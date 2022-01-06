This module allows you to easily use the File System Access API on supporting browsers, with a transparent fallback to the <input type="file"> and <a download> legacy methods. This library is a ponyfill.

Read more on the background of this module in my post Progressive Enhancement In the Age of Fugu APIs.

Live Demo

See the library in action: https://browser-fs-access.glitch.me/.

Installation

You can install the module with npm.

npm install --save browser-fs-access

Usage Example

The module feature-detects support for the File System Access API and only loads the actually relevant code.

import { fileOpen, directoryOpen, fileSave, supported, } from 'https://unpkg.com/browser-fs-access' ; ( async ( ) => { if (supported) { console .log( 'Using the File System Access API.' ); } else { console .log( 'Using the fallback implementation.' ); } const blob = await fileOpen({ mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' ], }); const blobs = await fileOpen({ mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' ], multiple : true , }); const blobs = await fileOpen([ { description : 'Image files' , mimeTypes : [ 'image/jpg' , 'image/png' , 'image/gif' , 'image/webp' ], extensions : [ '.jpg' , '.jpeg' , '.png' , '.gif' , '.webp' ], multiple : true , }, { description : 'Text files' , mimeTypes : [ 'text/*' ], extensions : [ '.txt' ], }, ]); const blobsInDirectory = await directoryOpen({ recursive : true , }); await fileSave(blob, { fileName : 'Untitled.png' , extensions : [ '.png' ], }); })();

API Documentation

Opening files:

const options = { mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' ], extensions : [ '.png' , '.jpg' , '.jpeg' , '.webp' ], multiple : true , description : 'Image files' , startIn : 'downloads' , id : 'projects' , excludeAcceptAllOption : true , }; const blobs = await fileOpen(options);

Opening directories:

const options = { recursive : true , startIn : 'downloads' , id : 'projects' , skipDirectory : ( entry ) => entry.name[ 0 ] === '.' , }; const blobs = await directoryOpen(options);

The module also polyfills a webkitRelativePath property on returned files in a consistent way, regardless of the underlying implementation.

Saving files:

const options = { fileName : 'Untitled.txt' , extensions : [ '.txt' ], startIn : 'downloads' , id : 'projects' , excludeAcceptAllOption : true , }; const existingHandle = previouslyOpenedBlob.handle; const throwIfExistingHandleNotGood = true ; await fileSave(someBlob, options, existingHandle, throwIfExistingHandleNotGood);

File operations and exceptions

The File System Access API supports exceptions, so apps can throw when problems occur (permissions not granted, out of disk space,…), or when the user cancels the dialog. The legacy methods, unfortunately, do not support exceptions (albeit there is an HTML issue open for this request). If your app depends on exceptions, see the file index.d.ts for the documentation of the legacySetup parameter.

Browser-FS-Access in Action

You can see the module in action in the Excalidraw drawing app.

Alternatives

A similar, but more extensive library called native-file-system-adapter is provided by @jimmywarting.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to @developit for improving the dynamic module loading and @dwelle for the helpful feedback, issue reports, and the Windows build fix. Directory operations were made consistent regarding webkitRelativePath and parallelized and sped up significantly by @RReverser. The TypeScript type annotations were initially provided by @nanaian. Dealing correctly with cross-origin iframes was contributed by @nikhilbghodke and @kbariotis. The exception handling of the legacy methods was contributed by @jmrog.

License and Note

Apache 2.0.

This is not an official Google product.