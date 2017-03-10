‼️ Not maintained - Use at own risk
Redirect your website users to your native Android and/or iOS app. If the user does not have the app, they are redirected to the corresponding app store page.
Such functionality is very common for apps like YouTube, Spotify etc. But it is not default functionality in mobile browsers today, and unnecessarily hard to implement. This plugin uses a workaround with a hidden
iframe and
setTimeout().
<script src="browser-deeplink.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
or
require("./browser-deeplink");
deeplink.setup({
iOS: {
appName: "myapp",
appId: "123456789",
},
android: {
appId: "com.myapp.android"
}
});
This will create the following fallback app store links:
iOS:
itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/myapp/id123456789?mt=8
Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myapp.android
Optionally, you can specify a
iOS.storeUrl or
android.storeUrl to override the fallback redirect.
deeplink.setup({
iOS: {
storeUrl: "http://...",
}
});
You can also skip the app store fallback altogether if you want by specifying
fallback: false
deeplink.setup({
fallback: false
});
In case you want to register your android app on your http(s) links directly you can disable deeplinking for android by specifying
androidDisabled: true
deeplink.setup({
androidDisabled: true
});
window.onload = function() {
deeplink.open("myapp://object/xyz");
}
This library is released under the MIT licence.