browser-pack-flat does some more things like rewriting top-level variables in modules in case there is another variable with the same name in another module, but that's most of the magic!