Readme

browser-image-resizer

Introduction

This library allows for cross-browser image downscaling and resizing utilizing <canvas>. The code was part of Ross Turner's HTML5-ImageUploader. Note that this is meant to be a browser-only utility and will not work in Node.js.

Demo

Installation

NPM/Yarn

  • npm install browser-image-resizer
  • yarn add browser-image-resizer

Browser

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/ericnograles/browser-image-resizer@2.2.0/dist/index.js"></script>

Usage

NPM/Yarn

Promises

import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer';

const config = {
  quality: 0.5,
  maxWidth: 800,
  maxHeight: 600,
  autoRotate: true,
  debug: true
};

// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
readAndCompressImage(file, config)
  .then(resizedImage => {
    // Upload file to some Web API
    const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('images', resizedImage);
    const options = {
      method: 'POST',
      body: formData
    };

    return fetch(url, options);
  })
  .then(result => {
    // TODO: Handle the result
    console.log(result);
  });

Async/Await

import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer';

const config = {
  quality: 0.7,
  width: 800,
  height: 600
};

// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
async function uploadImage(file) {
  try {
    let resizedImage = await readAndCompressImage(file, config);

    const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('images', resizedImage);
    const options = {
      method: 'POST',
      body: formData
    };

    let result = await fetch(url, options);

    // TODO: Handle the result
    console.log(result);
    return result;
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error);
    throw(error);
  }
}

Browser

Promises

const config = {
  quality: 0.5,
  maxWidth: 800,
  maxHeight: 600,
  autoRotate: true,
  debug: true
};

// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
BrowserImageResizer.readAndCompressImage(file, config)
  .then(resizedImage => {
    // Upload file to some Web API
    const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('images', resizedImage);
    const options = {
      method: 'POST',
      body: formData
    };

    return fetch(url, options);
  })
  .then(result => {
    // TODO: Handle the result
    console.log(result);
  });

Async/Await


const config = {
  quality: 0.7,
  width: 800,
  height: 600
};

// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
async function uploadImage(file) {
  try {
    let resizedImage = await BrowserImageResizer.readAndCompressImage(file, config);

    const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('images', resizedImage);
    const options = {
      method: 'POST',
      body: formData
    };

    let result = await fetch(url, options);

    // TODO: Handle the result
    console.log(result);
    return result;
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error);
    throw(error);
  }
}

readAndCompressImage(file, config) => Promise

Inputs

  • file: A File object, usually from an <input>
  • config: See below
Property NamePurposeDefault Value
qualityThe quality of the image0.5
maxWidthThe maximum width for the downscaled image800
maxHeightThe maximum height for the downscaled image600
autoRotateReads EXIF data on the image to determine orientationtrue
debugconsole.log image update operationsfalse
mimeTypespecify image output type other than jpeg'image/jpeg'

Outputs

A Promise that yields an Image Blob

Known Issues

EXIF Data in iOS

When using a specific camera setting in iOS, EXIF data gets stripped by default: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/57942150/file-upload-and-exif-in-mobile-safari

In order for this to work, a user will need to change their iOS camera settings to "Most Compatible" as below:

image

