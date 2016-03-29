openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bf

browser-filesaver

by Elijah Insua
1.1.1 (see all)

An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FileSaver.js

FileSaver.js implements the HTML5 W3C saveAs() FileSaver interface in browsers that do not natively support it. There is a FileSaver.js demo that demonstrates saving various media types.

FileSaver.js is the solution to saving files on the client-side, and is perfect for webapps that need to generate files, or for saving sensitive information that shouldn't be sent to an external server.

Looking for canvas.toBlob() for saving canvases? Check out canvas-toBlob.js for a cross-browser implementation.

Supported browsers

BrowserConstructs asFilenamesMax Blob SizeDependencies
Firefox 20+BlobYes800 MiBNone
Firefox < 20data: URINon/aBlob.js
ChromeBlobYes500 MiBNone
Chrome for AndroidBlobYes500 MiBNone
EdgeBlobYes?None
IE 10+BlobYes600 MiBNone
Opera 15+BlobYes500 MiBNone
Opera < 15data: URINon/aBlob.js
Safari 6.1+*BlobNo?None
Safari < 6data: URINon/aBlob.js

Feature detection is possible:

try {
    var isFileSaverSupported = !!new Blob;
} catch (e) {}

IE < 10

It is possible to save text files in IE < 10 without Flash-based polyfills. See ChenWenBrian and koffsyrup's saveTextAs() for more details.

Safari 6.1+

Blobs may be opened instead of saved sometimes—you may have to direct your Safari users to manually press +S to save the file after it is opened. Using the application/octet-stream MIME type to force downloads can cause issues in Safari.

iOS

saveAs must be run within a user interaction event such as onTouchDown or onClick; setTimeout will prevent saveAs from triggering. Due to restrictions in iOS saveAs opens in a new window instead of downloading, if you want this fixed please tell Apple how this bug is affecting you.

Syntax

FileSaver saveAs(Blob data, DOMString filename, optional Boolean disableAutoBOM)

Pass true for disableAutoBOM if you don't want FileSaver.js to automatically provide Unicode text encoding hints (see: byte order mark).

Examples

Saving text

var blob = new Blob(["Hello, world!"], {type: "text/plain;charset=utf-8"});
saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt");

The standard W3C File API Blob interface is not available in all browsers. Blob.js is a cross-browser Blob implementation that solves this.

Saving a canvas

var canvas = document.getElementById("my-canvas"), ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
// draw to canvas...
canvas.toBlob(function(blob) {
    saveAs(blob, "pretty image.png");
});

Note: The standard HTML5 canvas.toBlob() method is not available in all browsers. canvas-toBlob.js is a cross-browser canvas.toBlob() that polyfills this.

Tracking image

Contributing

The FileSaver.js distribution file is compiled with Uglify.js like so:

uglifyjs FileSaver.js --mangle --comments /@source/ > FileSaver.min.js

Please make sure you build a production version before submitting a pull request.

Bower Installation

Please see the this repo for a bower-compatible fork of FileSaver.js, available under the package name file-saver.js.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial