This implementation returns always a string, so unset cookie and cookie set to empty string are equal.

You SHOULD use as few and as small cookies as possible to minimize network bandwidth due to the Cookie header being included in every request.

Unless sent over a secure channel (such as HTTPS), the information in cookies is transmitted in the clear text.

RFC 2109 section 6.3 recommended minimum limitations:

At least 4096 bytes per cookie. At least 20 cookies per unique host or domain name. At least 300 cookies total.

Setting more than 20 cookies per host may results in the oldest cookie being lost.

RFC 6265 raises limits for at least 50 cookies per domain and 3000 cookies total.