Browser Image Compression

Javascript module to be run in the web browser for image compression.

Features

You can use this module to compress jpeg and png image by reducing resolution or storage size before uploading to application server to save bandwidth.

Multi-thread (web worker) non-blocking compression are supported through options.

Demo / Example

open https://donaldcwl.github.io/browser-image-compression/example/basic.html

or check the "example" folder in this repo

Install

You can download imageCompression from the dist folder. Alternatively, you can install it via yarn or npm

npm install browser-image-compression or yarn add browser-image-compression

or use a CDN like delivrjs:

https : or https :

How to use this module in your project?

Use as ES module

(can be used in framework like React, Angular, Vue etc)

(work with bundler like webpack and rollup)

import imageCompression from 'browser-image-compression' ;

or

In html file

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/browser-image-compression@1.0.17/dist/browser-image-compression.js" > </ script >

Usage

< input type = "file" accept = "image/*" onchange = "handleImageUpload(event);" >

async await syntax:

async function handleImageUpload ( event ) { const imageFile = event.target.files[ 0 ]; console .log( 'originalFile instanceof Blob' , imageFile instanceof Blob); console .log( `originalFile size ${imageFile.size / 1024 / 1024 } MB` ); const options = { maxSizeMB : 1 , maxWidthOrHeight : 1920 , useWebWorker : true } try { const compressedFile = await imageCompression(imageFile, options); console .log( 'compressedFile instanceof Blob' , compressedFile instanceof Blob); console .log( `compressedFile size ${compressedFile.size / 1024 / 1024 } MB` ); await uploadToServer(compressedFile); } catch (error) { console .log(error); } }

Promise.then().catch() syntax:

function handleImageUpload ( event ) { var imageFile = event.target.files[ 0 ]; console .log( 'originalFile instanceof Blob' , imageFile instanceof Blob); console .log( `originalFile size ${imageFile.size / 1024 / 1024 } MB` ); var options = { maxSizeMB : 1 , maxWidthOrHeight : 1920 , useWebWorker : true } imageCompression(imageFile, options) .then( function ( compressedFile ) { console .log( 'compressedFile instanceof Blob' , compressedFile instanceof Blob); console .log( `compressedFile size ${compressedFile.size / 1024 / 1024 } MB` ); return uploadToServer(compressedFile); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error.message); }); }

Support

API

Main function

const options: Options = { maxSizeMB : number, maxWidthOrHeight : number, onProgress : Function , useWebWorker : boolean, maxIteration : number, exifOrientation : number, fileType : string, initialQuality : number } imageCompression(file: File, options : Options): Promise <File>

Caveat

Each browser limits the maximum size of a Canvas object.

So, we resize the image to less than the maximum size that each browser restricts.

(However, the proportion/ratio of the image remains.)

Helper function

for advanced users only, most users won't need to use the helper functions

imageCompression.getDataUrlFromFile(file: File): Promise <base64 encoded string> imageCompression.getFilefromDataUrl(dataUrl: string, filename : string, lastModified?: number): Promise <File> imageCompression.loadImage(url: string): Promise <HTMLImageElement> imageCompression.drawImageInCanvas(img: HTMLImageElement, fileType?: string): HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas imageCompression.drawFileInCanvas(file: File, options?: Options): Promise <[ImageBitmap | HTMLImageElement, HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas]> imageCompression.canvasToFile(canvas: HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas, fileType : string, fileName : string, fileLastModified : number, quality?: number): Promise <File> imageCompression.getExifOrientation(file: File): Promise <number>

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Opera IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Remarks for compression to work in Web Worker

The browser need to support "OffscreenCanvas" API in order to take advantage of non-blocking compression. If browser do not support "OffscreenCanvas" API, main thread is used instead. See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/OffscreenCanvas#browser_compatibility for browser compatibility of "OffscreenCanvas" API.

Typescript type definitions

Typescript definitions are included in the package & referenced in the types section of the package.json

Contribution