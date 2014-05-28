Browser Harness

What is this?

Simple - Use jQuery to interact with items on the page and check expected conditions. Optional fibers support makes test writing and reading straightforward.

- Use jQuery to interact with items on the page and check expected conditions. Optional fibers support makes test writing and reading straightforward. Fast - Can perform 50+ actions per second in the browser

- Can perform 50+ actions per second in the browser Cross-browser - Tests run on any modern web browser, and even some old ones

- Tests run on any modern web browser, and even some old ones Flexible - Write tests in whatever node.js framework you want

Browser Support

Tested "Should work" Chrome 4 + ✓ Firefox 3 + ✓ Safari 3 + ✓ Opera 10.61 + ✓ IE 5.5 + ✓ IE 8 + ✓ iOS ✓ Android ✓ PhantomJS ✓ SlimerJS ✓ Other ✓

How does it work?

Your tests include the browser-harness module and tell it to start listening for connections

Your test (or some outside process) opens a browser to http://your-test-site/path/to/harness.html?host=path-to-the-browser-harness-server

Harness.html connects to the browser harness server, and begins running your tests

Your tests will control a browser running within an iframe in harness.html

See it in action

A standalone example of using browser harness can be found under the browser-harness-bootstrap-tests repository.

Screencasts

Example

The following example uses mocha, but any test framework may be used.

var _it = function ( name, exec ) { it(name, function ( done ) { asyncblock(exec, done); }); }; describe( 'An abridged test of the bootstrap docs' , function ( ) { var driver, testBrowser; before( function ( done ) { harness.listen( 4500 , function ( ) { harness.events.once( 'ready' , function ( _driver ) { driver = _driver; done(); }); testBrowser = new harness.Browser({ type : 'chrome' }); testBrowser.open( 'http://localhost:8000/harness.html' ); }); }); it( 'Loads index.html' , function ( done ) { driver.setUrl( 'http://localhost:8000/index.html' , done); }); _it( 'Finds the h1 element' , function ( done ) { var h1 = driver.findVisible( '.masthead h1' ); assert.equal(h1.length, 1 ); assert.equal(h1.html(), 'Bootstrap' ); }); _it( 'Clicks on javascript' , function ( ) { driver.findVisible( 'a[href="./javascript.html"]' ).click(); driver.waitFor( function ( ) { return location.href.indexOf( '/javascript.html' ) >= 0 ; }); }); _it( 'Clicks on Modal' , function ( ) { driver.findVisible( 'a[href="#modals"]' ).click(); driver.waitFor( function ( ) { return location.href.indexOf( '#modals' ) >= 0 ; }); }); _it( 'Launches the demo modal' , function ( ) { driver.findVisible( 'a[href="#myModal"]' ).click(); var modal = driver.findVisible( '#myModal' ); modal.findVisible( '.modal-footer .btn[data-dismiss=modal]' ).click(); driver.waitFor( function ( ) { return $( '#myModal' ).css( 'display' ) === 'none' ; }); }); after( function ( ) { testBrowser.close(); }); });

Fibers support

The module has built-in support for fibers via asyncblock](https://github.com/scriby/asyncblock). To take advantage of it, all you need to do is install asyncblock from npm and wrap your test with it (see above for an example).

Browser harness will auto-detect that asyncblock is being used and turn all asynchronous calls into "blocking-style".

Note that using fibers to write the tests is optional, but it is highly recommended. See no-fibers.js for an example of writing tests without fibers.

Limitations

Due to the way browser harness interacts with the browser, there are a few limitations.

Requires harness.html be served from the domain of the site/application being tested Warning: Be careful not to include harness.html in production, as it opens a potential cross-site scripting attack vector

Can only interact with pages hosted from within a single domain (barring some CORS configuration)

Can not upload files from the local computer (but should be able to spoof file uploads via javascript)

Can not interact directly with cookies that have the httponly flag

Documentation

docs

Tests

There are tests for browser harness located under the "tests" folder.

To run the tests:

cd tests npm install ./node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha all_tests.js -R spec -t 10000

Roadmap