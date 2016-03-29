FileSaver.js implements the HTML5 W3C
saveAs() FileSaver interface in browsers that do
not natively support it. There is a FileSaver.js demo that demonstrates saving
various media types.
FileSaver.js is the solution to saving files on the client-side, and is perfect for webapps that need to generate files, or for saving sensitive information that shouldn't be sent to an external server.
Looking for
canvas.toBlob() for saving canvases? Check out
canvas-toBlob.js for a cross-browser implementation.
|Browser
|Constructs as
|Filenames
|Max Blob Size
|Dependencies
|Firefox 20+
|Blob
|Yes
|800 MiB
|None
|Firefox < 20
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
|Chrome
|Blob
|Yes
|500 MiB
|None
|Chrome for Android
|Blob
|Yes
|500 MiB
|None
|Edge
|Blob
|Yes
|?
|None
|IE 10+
|Blob
|Yes
|600 MiB
|None
|Opera 15+
|Blob
|Yes
|500 MiB
|None
|Opera < 15
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
|Safari 6.1+*
|Blob
|No
|?
|None
|Safari < 6
|data: URI
|No
|n/a
|Blob.js
Feature detection is possible:
try {
var isFileSaverSupported = !!new Blob;
} catch (e) {}
It is possible to save text files in IE < 10 without Flash-based polyfills.
See ChenWenBrian and koffsyrup's
saveTextAs() for more details.
Blobs may be opened instead of saved sometimes—you may have to direct your Safari users to manually
press ⌘+S to save the file after it is opened. Using the
application/octet-stream MIME type to force downloads can cause issues in Safari.
saveAs must be run within a user interaction event such as onTouchDown or onClick; setTimeout will prevent saveAs from triggering. Due to restrictions in iOS saveAs opens in a new window instead of downloading, if you want this fixed please tell Apple how this bug is affecting you.
FileSaver saveAs(Blob data, DOMString filename, optional Boolean disableAutoBOM)
Pass
true for
disableAutoBOM if you don't want FileSaver.js to automatically provide Unicode text encoding hints (see: byte order mark).
var blob = new Blob(["Hello, world!"], {type: "text/plain;charset=utf-8"});
saveAs(blob, "hello world.txt");
The standard W3C File API
Blob interface is not available in all browsers.
Blob.js is a cross-browser
Blob implementation that solves this.
var canvas = document.getElementById("my-canvas"), ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
// draw to canvas...
canvas.toBlob(function(blob) {
saveAs(blob, "pretty image.png");
});
Note: The standard HTML5
canvas.toBlob() method is not available in all browsers.
canvas-toBlob.js is a cross-browser
canvas.toBlob() that polyfills this.
The
FileSaver.js distribution file is compiled with Uglify.js like so:
uglifyjs FileSaver.js --mangle --comments /@source/ > FileSaver.min.js
Please make sure you build a production version before submitting a pull request.
Please see the this repo for a bower-compatible fork of FileSaver.js, available under the package name
file-saver.js.