This library allows for cross-browser image downscaling and resizing utilizing
<canvas>. The code was part of Ross Turner's HTML5-ImageUploader. Note that this is meant to be a browser-only utility and will not work in Node.js.
npm install browser-image-resizer
yarn add browser-image-resizer
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/ericnograles/browser-image-resizer@2.2.0/dist/index.js"></script>
import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer';
const config = {
quality: 0.5,
maxWidth: 800,
maxHeight: 600,
autoRotate: true,
debug: true
};
// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
readAndCompressImage(file, config)
.then(resizedImage => {
// Upload file to some Web API
const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('images', resizedImage);
const options = {
method: 'POST',
body: formData
};
return fetch(url, options);
})
.then(result => {
// TODO: Handle the result
console.log(result);
});
import { readAndCompressImage } from 'browser-image-resizer';
const config = {
quality: 0.7,
width: 800,
height: 600
};
// Note: A single file comes from event.target.files on <input>
async function uploadImage(file) {
try {
let resizedImage = await readAndCompressImage(file, config);
const url = `http://localhost:3001/upload`;
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append('images', resizedImage);
const options = {
method: 'POST',
body: formData
};
let result = await fetch(url, options);
// TODO: Handle the result
console.log(result);
return result;
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
throw(error);
}
}
file: A File object, usually from an
<input>
config: See below
|Property Name
|Purpose
|Default Value
quality
|The quality of the image
|0.5
maxWidth
|The maximum width for the downscaled image
|800
maxHeight
|The maximum height for the downscaled image
|600
autoRotate
|Reads EXIF data on the image to determine orientation
|true
debug
|console.log image update operations
|false
mimeType
|specify image output type other than jpeg
|'image/jpeg'
A Promise that yields an Image Blob
When using a specific camera setting in iOS, EXIF data gets stripped by default: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/57942150/file-upload-and-exif-in-mobile-safari
In order for this to work, a user will need to change their iOS camera settings to "Most Compatible" as below: