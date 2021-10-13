Introduction

This library allows for cross-browser image downscaling and resizing utilizing <canvas> . The code was part of Ross Turner's HTML5-ImageUploader. Note that this is meant to be a browser-only utility and will not work in Node.js.

Demo

Installation

npm install browser-image-resizer

yarn add browser-image-resizer

Browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/ericnograles/browser-image-resizer@2.2.0/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

Promises

import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer' ; const config = { quality : 0.5 , maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 , autoRotate : true , debug : true }; readAndCompressImage(file, config) .then( resizedImage => { const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload` ; const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'images' , resizedImage); const options = { method : 'POST' , body : formData }; return fetch(url, options); }) .then( result => { console .log(result); });

import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer' ; const config = { quality : 0.7 , width : 800 , height : 600 }; async function uploadImage ( file ) { try { let resizedImage = await readAndCompressImage(file, config); const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload` ; const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'images' , resizedImage); const options = { method : 'POST' , body : formData }; let result = await fetch(url, options); console .log(result); return result; } catch (error) { console .error(error); throw (error); } }

const config = { quality : 0.5 , maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 , autoRotate : true , debug : true }; BrowserImageResizer.readAndCompressImage(file, config) .then( resizedImage => { const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload` ; const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'images' , resizedImage); const options = { method : 'POST' , body : formData }; return fetch(url, options); }) .then( result => { console .log(result); });

const config = { quality : 0.7 , width : 800 , height : 600 }; async function uploadImage ( file ) { try { let resizedImage = await BrowserImageResizer.readAndCompressImage(file, config); const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload` ; const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'images' , resizedImage); const options = { method : 'POST' , body : formData }; let result = await fetch(url, options); console .log(result); return result; } catch (error) { console .error(error); throw (error); } }

readAndCompressImage(file, config) => Promise

Inputs

file : A File object, usually from an <input>

: A File object, usually from an config : See below

Property Name Purpose Default Value quality The quality of the image 0.5 maxWidth The maximum width for the downscaled image 800 maxHeight The maximum height for the downscaled image 600 autoRotate Reads EXIF data on the image to determine orientation true debug console.log image update operations false mimeType specify image output type other than jpeg 'image/jpeg'

Outputs

A Promise that yields an Image Blob

Known Issues

EXIF Data in iOS

When using a specific camera setting in iOS, EXIF data gets stripped by default: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/57942150/file-upload-and-exif-in-mobile-safari

In order for this to work, a user will need to change their iOS camera settings to "Most Compatible" as below: