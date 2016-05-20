openbase logo
bj

browser-jsonp

by Larry Osborn
1.1.5

A slim JSONP request library for Javascript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

337

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

JSONP

NPM version Build Status

A slim JSONP request library for Javascript.

Usage

JSONP({
    url: 'http://api.example.com/sample.js',
    data: { foo: 'bar' },
    success: function(data) { console.log(data); }
});

This example will generate:

<script src="http://api.example.com/sample.js?foo=bar&callback=jsonp_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h" async="true"></script>

Options

  • url: (string) (required) URL for the JSONP resource.
  • data: (object) (optional) Object used to generate GET query parameters for the JSONP resource.
  • success: (function) (optional) Callback function executed upon a successful request.
  • error: (function) (optional) Callback function executed for a failed request.
  • complete: (function) (optional) Callback function exected when the request is completed regardless of success or error.
  • beforeSend: (function) (optional) Callback function executed before request is created. If it returns false, the request is aborted.
  • callbackName: (string) (optional) Name of callback function name. Default is 'callback'.

