BrowserInteractionTime lets you track the time a user is active on your webpage while ignoring time spent on a different tab or with a minimized window. It also ignores the time spent while the user is idle on a web page meaning after a certain amount of time (idleTimeoutMs) without any user interactions (scroll, mousemovement etc) the time will stop until the next user interaction.
You can import the generated bundle to use the whole library like this:
import BrowserInteractionTime from 'browser-interaction-time'
Additionally, you can import the transpiled modules from
dist/lib:
import BrowserInteractionTime from 'browser-interaction-time/dist/lib/'
const browserInteractionTime = new BrowserInteractiontime({
timeIntervalEllapsedCallbacks: [],
absoluteTimeEllapsedCallbacks: [],
browserTabInactiveCallbacks: [],
browserTabActiveCallbacks: [],
idleTimeoutMs: 3000,
checkCallbacksIntervalMs: 250
})
browserInteractionTime.startTimer()
browserInteractionTime.stopTimer()
const cb = {
multiplier: time => time * 2,
timeInMilliseconds: 1000,
callback: () => console.log('callback')
}
browserInteractionTime.addTimeIntervalEllapsedCallback(cb)
const callbackData = {
timeInMilliseconds: 1000,
callback: () => console.log('callback')
pending: true
}
browserInteractionTime.addAbsoluteTimeEllapsedCallback(callbackData)
const callback = () => console.log('some callback')
browserInteractionTime.addBrowserTabInactiveCallback(callback)
browserInteractionTime.addBrowserTabActiveCallback(callback)
browserInteractionTime.mark('a-mark')
browserInteractionTime.mark('b-mark')
browserInteractionTime.getMarks('a-mark')
browserInteractionTime.measure('a-measure', 'a-mark', 'b-mark')
browserInteractionTime.getMeasures('a-measure') // Array of measures with name
browserInteractionTime.getTimeInMilliseconds() // number
browserInteractionTime.isRunning() // boolean
browserInteractionTime.reset()
browserInteractionTime.destroy()
npm t: Run test suite
npm start: Run
npm run build in watch mode
npm run test:watch: Run test suite in interactive watch mode
npm run test:prod: Run linting and generate coverage
npm run build: Generate bundles and typings, create docs
npm run lint: Lints code
npm run commit: Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)
Maximilian Heinz @meandmax
❤️ Logo Design by Dominik Straka