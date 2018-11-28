Compatibility Layer for the Headers class
The Headers class defined in the fetch spec has been implemented slightly differently across browser vendors at the time of writing (Feb 2017).
This package intends to provide a wrapper for the
Headers class to ensure a consistent API and provides headers parsing from CLRF-delimited strings.
This package is written in TypeScript, but is designed to be used just as easily by JavaScript projects.
via npm:
$ npm install browser-headers
This library is tested against Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, Edge, IE 10 and IE 9.
import BrowserHeaders from 'browser-headers';
const headers = new BrowserHeaders({
"content-type": "application/json",
"my-header": ["value-one","value-two"]
});
headers.forEach((key, values) => {
console.log(key, values);
});
// Output:
// "content-type", ["application/json"]
// "my-header", ["value-one","value-two"]
The
BrowserHeaders class has the following methods:
init can be one of:
Headers
key-a: one\r\nkey-b: two)
BrowserHeaders
string->(string|string[]) (e.g.
{"key-a":["one","two"],"key-b":"three"})
Map<string, string|string[]>
The constructor takes an additional optional
options parameter of
{ splitValues: boolean = false }, where
splitValues defines whether the header values should be split by comma (
,) into separate strings - this is useful
to unify the
.append functionality of
Headers implementations (see the warning at the end of this README).
splitValues should be used with caution and defaults to
false because it might split what is actually a single
logical value that contained a
,.
Returns all of the values for that header
key as an array
Invokes the provided callback with each key and it's associated values as an array
Overwrites the
key with the value(s) specified.
Appends the value(s) to specified
key.
If the
value is specified:
Removes the specified
value from the
key if it is present.
Otherwise:
Removes all values for the
key if it is present.
If the value is specified:
Returns true if the
key contains the corresponding
value.
Otherwise:
Returns true if the
key has at least one value.
Appends the headers defined in the provided CLRF-delimited string (e.g.
key-a: one\r\nkey-b: two)
Returns an instance of the browser's
Headers class. This will throw an exception if the current browser does not have
the
Headers class.
.append in native
Headers
The
.append function of the
Headers class differs significantly between browsers.
Some browsers concatenate the values with
", " or just
"," and others actually maintain the individual values such that
they can return later return an array. There is a constructor option (see above:
splitValues) that can be enabled to
attempt to parse these concatenated strings back into individual values.
const headers = new Headers();
headers.append("key-A", "one");
headers.append("key-A", "two");
const keyA = headers.get("key-A"); // or .getAll depending on the browser
console.log(typeof keyA);
console.log(keyA);
// Output in Edge 14:
// string
// one, two
// Output in Safari 10:
// string
// one,two
// Output in Chrome 56:
// object
// ["one", "two"]