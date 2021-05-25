Detect the browser versions available on your system and launch them in an isolated profile for automated testing purposes.
You can launch browsers headlessly (if you have Xvfb) and set the proxy configuration on the fly.
var launcher = require('browser-launcher');
launcher(function (err, launch) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log('# available browsers:');
console.dir(launch.browsers);
var opts = {
headless : true,
browser : 'chrome',
proxy : 'localhost:7077',
};
launch('http://substack.net', opts, function (err, ps) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
});
});
$ node example/launch.js
# available browsers:
{ local:
[ { name: 'chrome',
re: {},
type: 'chrome',
profile: '/home/substack/.config/browser-launcher/chrome-17.0.963.12_9c0bdd8d',
command: 'google-chrome',
version: '17.0.963.12' },
{ name: 'chromium',
re: {},
type: 'chrome',
profile: '/home/substack/.config/browser-launcher/chromium-18.0.1025.168_e025d855',
command: 'chromium-browser',
version: '18.0.1025.168' },
{ name: 'firefox',
re: {},
type: 'firefox',
profile: [Object],
command: 'firefox',
version: '12.0' } ] }
var launcher = require('browser-launcher')
Create a new launcher function in
cb(err, launch), scanning for system
browsers if no
~/.config/browser-launcher/config.json is present and reading
from that file otherwise.
Launch a new instance of
opts.browser with the optional version constraint
opts.version. Without an
opts.version, the highest version of
opts.browser
is used.
To launch the browser headlessly (if it isn't already headless),
set
opts.headless. This launches the browser with
node-headless
which uses the
Xvfb command to create a fake X server.
To use the browser with a proxy, set
opts.proxy as a colon-separated
'host:port' string.
Set proxy routes to skip over with
opts.noProxy.
You can pass additional options directly through to the browser commands with
opts.options.
cb fires with
cb(err, ps) where
ps is the process object created with
spawn().
This property shows what browsers are configured to be launchable, divided into
groups. The default group is
'local'.
npm install browser-launcher
MIT