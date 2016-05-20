JSONP

A slim JSONP request library for Javascript.

Usage

JSONP({ url : 'http://api.example.com/sample.js' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, success : function ( data ) { console .log(data); } });

This example will generate:

< script src = "http://api.example.com/sample.js?foo=bar&callback=jsonp_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h" async = "true" > </ script >

Options