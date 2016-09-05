Read more in: https://github.com/benderjs/browser-launcher2/issues/57
Detect the browser versions available on your system and launch them in an isolated profile for automated testing purposes.
You can launch browsers headlessly (using Xvfb or with PhantomJS) and set the proxy configuration on the fly.
It's a fork of substack/browser-launcher repository which seems to be no longer maintained.
launcher.browsers is an array of local browsers only, not an object as it was before
launch callback returns an
Instance instead of a child process, see API section for more details
The goal for this module is to support all major browsers on every desktop platform.
At the moment,
browser-launcher2 supports following browsers on Windows, Unix and OS X:
npm install browser-launcher2
var launcher = require( 'browser-launcher2' );
launcher( function( err, launch ) {
if ( err ) {
return console.error( err );
}
launch( 'http://cksource.com/', 'chrome', function( err, instance ) {
if ( err ) {
return console.error( err );
}
console.log( 'Instance started with PID:', instance.pid );
instance.on( 'stop', function( code ) {
console.log( 'Instance stopped with exit code:', code );
} );
} );
} );
Outputs:
$ node example/launch.js
Instance started with PID: 12345
Instance stopped with exit code: 0
var launcher = require( '../' );
launcher.detect( function( available ) {
console.log( 'Available browsers:' );
console.dir( available );
} );
Outputs:
$ node example/detect.js
Available browsers:
[ { name: 'chrome',
version: '36.0.1985.125',
type: 'chrome',
command: 'google-chrome' },
{ name: 'chromium',
version: '36.0.1985.125',
type: 'chrome',
command: 'chromium-browser' },
{ name: 'firefox',
version: '31.0',
type: 'firefox',
command: 'firefox' },
{ name: 'phantomjs',
version: '1.9.7',
type: 'phantom',
command: 'phantomjs' },
{ name: 'opera',
version: '12.16',
type: 'opera',
command: 'opera' } ]
If you want the opened browser to remain open after killing your script, first, you need to set
options.detached to
true (see the API). By default, killing your script will kill the opened browsers.
Then, if you want your script to immediately return control to the shell, you may additionally call
unref on the
instance object in the callback:
var launcher = require('browser-launcher2');
launcher( function (err, launch) {
launch( 'http://example.org/', {
browser: 'chrome',
detached: true
}, function( err, instance ) {
if ( err ) {
return console.error( err );
}
instance.process.unref();
instance.process.stdin.unref();
instance.process.stdout.unref();
instance.process.stderr.unref();
} );
});
var launcher = require('browser-launcher2');
launcher([configPath], callback)
Detect available browsers and pass
launch function to the callback.
Parameters:
configPath - path to a browser configuration file (Optional)
callback(err, launch) - function called with
launch function and errors (if any)
launch(uri, options, callback)
Open given URI in a browser and return an instance of it.
Parameters:
uri - URI to open in a newly started browser
options - configuration options or name of a browser to launch
options.browser - name of a browser to launch
options.version - version of a browser to launch, if none was given, the highest available version will be launched
options.options - additional command line options
options.proxy - URI of the proxy server
options.detached - if true, then killing your script will not kill the opened browser
options.noProxy - set proxy routes to skip over
options.headless - run a browser in a headless mode (only if Xvfb available)
callback(err, instance) - function fired when started a browser
instance or an error occurred
launch.browsers
This property contains an array of all known and available browsers.
instance
Browser instance object.
Properties:
command - command used to start the instance
args - array of command line arguments used while starting the instance
image - instance's image name
processName - instance's process name
process - reference to instance's process started with Node's
child_process.spawn API
pid - instance's process PID
stdout - instance's process STDOUT stream
stderr - instance's process STDERR stream
Events:
stop - fired when instance stops
Methods:
stop(callback) - stop the instance and fire the callback once stopped
launcher.detect(callback)
Detects all browsers available.
Parameters:
callback(available) - function called with array of all recognized browsers
Each browser contains following properties:
name - name of a browser
version - browser's version
type - type of a browser i.e. browser's family
command - command used to launch a browser
launcher.update([configFile], callback)
Updates the browsers cache file (
~/.config/browser-launcher/config.json is no
configFile was given) and creates new profiles for found browsers.
Parameters:
configFile - path to the configuration file Optional
callback(err, browsers) - function called with found browsers and errors (if any)
MIT