☠ This package is no longer maintained ☠

Read more in: https://github.com/benderjs/browser-launcher2/issues/57

Detect the browser versions available on your system and launch them in an isolated profile for automated testing purposes.

You can launch browsers headlessly (using Xvfb or with PhantomJS) and set the proxy configuration on the fly.

It's a fork of substack/browser-launcher repository which seems to be no longer maintained.

Differences from browser-launcher

contains fixes and pull requests for unresolved issues reported in original repository

launcher.browsers is an array of local browsers only, not an object as it was before

more browsers supported

Supported browsers

The goal for this module is to support all major browsers on every desktop platform.

At the moment, browser-launcher2 supports following browsers on Windows, Unix and OS X:

Chrome

Chromium

Firefox

IE (Windows only)

Opera

Safari

PhantomJS

Install

npm install browser-launcher2

Example

Browser launch

var launcher = require ( 'browser-launcher2' ); launcher( function ( err, launch ) { if ( err ) { return console .error( err ); } launch( 'http://cksource.com/' , 'chrome' , function ( err, instance ) { if ( err ) { return console .error( err ); } console .log( 'Instance started with PID:' , instance.pid ); instance.on( 'stop' , function ( code ) { console .log( 'Instance stopped with exit code:' , code ); } ); } ); } );

Outputs:

$ node example/launch.js Instance started with PID: 12345 Instance stopped with exit code: 0

Browser detection

var launcher = require ( '../' ); launcher.detect( function ( available ) { console .log( 'Available browsers:' ); console .dir( available ); } );

Outputs:

$ node example/detect.js Available browsers: [ { name: 'chrome' , version: '36.0.1985.125' , type : 'chrome' , command : 'google-chrome' }, { name: 'chromium' , version: '36.0.1985.125' , type : 'chrome' , command : 'chromium-browser' }, { name: 'firefox' , version: '31.0' , type : 'firefox' , command : 'firefox' }, { name: 'phantomjs' , version: '1.9.7' , type : 'phantom' , command : 'phantomjs' }, { name: 'opera' , version: '12.16' , type : 'opera' , command : 'opera' } ]

Detaching the launched browser process from your script

If you want the opened browser to remain open after killing your script, first, you need to set options.detached to true (see the API). By default, killing your script will kill the opened browsers.

Then, if you want your script to immediately return control to the shell, you may additionally call unref on the instance object in the callback:

var launcher = require ( 'browser-launcher2' ); launcher( function ( err, launch ) { launch( 'http://example.org/' , { browser : 'chrome' , detached : true }, function ( err, instance ) { if ( err ) { return console .error( err ); } instance.process.unref(); instance.process.stdin.unref(); instance.process.stdout.unref(); instance.process.stderr.unref(); } ); });

API

var launcher = require ( 'browser-launcher2' );

Detect available browsers and pass launch function to the callback.

Parameters:

String configPath - path to a browser configuration file (Optional)

- path to a browser configuration file (Optional) Function callback(err, launch) - function called with launch function and errors (if any)

Open given URI in a browser and return an instance of it.

Parameters:

String uri - URI to open in a newly started browser

- URI to open in a newly started browser Object|String options - configuration options or name of a browser to launch

- configuration options or name of a browser to launch String options.browser - name of a browser to launch

- name of a browser to launch String options.version - version of a browser to launch, if none was given, the highest available version will be launched

- version of a browser to launch, if none was given, the highest available version will be launched Array options.options - additional command line options

- additional command line options String options.proxy - URI of the proxy server

- URI of the proxy server Boolean options.detached - if true, then killing your script will not kill the opened browser

- if true, then killing your script will not kill the opened browser Boolean options.noProxy - set proxy routes to skip over

- set proxy routes to skip over Boolean options.headless - run a browser in a headless mode (only if Xvfb available)

- run a browser in a headless mode (only if available) Function callback(err, instance) - function fired when started a browser instance or an error occurred

This property contains an array of all known and available browsers.

instance

Browser instance object.

Properties:

String command - command used to start the instance

- command used to start the instance Array args - array of command line arguments used while starting the instance

- array of command line arguments used while starting the instance String image - instance's image name

- instance's image name String processName - instance's process name

- instance's process name Object process - reference to instance's process started with Node's child_process.spawn API

- reference to instance's process started with Node's API Number pid - instance's process PID

- instance's process PID Stream stdout - instance's process STDOUT stream

- instance's process STDOUT stream Stream stderr - instance's process STDERR stream

Events:

stop - fired when instance stops

Methods:

stop(callback) - stop the instance and fire the callback once stopped

Detects all browsers available.

Parameters:

Function callback(available) - function called with array of all recognized browsers

Each browser contains following properties:

name - name of a browser

- name of a browser version - browser's version

- browser's version type - type of a browser i.e. browser's family

- type of a browser i.e. browser's family command - command used to launch a browser

Updates the browsers cache file ( ~/.config/browser-launcher/config.json is no configFile was given) and creates new profiles for found browsers.

Parameters:

String configFile - path to the configuration file Optional

- path to the configuration file Optional Function callback(err, browsers) - function called with found browsers and errors (if any)

Known Issues

IE8: after several starts and stops, if you manually open IE it will come up with a pop-up asking if we want to restore tabs (#21)

Chrome @ OSX: it's not possible to launch multiple instances of Chrome at once

License

MIT