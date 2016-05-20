JSONP
A slim JSONP request library for Javascript.
Usage
JSONP({
url: 'http://api.example.com/sample.js',
data: { foo: 'bar' },
success: function(data) { console.log(data); }
});
This example will generate:
<script src="http://api.example.com/sample.js?foo=bar&callback=jsonp_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h" async="true"></script>
Options
- url: (string) (required) URL for the JSONP resource.
- data: (object) (optional) Object used to generate GET query parameters for the JSONP resource.
- success: (function) (optional) Callback function executed upon a successful request.
- error: (function) (optional) Callback function executed for a failed request.
- complete: (function) (optional) Callback function exected when the request is completed regardless of success or error.
- beforeSend: (function) (optional) Callback function executed before request is created. If it returns false, the request is aborted.
- callbackName: (string) (optional) Name of callback function name. Default is 'callback'.