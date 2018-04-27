Tiny cookies library for the browser
Using NPM
npm install browser-cookies
Using Bower
bower install browser-cookies
var cookies = require('browser-cookies');
cookies.set('firstName', 'Lisa');
cookies.set('firstName', 'Lisa', {expires: 365}); // Expires after 1 year
cookies.set('firstName', 'Lisa', {secure: true, domain: 'www.example.org'});
cookies.get('firstName'); // Returns cookie value (or null)
cookies.erase('firstName'); // Removes cookie
Method to save a cookie.
|argument
|type
|description
name
|string
|The name of the cookie to save.
value
|string
|The value to save, percent encoding will automatically be applied. Note that only strings are allowed as value, the examples section shows how to save JSON data.
options
|object
|May contain any of the properties specified in options below. If an option is not specified, the value configured in cookies.defaults will be used.
cookies.get(
name)
Method that returns a cookie value, or null if the cookie is not found. Percent encoded values will automatically be decoded.
|argument
|type
|description
name
|string
|The name of the cookie to retrieve.
cookies.erase(
name [,
options ])
Method to remove a cookie.
|argument
|type
|description
name
|string
|The name of the cookie to remove.
options
|object
|May contain the
domain and
path properties specified in options below. If an option is not specified, the value configured in cookies.defaults will be used.
cookies.all()
Method to get all cookies. Returns an object containing all cookie values with the cookie names used as keys. Percent encoded names and values will automatically be decoded.
cookies.defaults
This object may be used to change the default value of each option specified in options below.
The options shown in the table below may be set globally using cookies.defaults or passed as function argument to cookies.set() and cookies.erase(). Also check out the Examples further below.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
expires
Number,
Date,
String
0
|Configure when the cookie expires by using one of the following types as value:
domain
String
""
|The domain from where the cookie is readable.
path
String
"/"
|The path from where the cookie is readable.
secure
Boolean
false
|If true the cookie will only be transmitted over secure protocols like https.
httponly
Boolean
false
|If true the cookie may only be read by the web server.
samesite
String
""
|The
samesite argument may be used to prevent cookies from being sent along with cross-site requests.
Count the number of a visits to a page:
var cookies = require('browser-cookies');
// Get cookie value
var visits = cookies.get('count') || 0;
console.log("You've been here " + parseInt(visits) + " times before!");
// Increment the counter and set (or update) the cookie
cookies.set('count', parseInt(visits) + 1, {expires: 365});
JSON may be saved by converting the JSON object into a string:
var cookies = require('browser-cookies');
// Store JSON data
var user = {firstName: 'Sofia', lastName: 'Dueñas'};
cookies.set('user', JSON.stringify(user))
// Retrieve JSON data
var userString = cookies.get('user');
alert('Hi ' + JSON.parse(userString).firstName);
The default cookie options may be changed:
var cookies = require('browser-cookies');
// Override defaults
cookies.defaults.secure = true;
cookies.defaults.expires = 7;
// 'secure' option enabled and cookie expires in 7 days
cookies.set('FirstName', 'John')
// 'secure' option enabled and cookie expires in 30 days
cookies.set('LastName', 'Smith', {expires: 30})
The
cookies.all method can be used for more advanced functionality, for example to erase all cookies except one:
var cookies = require('browser-cookies');
var cookieToKeep = 'FirstName'; // Name of the cookie to keep
// Get all cookies as an object
var allCookies = cookies.all();
// Iterate over all cookie names
for (var cookieName in allCookies) {
// Erase the cookie (except if it's the cookie that needs to be kept)
if(allCookies.hasOwnProperty(cookieName) && cookieName != cookieToKeep) {
cookies.erase(cookieName);
}
}
Use setrawcookie() instead of
setcookie() to prevent PHP from replacing spaces with
+ characters:
// Set cookie
setrawcookie('fullName', rawurlencode('Lisa Cuddy'));
// Get cookie
$_COOKIE['fullName'];
The design goal is to provide the smallest possible size (when minified and gzipped) for the given API while remaining compliant to RFC6265 and providing cross-browser compatibility and consistency.
Development setup (requires node and git to be installed):
git clone https://github.com/voltace/browser-cookies.git
cd browser-cookies
npm install # Install dev dependencies
npm run test:local # Run unit tests locally (takes ~5 seconds)
npm run build # Create minified version
Feel free to submit an issue on GitHub for any question, bug or feature requesst you may have.
Public Domain (UNLICENSE)