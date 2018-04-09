openbase logo
browser-cookie-lite

by litejs
1.0.4 (see all)

Cookie getter/setter for browser in 340 bytes

Readme

Browser Cookie Lite

Get and set the cookies associated with the current document in browser.

API

// Get a cookie
cookie(name) -> String

// Set a cookie
cookie(name, value, [ttl], [path], [domain], [secure]) -> String
  • name String - The name of the cookie.
    Should match to RFC 2616 token: /^[-\w!#$%&'*+.^`|~]+$/
  • value String - The value of the cookie.
  • ttl Number, optional - Time to live in seconds. If set to 0, or omitted, the cookie will expire at the end of the session (when the browser closes). If set to negative, the cookie is deleted.
  • path String, optional - The path in which the cookie will be available on. If set to '/', the cookie will be available within the entire domain. If set to '/foo/', the cookie will only be available within the /foo/ directory and all sub-directories such as /foo/bar/ of domain. The default value is the current path of the current document location.
  • domain String, optional - The domain that the cookie is available to. (e.g., 'example.com', '.example.com' (includes all subdomains), 'subdomain.example.com') If not specified, defaults to the host portion of the current document location.
  • secure String, optional - Indicates that the cookie should only be transmitted over a secure HTTPS connection from the client.

Examples

// simple set
cookie("test", "a")

// complex set - cookie(name, value, ttl, path, domain, secure)
cookie("test", "a", 60*60*24, "/api", "*.example.com", true)

// get
cookie("test")

// destroy
cookie("test", "", -1)

Notes

  • This implementation returns always a string, so unset cookie and cookie set to empty string are equal.

  • You SHOULD use as few and as small cookies as possible to minimize network bandwidth due to the Cookie header being included in every request.

  • Unless sent over a secure channel (such as HTTPS), the information in cookies is transmitted in the clear text.

    1. All sensitive information conveyed in these headers is exposed to an eavesdropper.
    2. A malicious intermediary could alter the headers as they travel in either direction, with unpredictable results.
    3. A malicious client could alter the Cookie header before transmission, with unpredictable results.

  • RFC 2109 section 6.3 recommended minimum limitations:

    1. At least 4096 bytes per cookie.
    2. At least 20 cookies per unique host or domain name.
    3. At least 300 cookies total.

    Setting more than 20 cookies per host may results in the oldest cookie being lost.

    RFC 6265 raises limits for at least 50 cookies per domain and 3000 cookies total.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2012-2018 Lauri Rooden <lauri@rooden.ee>
The MIT License

