bd

browser-deeplink

by Hampus Ohlsson
1.0.1 (see all)

Redirect mobile website users to your native iOS and/or Android app

Documentation
502

GitHub Stars

458

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

browser-deeplink

‼️ Not maintained - Use at own risk

Redirect your website users to your native Android and/or iOS app. If the user does not have the app, they are redirected to the corresponding app store page.

Such functionality is very common for apps like YouTube, Spotify etc. But it is not default functionality in mobile browsers today, and unnecessarily hard to implement. This plugin uses a workaround with a hidden iframe and setTimeout().

How to use

<script src="browser-deeplink.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

or

require("./browser-deeplink");

2. Provide your app details

deeplink.setup({
    iOS: {
        appName: "myapp",
        appId: "123456789",
    },
    android: {
        appId: "com.myapp.android"
    }
});

This will create the following fallback app store links:

iOS: itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/myapp/id123456789?mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myapp.android

Options

Optionally, you can specify a iOS.storeUrl or android.storeUrl to override the fallback redirect.

deeplink.setup({
    iOS: {
        storeUrl: "http://...",
    }
});

You can also skip the app store fallback altogether if you want by specifying fallback: false

deeplink.setup({
    fallback: false
});

In case you want to register your android app on your http(s) links directly you can disable deeplinking for android by specifying androidDisabled: true

deeplink.setup({
    androidDisabled: true
});

window.onload = function() {
    deeplink.open("myapp://object/xyz");
}

License

This library is released under the MIT licence.

